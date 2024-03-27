17 Photos Of People Being Dead Wrong And Refusing To Admit To It, Like, Even A Little

A fact of life: Sometimes you're wrong. What separates us from the 17 people on this list, though, is being able to admit that we're wrong. Here's a bunch of people doing the opposite of that:
That is, in fact, exactly what it equates to.
Oh, well, if you beg to differ...
"The land just kind of sat there unused." Where did you get that from, a Texas history textbook?
Here's a 1-star review from a person claiming that they got a lemon instead of an orange with their beer. I'll let you decide based on the picture.
Not sure you should be tossing the word "dumb" around, friendo.
America invented pizza? Wow, we've really done it all.
Tell me you know nothing about the scientific method without telling me you know nothing about the scientific method.
Listen, I'm not great at math, but even I know that 3^3 is not the same as 3*3...and I definitely also know that 3*3 does not equal 6.
So, as a cis man, I don't have a pelvis? Uh-oh, that's gonna cause some problems for m— *immediately collapses to the ground.*
Ah yes, I believe I remember Al Gore saying that the one true symptom of global warming is that days are as warm as nights.
This explains why some people don't support a $15 minimum wage. They're just horrendously bad at math.
I don't even have a cervix, but OUCH.
This just in: Hair dye is responsible for every disease and disorder known to science. Who knew?
How much you wanna bet that the red user below also thinks "night" is spelled "nite"?
And finally, this actually explains a lot about how rich people think.
