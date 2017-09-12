 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

The New iPhone Has Facial Recognition And Everyone Made The Same "Game Of Thrones" Joke

A girl will hack your phone.

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

If you watched today's Apple event, you know that the company is releasing the new iPhone X.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

And among the phone's new features is one that allows you to unlock your iPhone with facial recognition.

Basically, you just look at your phone and the camera reads your face and unlocks the phone without the need for a passcode (or fingerprint). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Basically, you just look at your phone and the camera reads your face and unlocks the phone without the need for a passcode (or fingerprint).

Pretty much everyone had the same idea:

Arya Stark could unlock everyone’s iPhone X #AppleEvent2017
Haddie Cooke 🖤 @haddiebird

Arya Stark could unlock everyone’s iPhone X #AppleEvent2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Arya Stark jokes were flowing.

Oh man, Arya's working at Apple now. #appleevent
Alex Eiman @alexeiman

Oh man, Arya's working at Apple now. #appleevent

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's only natural; after all, the latest Game of Thrones season ~just~ ended.

Not only is Arya Stark an assasin she's also an iPhone X hacker now.
Nate Bolt @boltron

Not only is Arya Stark an assasin she's also an iPhone X hacker now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So Arya's still on our minds.

Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it! Arya: #AppleEvent
Pablo @MileyMildrew

Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it! Arya: #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite

So many people made the joke that "Arya Stark" actually trended on Twitter for a bit.

When Arya Stark trends on twitter because everyone simultaneously made the exact same joke. #AppleEvent
smoothmedia @smoothmedia

When Arya Stark trends on twitter because everyone simultaneously made the exact same joke. #AppleEvent

Reply Retweet Favorite

But, of course, there were a few fans who went the Jaqen H'ghar angle.

Can't believe Jaqen H'ghar worked at Apple all this time
Robert Mtz @elrob

Can't believe Jaqen H'ghar worked at Apple all this time

Reply Retweet Favorite

In any case, this will be me teaching Siri my name on my new phone:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss