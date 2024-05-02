BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Wide-Leg Pants For Anyone Who's Finally Ready To Abandon Their Skinny Jeans

    Free the ankle from its hold.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Flowy linen pants serving main character energy from your favorite rom-com. They demand to be worn throughout a romantic summer spent traveling through Europe. We don't make the rules.

    Promising review: "I bought these for a summer trip to Europe and want to wear them every single day. They’re very lightweight, comfortable and were great for travel days on trains." —Alyssa

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors).

    2. Curvy tailored pants to embrace the officecore trend even if your "office" is the tiny desk in the corner of your living room.

    Woman posing in a sleeveless top, wide-leg trousers, and a draped vest
    Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90 (available in sizes 23–37, three colors, and short, regular, and long lengths). 

    3. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.

    Promising review: "These have been my go-to pants since I received them! They look quite chic and tasteful. Love." —Vignesh n.

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL, in long and short lengths, and in 31 colors).

    4. Drawstring pants exuding cool girl energy à la every, well, cool girl I follow on Instagram. And they're on sale? Bada bing.

    Person wearing gray wide-leg pants and a white shirt, standing profile view with hands in pockets
    Get them from Nordstrom for $48.99 (originally $69.99; available in sizes XS–XL). 

    5. Linen palazzo pants featuring a smocked band that ensures a cinched waist sans uncomfortable leather belt.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Seriously my favorite linen pants with an elastic bands. I have them in almost every color. They wash and wear so well!" —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).

    6. Wide-leg crop jeans available in petite, tall, and taller lengths that mean you can skip the time-consuming (and costly) trip to the tailor. Viva la pants that don't drag on the floor with every step you take.

    Woman in striped shirt, jeans, and boots, with scarf and hat, posing with hands in pockets
    Madewell

    Get them from Madewell for $128 (available in sizes 2–33, 14W–28W, and in petite, tall, and taller lengths). 

    7. Baggy jeans about to become the little black dress of your denim collection in that they'll be *the* staple you throw on when you don't know what else to wear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I truly couldn't be happier with these pants! They fit perfectly, the quality is great and the length is perfect! Definitely a wardrobe staple for me." —Jennifer Kaul

    Get them from Amazon for $43.44+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors).

    8. Low-rise pants from Roxy with over 8,000 glowing reviews. If you want to dip your toe into the wide-leg trend, consider these the first step on your journey from the skinny jean breakup.

    Person in mirror taking photo with phone, wearing a tank top and white pants, messy bed in background
    Promising review: "These pants are adorable! They fit well, they aren't sheer - you need to still wear beige undergarments if you get them in white. They are a perfect, lightweight material for a summer day or even at the beach. LOVE THEM!" —Kerri M. 

    Get them from Amazon for $35.20+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors). 

    9. High-waisted bell bottoms because it's been made abundantly clear that the time has finally arrived to retire ankle-hugging denim, and reviewers swear these babies are stretchy, comfy, and look fantastic on ye old 🍑.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh. My. Gosh. These jeans are incredibly, incredibly amazing. I have a very hourglass shape and I've looked, and looked, and looked for high-waisted bellbottoms or flares that would fit me for about two months and had no success.... until I found these. Not only did these jeans button with absolutely zero fuss, they slid up my legs and over my thighs like they were hand tailored to me. I have every intention of buying several pairs the next time I get paid!" —Kami

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 1–15 and in 18 colors).

    10. wide-leg pants set that comes equipped with a matching tank to ease your woes when running late for, well, anything. A simple design makes this combo perfect for meetings and boozy brunches alike. 

    a reviewer wearing a set with black pants and a black sleeveless shirt
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. I have it in two colors. It is comfortable, washes well, and is extremely stylish. I get compliments on it all the time. I rarely purchase clothes from Amazon. I decided to give it a shot and this one knocked it out of the park. Every time I wear it, I get asked where it's from. Other people can't believe it's from Amazon. It's a must-purchase and wardrobe staple." —Michael

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors).

    model wearing the green pants
    reviewer wearing the blue pants
    Promising review: "My new favorite pants for summer. They are so soft, breathable, while the material is not too thin and not see-through. Effortless chic and comfort." —Olga Lyolka

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors). 

    12. Sweater pants for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra-soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.

    Reviewer photo of them wearing teal sweater pants
    a different reviewer wearing khaki
    Promising review: "These might be my favorite pants at the moment I can’t even lie. They fit me so nice. They are sweater material and a bit thick but not in a bad way. I love that they are kinda high-waisted and sit up on my waist perfectly with room to adjust the drawstrings. I’ll be ordering all the colors for fall!!!" –Kay Marie

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in five colors).

    P.S. if you're looking for more colors, here's a similar pair with more options!

    13. Paperbag pants that can truly fall anywhere in the fancy-to-casual spectrum depending on the accessories you decide to fish out of your closet.

    reviewer mirror selfie wearing the pants in yellow
    Promising review: "I love these pants! I've ordered two colors. They're great for the summer with a crop top, but also dressed up with a blouse for work!" —Jillian Thomas

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in seven colors).

