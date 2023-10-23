    19 Pictures That Absolutely Scream "Straight People Culture"

    Seriously, everybody in this post needs therapy.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Sorry kids, these are your only options in life:

    sign reading touchdowns or tutus
    u/pandoricagirl11 / Via reddit.com

    2. "I cannot stress enough that he is 2."

    Twitter: @ccstreeter

    3. Again, we do not need to be doing this to toddlers:

    a no boyfriend contract made by the dad for his young daughter
    u/that0nebruv / Via reddit.com

    4. 💕 Sorry boys, my daddy is creepily controlling and misogynistic! 💕

    sorry boys, daddy said i can&#x27;t date
    u/sleepercelery / Via reddit.com

    5. Okay, no more of the "literal toddlers dating" ones, because I can't take it anymore...

    moms hold magical mini-wedding photo shoot for their kids who love hanging out together
    twitter.com / ABC/status/916682318986739719

    6. Let's move on to this! Get it? Because everybody hates their spouse!

    marriage because your shitty day doesn&#x27;t have to end at work
    u/dangledoofles / Via reddit.com

    7. Hyuck hyuck!

    meme of a guy upset about having a wife with the same day off as him
    u/11cDuygi / Via reddit.com

    8. "Har har wife bad."

    you can have 10 billion dollars but you can never have sex again would you accept this deal
    u/NexusMaw / Via reddit.com

    9. "Fwd: Fwd: Re: Fwd: thought u might find this funny!"

    person saying people that don&#x27;t get headaches must not be married
    u/panicattheoilrig / Via reddit.com

    10. Just the fact that cake toppers like these exist is sad:

    cake topper of a bride dragging a groom who is trying to binge-watch tv
    u/Gavinblaze / Via reddit.com

    11. Let's change gears. Here's a straight coworker who turned down a beautiful gift because...it's in rainbow colors?

    someone saying they&#x27;re heartbroken and disgusted
    u/ST0DY / Via reddit.com

    12. Imagine being against gay marriage but pro-THIS:

    person saying that a family tried to set him up with a 19 year old woman even though he&#x27;s gay and 34 years old
    u/No_Society_4065 / Via reddit.com

    13. Oh, and let's not forget the ol' "fellas, is it gay to ____?"

    is it weird to sing if you&#x27;re a guy
    u/ice_wallow_come_15 / Via reddit.com

    14. Ugh. Let's go back to the "I hate my spouse" memes, they're less depressing:

    someone relating lord of the rings to being married
    u/fuckmeidk_1 / Via reddit.com

    15. Except when they're literally joking about MURDERING your spouse:

    being married, you wish you had a club and a spade
    u/ProbablyAPinecone / Via reddit.com

    16. Cheating is fun too!

    everytime i find mr. right my husband scares him off
    u/-BoardsOfCanada- / Via reddit.com

    17. This seems like a healthy, not-toxic-at-all relationship:

    his and her glasses that read i do and i do what she says
    u/Kiss_or_Death / Via reddit.com

    18. "I hate my husband so much, I need to tell people about it using my socks!"

    my husband and i were happy for 20 years and then we met
    u/Androgynous-Rex / Via reddit.com

    19. In short, I say to all my fellow straights out there: it doesn't have to be like this!

    halloween decor is just a set up of people at the alter getting married
    u/crimsonbones / Via reddit.com

    H/T to r/AreTheStraightsOK