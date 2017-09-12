The New iPhone Has Facial Recognition And Everyone Made The Same "Game Of Thrones" Joke

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy If you watched today's Apple event, you know that the company is releasing the new iPhone X. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And among the phone's new features is one that allows you to unlock your iPhone with facial recognition. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link youtube.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Basically, you just look at your phone and the camera reads your face and unlocks the phone without the need for a passcode (or fingerprint). Pretty much everyone had the same idea: Haddie Cooke 🖤 @haddiebird Arya Stark could unlock everyone’s iPhone X #AppleEvent2017 06:28 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite The Arya Stark jokes were flowing. Alex Eiman @alexeiman Oh man, Arya's working at Apple now. #appleevent 06:32 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite It's only natural; after all, the latest Game of Thrones season ~just~ ended. Nate Bolt @boltron Not only is Arya Stark an assasin she's also an iPhone X hacker now. 06:28 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite So Arya's still on our minds. Pablo @MileyMildrew Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it! Arya: #AppleEvent 06:49 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite So many people made the joke that "Arya Stark" actually trended on Twitter for a bit. smoothmedia @smoothmedia When Arya Stark trends on twitter because everyone simultaneously made the exact same joke. #AppleEvent 06:46 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But, of course, there were a few fans who went the Jaqen H'ghar angle. Robert Mtz @elrob Can't believe Jaqen H'ghar worked at Apple all this time 06:29 PM - 12 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite In any case, this will be me teaching Siri my name on my new phone: Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments