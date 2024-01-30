Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

Test Your Color Vision: Can You See Blue Better Than Most People?

How does your color vision stack up?

Andrew Ziegler
by Andrew Ziegler

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

The average person has three cones in their retina, which allows them to perceive a spectrum of about 1 million different colors. These individuals are called trichromats, and they make up the majority of the human population.

But did you know some individuals possess a fourth cone, which can allow them to perceive an estimated 100 million different colors? These people are called tetrachromats, and they're part of a pretty exclusive club. It's estimated that about 12% of people who were assigned female at birth possess this distinct color perception, while it's far less likely (and perhaps even impossible) for people who were assigned male at birth to possess tetrachromatic vision.

Needless to say, some people can see colors better than others. The following poll questions are designed to see how well you can see the color blue compared with every other person who answered each question. To see the correct answers, scroll all the way to the bottom.

Please note: This is NOT a test that will tell you if you're a tetrachromat, but if you are able to answer every question correctly, you might want to seek out an official test 🙂. 

Are you ready?

Here are the correct answers:

1. BASE

2. NOON

3. PARK

4. PORT

5. SWIM

6. BEND

7. PASTE

8. BEEF

9. BRASS

10. APPLE

11. There’s no word 

12. BASKET

13. BATTLE


Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community