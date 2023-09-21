    22 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Heck Out Of Each Other

    "Americans be like, 'I'm looking at myself in the meer.'"

    1. These two Brits really had a geographical feud going until the American jumped in:

    &quot;You guys are like a two hour drive from each other&quot;
    2. Honestly, there are good points on both sides here:

    &quot;in america, &#x27;someone died here&#x27; is like &#x27;some dude locked his mom in the basement and she starved to death&#x27;&quot;
    3. This American checked a Brit on their snark reeeeal quick:

    &quot;We have states bigger than your entire country&quot;
    4. This one isn't even just limited to Europeans being scandalized by Americans:

    &quot;(Laughing Nervously) What the fuck?&quot;
    5. This is how you get rats:

    &quot;this is why you guys had the black plague.&quot;
    6. Oof. Ouch:

    &quot;americans be like ok i cant count past 12 actually&quot;
    7. Jane Austen was not, in fact, Tolkien-ing it up with her locations:

    &quot;england is indeed real&quot;
    8. Seriously, Australia is huge:

    &quot;*australians crying in the distance*&quot;
    9. Okay, guilty:

    &quot;americans be like im gonna eat an ornge&quot;
    10. We geddit, we talk funny:

    &quot;americans make a mistake and go ahp, shudina dundat&quot;
    11. The image of the avocado peeling is burned into my brain:

    &quot;One of them peeled an avocado with a knife instead of just cutting it open.&quot;
    12. Also, I've never felt more patriotism coursing through my veins than when I saw this happen:

    &quot;me: I fel no special attachment to my American identity&quot;
    13. This is 100% true, we deserve this:

    Screenshot of a post
    14. "People" undoubtedly being Americans:

    &quot;What does Alvita Zane mean?&quot;
    15. This is a win in the American column, IMO:

    &quot;WHO THE FUCK CALLS IT A KNOB FUCK YOU&quot;
    16. Show this to any European and immediately horrify them:

    &quot;I&#x27;m afraid of Americans&quot;
    17. Fun fact, this is actually why we declared independence:

    &quot;A car park&quot;
    18. Spain and Germany get a pass on this one. The UK and France do NOT:

    &quot;I&#x27;m sorry the French call it what&quot;
    19. This is a very good question:

    20. I'm gonna try to make "Football 2" happen:

    &quot;BIG fan of calling the original one Football 2&quot;
    21. Let's be honest, both of us have weird terminology for school:

    &quot;im in sixth form&quot;
    22. And finally, nobody can burn Americans like Americans:

    &quot;I&#x27;ll kick my own ass&quot;
