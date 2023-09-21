22 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Heck Out Of Each Other

1.
These two Brits really had a geographical feud going until the American jumped in:
2.
Honestly, there are good points on both sides here:
3.
This American checked a Brit on their snark reeeeal quick:
4.
This one isn't even just limited to Europeans being scandalized by Americans:
5.
This is how you get rats:
7.
Jane Austen was not, in fact, Tolkien-ing it up with her locations:
10.
We geddit, we talk funny:
11.
The image of the avocado peeling is burned into my brain:
12.
Also, I've never felt more patriotism coursing through my veins than when I saw this happen:
13.
This is 100% true, we deserve this:
14.
"People" undoubtedly being Americans:
15.
This is a win in the American column, IMO:
16.
Show this to any European and immediately horrify them:
17.
Fun fact, this is actually why we declared independence:
18.
Spain and Germany get a pass on this one. The UK and France do NOT:
20.
I'm gonna try to make "Football 2" happen:
21.
Let's be honest, both of us have weird terminology for school:
22.
And finally, nobody can burn Americans like Americans: