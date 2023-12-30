27 People Who Truly, Honestly, Have A Gift For The English Language

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
A standing ovation for all the linguistic geniuses in this post, please.
That’s the homie in law— Definitely Not Doug (@DougDefinitely) June 25, 2023
why do movies keep doing this shot where the hero has a dead wife and they do a flash back where they are ethereally under a white sheet together, it's really weird. it's like the wilheim scream of dead fictional wives pic.twitter.com/5TSwkoc7QX— 🦋The Other Happy Place🦋 (@otherhappyplace) April 19, 2023
Happy pride from the trans affirming misogynist parrot pic.twitter.com/OWLPpD77DS— ms. entertainment (@hersterics) June 3, 2023
if i could be permanently ratatouilled i would. just relinquish all control. let the rat do it. im done— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) February 5, 2023
At my first @Bucks game last night and thought I caught a shirt they fired into the stands out of a cannon. Turns out it was a hot bratwurst. Never in my life did I ever think I’d catch a flying hot brat but here we are. pic.twitter.com/Z0xDC5XPiY— Tom Pigs (@sauced7) January 18, 2023
Once got threatened with "disciplinary action" for wearing jeans instead of khakis at a telesales job and told my boss to just fire me because I wasn't buying a special pair of "talk on the phone pants."— Wirefraud Boys Chat (@MazzaDammit) January 19, 2023
They ended up just changing the dress code to "no profanity."
Aww my microbiome fancies some high quality fermented foods does it? A little kombucha perhaps? I don’t give a shit, I’m the megabiome, I do what I want. I’m having a fanta lemon. I’ll swallow coins— David McIver (@BigDavidMcIver) February 23, 2023
court is all like “place your non shit-wiping hand on this book of half-remembered ghost stories told by inbred winos and promise not to lie to this final boss cop in a goth prom dress.” ok sure man whatever you say.— Kyle Kinane (@kylekinane) August 15, 2022
My GF said "The message from Shrek is undercut because Shrek is still pretty attractive" like 20 hours ago and it only just now clicked that that is an absolutely fucking insane take— Angel of Mists and Mirrors (@ChazakielDoremi) May 18, 2023
Was in Paris on Friday night and a handsome French man was flirting with me and I asked him what his name was and he said (very Frenchly) “Ah you will be disappointed” and I thought what a silly thing to say and then he said “it is Kevin” and you know what? I was disappointed.— molly (@mollyEatsTofu) January 15, 2023
Imagine you were a vampire nowhere near the Middle East and don’t know who Jesus is but the day after he dies you gotta figure out why lower case t’s started hurting.— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) July 2, 2021
vinegar is crazy man. the wario of water— ● Will Wiesenfeld ● (@BATHSmusic) October 15, 2023