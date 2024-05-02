27 Wide-Leg Pants For Anyone Who's Finally Ready To Abandon Their Skinny Jeans

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Flowy linen pants serving main character energy from your favorite rom-com. They demand to be worn throughout a romantic summer spent traveling through Europe. We don't make the rules.
2. Curvy tailored pants to embrace the officecore trend even if your "office" is the tiny desk in the corner of your living room.
3. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.
4. Drawstring pants exuding cool girl energy à la every, well, cool girl I follow on Instagram. And they're on sale? Bada bing.
5. Linen palazzo pants featuring a smocked band that ensures a cinched waist sans uncomfortable leather belt.
6. Wide-leg crop jeans available in petite, tall, and taller lengths that mean you can skip the time-consuming (and costly) trip to the tailor. Viva la pants that don't drag on the floor with every step you take.
7. Baggy jeans about to become the little black dress of your denim collection in that they'll be *the* staple you throw on when you don't know what else to wear.
8. Low-rise pants from Roxy with over 8,000 glowing reviews. If you want to dip your toe into the wide-leg trend, consider these the first step on your journey from the skinny jean breakup.
9. High-waisted bell bottoms because it's been made abundantly clear that the time has finally arrived to retire ankle-hugging denim, and reviewers swear these babies are stretchy, comfy, and look fantastic on ye old 🍑.
10. A wide-leg pants set that comes equipped with a matching tank to ease your woes when running late for, well, anything. A simple design makes this combo perfect for meetings and boozy brunches alike.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. I have it in two colors. It is comfortable, washes well, and is extremely stylish. I get compliments on it all the time. I rarely purchase clothes from Amazon. I decided to give it a shot and this one knocked it out of the park. Every time I wear it, I get asked where it's from. Other people can't believe it's from Amazon. It's a must-purchase and wardrobe staple." —Michael
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors).
Promising review: "My new favorite pants for summer. They are so soft, breathable, while the material is not too thin and not see-through. Effortless chic and comfort." —Olga Lyolka
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors).
12. Sweater pants for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra-soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.
Promising review: "These might be my favorite pants at the moment I can’t even lie. They fit me so nice. They are sweater material and a bit thick but not in a bad way. I love that they are kinda high-waisted and sit up on my waist perfectly with room to adjust the drawstrings. I’ll be ordering all the colors for fall!!!" –Kay Marie
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in five colors).
13. Paperbag pants that can truly fall anywhere in the fancy-to-casual spectrum depending on the accessories you decide to fish out of your closet.
14. Superwide-leg jeans about to save you so much time. Don't know what to wear? These pants, any tee you own, and a sandal. (And/or bootie depending on the status of your pedicure.) (But also, you can totally wear the sandal if you don't have a pedicure; I'm being dramatic.)
15. Wide-leg jeans from the Free People CRVY line, designed with extra room in the hips to avoid everyone's worst nightmare: a gaping waistband that makes the color of your underwear known to the world.
16. High-waisted "trousers" with a swishy fabric and a loose fit that means these rival your pajama pants for comfort — but look far more put-together. These are CEO-energy incarnate.
17. Baggy wide-leg Levi's jeans made from a stiff denim that feels rigid at first but gets more and more comfortable with every wear.
18. Pleated jeans inspired by your favorite trousers. This is a far cry from the rest of the denim residing in your closet thanks to an elastic waistband.
19. A pair of stretchy palazzo pants available in patterns and solids that are not for the faint of heart (i.e. the indecisive). My reasonable recommendation would be to add them all to your cart.
Promising review: "These are the best pants I’ve ever bought online. They’re so comfortable, stretchy, breathable, and not see-through. I get so many compliments on them, too! Definitely buying more." —erica taylor gonzales
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 20 colors/patterns).
20. Pinstripe pants made from a Ponte fabric that remind me of the clothes I used to go clubbing in which seems like a diss but actually is not. You don't *have* to get the matching vest, but maybe you should.
21. Linen pants because as we're slowly climbing out of hibernation, it's time we ready our wardrobes for the only season that matters: summer. The lightweight fabric makes these a shoe-in for the title of "only thing I wear" through October.
Promising review: "I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii. I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be OK walking around in. These are fantastic. The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch. The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist, but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted. The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.20 (available in sizes XS–6X and 11 colors).
22. Wide leg sweats from my favorite place on earth (Target) that have amassed over 3,000 reviews for being undeniably comfortable. The phrase "softer than a kitten" comes to mind.
23. Under-$20 palazzo pants crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for those days in which the thermometer reads at Sweating-Profusely degrees Fahrenheit.
24. Wide-leg pants made from a 100% Pima cotton fabric so delicious, it made its way to Oprah's Favorite Things List. I can't imagine a higher honor.
25. A cow print wide-leg jean evoking major Kacey Musgraves vibes. To quote the queen: "When I say yee, you say haw."
26. Workwear-inspired jeans dubbed "the gardener" which I would wear with absolute pride knowing that I've never kept a single plant alive ever in my life.
27. Criss-cross leggings if you like the wide-leg trend but prefer a little cinching at the knee. Consider this the perfect marriage.
