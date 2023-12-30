Skip To Content
27 People Who Truly, Honestly, Have A Gift For The English Language

A standing ovation for all the linguistic geniuses in this post, please.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

In case you didn't know, there's a subreddit called r/BrandNewSentence where people share posts that are so creative, so beautifully worded — so unhinged — that they're pretty sure they just read a brand new sentence. Here are some of the best posts from this year:

1. I'm glad we have a term for this now.

Twitter: @DougDefinitely

2. I just wanna say "The Wilhelm Scream of dead fictional wives" is my favorite phrase I read this year. Bravo to @otherhappyplace.

Twitter: @otherhappyplace

3. I love this parrot's title, and also its ability to spread acceptance through its own burning hatred.

Twitter: @hersterics

4. "Permanently Ratatouilled" isn't a phrase that we should understand, but we do. Perfectly.

Twitter: @zachsilberberg

5. That's it. That's what it is.

&quot;Bro I ain&#x27;t gonna write fan fiction about working at your company&quot;
u/losethefuckingtail / Via reddit.com

6. I, too, want to catch a flying hot brat.

Twitter: @sauced7

7. Personally, my "talk on the phone pants" are sweatpants with a hole in them.

Twitter: @MazzaDammit

8. Suck it, microbiome!

Twitter: @BigDavidMcIver

9. You just know the position would be called something like "croaker," too.

&quot;The rule/function of the golden snitch in quidditch is stupid and completely ruins what would otherwise be an awesome sport to watch.&quot;
u/HiYesIWannaDie / Via reddit.com

10. There's so much to choose from here.

&quot;Looking for a VERY compact man to ride on my shoulders so I look cool&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

11. That really does paint a picture.

&quot;People react to me dining alone as if I were naked and eating a live animal&#x27;s entrails while screaming the lyrics to the Klondike bar commercial&quot;
u/Not_the_banana / Via reddit.com

12. Fun fact: You can sing "final boss cop in a goth prom dress" to Nick Cave's "Red Right Hand."

Twitter: @kylekinane

13. This is absolutely accurate.

&quot;I have a corgi, which is basically a really expensive potato that barks at the wind.&quot;
@sickchristine / Via reddit.com

14. I mean, what else would you call it?

&quot;I literally am a piano waterer &amp;amp; tbh I kinda feel like I&#x27;m thriving&quot;
u/babysummerbreeze27 / Via reddit.com

15. Really? Not bologna?

&quot;ive always found pastrami to be the most sensual of the cured meats&quot;
u/TheComedyCrab / Via reddit.com

16. Catch me staring blankly at a wall for an hour after hearing this.

Twitter: @ChazakielDoremi

17. "Very Frenchly."

Twitter: @mollyEatsTofu

18. Can't wait for the sequel to The Queen's Gambit.

&quot;the main thing that puts me off of playing chess is that there is 2000 years of gameplay that hundreds of people with higher IQs than me have spent thousands of hours studying the history of...&quot;
u/ijiessur / Via reddit.com

19. First garlic, now this??

Twitter: @TheAndrewNadeau

20. *Stands up and aggressively applauds*

someone asks, none of y&#x27;all know what propaganda actually is do you, and a person responds, it&#x27;s when a british person takes a good look at something
tchaikovskaya / Via tumblr.com

21. I see no problem with this logic.

if you don&#x27;t find farts funny, you are choosing to live in a world with less joy and the same amount of farts
u/Morelia_spilota1 / Via reddit.com

22. What.

headline says, 3000 crocodiles have sex after mistakes helicopter sounds for mating calls
timesnownews.com / Via reddit.com

23. I'm just hearing a cartoon "bonk" sound now.

bdsm is impossible to take seriously, it&#x27;s literally looney tunes sex, tom and jerry ass
@dogfightin / Via Twitter: @dogfightin2

24. Feed them!

i miss vhs tapes and cds i miss feeding my computers and tvs yummy treats
bringcal.tumblr.com / Via reddit.com

25. Sometimes the truth is the hardest thing to speak.

Twitter: @BATHSmusic

26. And yet, they always do.

&quot;surely the conses wont quence&quot;
blood-bound / Via jq37.tumblr.com

27. And finally, may we all have the pizazz of this Grubhub driver in the new year.

this is your grubhub driver, thomas, seek me outside for i have come
u/ZEAC2001 / Via reddit.com