    14. Superwide-leg jeans about to save you so much time. Don't know what to wear? These pants, any tee you own, and a sandal. (And/or bootie depending on the status of your pedicure.) (But also, you can totally wear the sandal if you don't have a pedicure; I'm being dramatic.)

    Woman standing in a white sweater and wide-leg jeans, hands in pockets, with black footwear
    J. Crew

    Get them from J. Crew for $119.50 (originally $148; available in sizes 23–37 and in petite and tall sizes). 

    15. Wide-leg jeans from the Free People CRVY line, designed with extra room in the hips to avoid everyone's worst nightmare: a gaping waistband that makes the color of your underwear known to the world.

    Free People

    Get them from Free People for $128 (available in sizes 24–35 and in five colors).

    16. High-waisted "trousers" with a swishy fabric and a loose fit that means these rival your pajama pants for comfort — but look far more put-together. These are CEO-energy incarnate.

    Woman modeling black crop top and wide-leg pants with descriptive text on fit and design
    Alo Yoga

    Get them from Alo for $148 (available in sizes XXS–L and in five colors). 

    17. Baggy wide-leg Levi's jeans made from a stiff denim that feels rigid at first but gets more and more comfortable with every wear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wide leg and wonderful! They are wider than most - and the denim is a little stiff since it’s cotton, so they hold their shape very well. No stretch with these jeans so you may have to size up a couple of inches if you usually buy stretchy ones." —NaterlyRose

    Get them from Amazon for $49+ (available in sizes 24–37 and in four colors).

    18. Pleated jeans inspired by your favorite trousers. This is a far cry from the rest of the denim residing in your closet thanks to an elastic waistband.

    Woman in white crop top and wide-leg jeans, holding a jacket over her shoulder
    Get them from Nordstrom for $69 (available in sizes 29–32). 

    19. A pair of stretchy palazzo pants available in patterns and solids that are not for the faint of heart (i.e. the indecisive). My reasonable recommendation would be to add them all to your cart. 

    reviewer wearing the houndstooth pants
    reviewer wearing the green pants
    Promising review: "These are the best pants I’ve ever bought online. They’re so comfortable, stretchy, breathable, and not see-through. I get so many compliments on them, too! Definitely buying more." —erica taylor gonzales

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 20 colors/patterns). 

    20. Pinstripe pants made from a Ponte fabric that remind me of the clothes I used to go clubbing in which seems like a diss but actually is not. You don't *have* to get the matching vest, but maybe you should.

    Woman in a stylish pinstripe jumpsuit, posing with hands on hips
    Good American

    Get them from Good American for $189 (available in sizes 00–32). 

    21. Linen pants because as we're slowly climbing out of hibernation, it's time we ready our wardrobes for the only season that matters: summer. The lightweight fabric makes these a shoe-in for the title of "only thing I wear" through October. 

    reviewer wearing the beige pants with a denim jacket
    Promising review: "I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii. I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be OK walking around in. These are fantastic. The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch. The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist, but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted. The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.20 (available in sizes XS–6X and 11 colors). 

    22. Wide leg sweats from my favorite place on earth (Target) that have amassed over 3,000 reviews for being undeniably comfortable. The phrase "softer than a kitten" comes to mind.

    Person wearing gray speckled lounge pants with drawstring and a green top
    Promising review: "I literally own these in every color and different sizes. They are SO comfortable. Perfect for lounging and running errands. They are thin, but the material is so soft and feels amazing on the body. I also have the matching sweater as well!" —Laurie

    Get them from Target for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and three colors). 

    23. Under-$20 palazzo pants crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for those days in which the thermometer reads at Sweating-Profusely degrees Fahrenheit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants are very nice quality and very reasonably priced. I purchased the charcoal grey and may buy another color. They can either be worn casually or dressed up." —Jodi S.

    Get them from Amazon for $18.95 (available in S–XL and in 25 colors).

    24. Wide-leg pants made from a 100% Pima cotton fabric so delicious, it made its way to Oprah's Favorite Things List. I can't imagine a higher honor.

    Person wearing oversized black pants with a shirred waistband, standing barefoot against a neutral background
    Get them from Lunya for $148 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors). 

    25. A cow print wide-leg jean evoking major Kacey Musgraves vibes. To quote the queen: "When I say yee, you say haw."

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants are literally everything I hoped they'd be and more. The quality is top notch! Was afraid the pattern would be like, ironed on, but that's not the case! It's actually dyed and looks great in person. Perfect length to add boots, and love the high waist." —Maggie

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in 18 colors).

    26. Workwear-inspired jeans dubbed "the gardener" which I would wear with absolute pride knowing that I've never kept a single plant alive ever in my life.

    Person standing in cropped denim pants and black sandals with a cream top partially visible. No faces shown
    Get them from Everlane for $138 (available in sizes 23–33 and in three colors). 

    27. Criss-cross leggings if you like the wide-leg trend but prefer a little cinching at the knee. Consider this the perfect marriage.

    Woman in athletic wear balancing on a round stone, mid-walk pose, environment not detailed
    Get them from Aerie for $38.46 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, in short and long fits, and in eight colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.