The Hindu Nationalists Who Support Donald Trump Keep Feeding His Photos Cake And Laddoo

To celebrate Trump's 71st birthday, they got a 7kg cake to supply nutrition to a bunch of Trump's pictures.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India
Pranav Dixit
Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News Reporter

New Delhi’s Hindu Sena has been an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump since he announced that he was running for the 2016 elections

BuzzFeed India

Just before the results, they celebrated Trump's assumed win by feeding pictures of him some laddoo.

Vishnu Gupta

And they've also celebrated his birthday in the past, where they fed him some cake.

Twitter: @bsphoto23
Twitter: @bsphoto23

On June 14, Trump turned 71, and you'd better believe that his most fervent supporters in India celebrated it in style.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

The celebration, which took place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, was attended by almost 100 people. And this time they upped the ante by having not just one or two pictures of Trump to feed...

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

But a whole frikkin' wall with pictures, right from his childhood to him becoming the leader of the free world.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

In anticipation of the amount of pictures (not people) that they'd have to feed, the Hindu Sena members got a massive 7kg cake.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

And.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

Fed.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

Every.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

Photo.

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed

You can check out the entire celebrations here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

