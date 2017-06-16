The Hindu Nationalists Who Support Donald Trump Keep Feeding His Photos Cake And Laddoo

New Delhi’s Hindu Sena has been an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump since he announced that he was running for the 2016 elections
Just before the results, they celebrated Trump's assumed win by feeding pictures of him some laddoo.
And they've also celebrated his birthday in the past, where they fed him some cake.
On June 14, Trump turned 71, and you'd better believe that his most fervent supporters in India celebrated it in style.
The celebration, which took place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, was attended by almost 100 people. And this time they upped the ante by having not just one or two pictures of Trump to feed...
But a whole frikkin' wall with pictures, right from his childhood to him becoming the leader of the free world.
In anticipation of the amount of pictures (not people) that they'd have to feed, the Hindu Sena members got a massive 7kg cake.
And.
Fed.
Every.
Photo.
You can check out the entire celebrations here:
