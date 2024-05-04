BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Vacation-Ready Dresses You’ll Want To Pack In Your Carry-On

    "Catch flights not feelings," I say as a happily married woman.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A knit bodycon that can be worn in London, Paris, maybe Tokyo, to the tune of one iconic Hilary Duff bop that's been a playlist staple that's been with me from iPod Nano to Spotify Premium.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new summer favorite, and it's not even summer yet. I bought it in three colors because it is perfect at hugging curves, and the fabric is stretchy but comfy. The length is great, even for petites, and the fabric is an excellent texture and not sheer in any way. I might buy a fourth, is that weird?" —Margot MacGill

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–L and in 12 colors).

    2. A gauzy maxi button-up for both beachside traipsing and/or dinner with your favorite wedges. There's no right or wrong answer here.

    reviewer in a white buttoned dress and yellow sandals, with sunglasses, posing by a brick wall, holding a fan-shaped handbag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! This dress is so easy to throw on and go. It’s been a summer of extreme heat in Texas and the material of this dress makes it bearable. So simple to throw on to run to the store or any errands. Much more comfortable than shorts. Plus you’ll look more put together." —ME

    Get it from Amazon for $37+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 28 colors). 

    3. A puff-sleeve maxi so lovely I'm mildly tempted to change out of my work-from-home leggings and dip my toe back into the art of dressing up on a Monday.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely loved this dress. I wore it to a picnic that my friends and I had… which turned into a surprise proposal. So then it was what I wore for our engagement photos and it photographs just as beautifully as I’d hoped!" —Madison Weller

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).

    4. A lightweight mini because I've been enjoying the "pop of red" trend far too much to let it fade into oblivion. This color paired with a swishy skirt hem? Perfection.

    model in a sleeveless red dress with matching shoes and handbag, posing confidently
    Reformation

    Get it from Reformation for $218 (available in sizes 14–24). 

    5. A cutout bodycon available in mini and midi lengths that doubles as both tourist-in-a-new-city and club attire. No small feat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Y’all…. This dress is so gorgeous! Great stretch, you can wear a strapless bra with it. If you’re in between sizes, size down. You can manipulate the back of the dress to show how much lower back you want. I love this dress! It looks so good." —Maya B.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 17 colors).

    6. A tube dress to purchase in preparation of wedding season, in which you've mailed so many RSVPs that every weekend from now through June will be spent doing the cha cha slide (pending the couple's DJ choice).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality of the dress is excellent, and the color beautiful! The material is soft and luscious, and the lining slip is smoothing and soft. Lovely, striking dress that looks very expensive." —Patti Eldridge

    Get it from Amazon for $50.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).

    7. A cap-sleeve dress designed with a smock waist for maximum cinch, no pinch. Perfect for vineyard and RSVP-requiring parties — it even comes in a bunch of colors.

    A model in a white sleeveless midi dress with pleats, paired with strappy sandals
    Anthropologie

    Get it from Anthropologie for $170 (available in sizes XXS–3X and petite lengths and 10 colors). 

    8. A knit cutout dress I'm upset with myself for not having purchased sooner. *adds to cart* *spends the rest of the afternoon shopping*

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ten stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Hugs all my curves, not see-through, and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love. My hubs took a double take when I put it on. Grab this dress!" —T.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).

    9. A skintight maxi reviewers swear is an affordable alternative *that* celeb-owned brand with *that* particular floor-length dress that is consistently out of stock.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times."Kelsey Manzano 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 36 colors). 

    10. A crochet cover-up dress giving serious Ibiza vibes. "I'm drinking overpriced cocktails in a cabana" I'll say as I spend my summer days working and/or wading in the seaweed of the Long Island Sound.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most gorgeous coverup. My girlfriends and I all took turns wearing it for a beach trip to Mexico and it looked amazing on each of us. You need this." —CT01

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (one size fits some, available in 23 colors).

    11. A V-neck embroidered maxi I'd like to wear on a bike ride through the Italian countryside. That probably won't be happening anytime soon but I'm going to add this to my shopping cart in the name of hope.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress FAR exceeded expectations. It fit absolutely perfectly and the material is substantial. I think it's about the same quality you would find in many Anthro dresses. I got the gorgeous yellow color and it's the perfect transition from summer to fall with a little chambray shirt or sweater." —Rebecca Stubbs

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 0–14, six styles, and 27 colors).

    12. A mesh mini that's SATC (Carrie, specifically) coded. This pull-on dress makes it easy to pay homage to the '90s, though we recommend pairing with a chunky platform sandal to drive the look home.

    model standing in a floral dress with an asymmetrical hemline
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $69 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors). 

    13. An off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves and a smocked bust for frolicking through vineyards in an ethereal "I was a fairy in a past life" kind of way. This is an easy one-and-done outfit that requires less effort than matching a top to your favorite leggings. Plus, the breezy material will feel lovely against your skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 32 colors).

    14. An open-back maxi that's convinced me to run away and seek employment at a truffle farm in Italy. Absolutely immaculate vibes.

    model in a tiered, sleeveless dress stands outdoors with hands on hips
    Free People

    Get it from Free People for $118 (available in sizes XS–XL and 15 colors)

    15. A tortoiseshell-button V-neck number guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ on your stroll to the corner deli. Available in neutral colors and fun patterns alike, quickly throw this on to make it seem as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!!! I honestly wasn’t expecting much for the price, but I’m actually ordering more colors. I wanted something cute but also cool for these extremely hot summer days and this is perfect! It’s a bit loose, but that’s what I wanted." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors).

    16. An off-shoulder maxi dress designed with the phrase wardrobe staple, the kind of number you can wear to weddings and birthday dinners *or* for a stroll along a beach boardwalk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." —SCram

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 28 colors).

    17. A square-neck maxi available in a variety of hues, meaning, unfortunately, you won't be able to choose just one. The choice between lime green and red will feel all but agonizing, so take my advice: simply buy 'em all.

    reviewer wearing the pink dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this dress for my trip this past winter and absolutely loved it. I’ve ordered two more colors and they ship so fast!! Love these and will end up with every color!" —Lori Sloan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 24 colors). 

    18. A tie-front dress about to be worn seven days a week for the duration of warm-weather season. Reviewers swear that it looks put-together while also being immaculately comfortable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!! It was so comfy and accentuated my body so well! The way I was able to tie the top still gave me a cute push. I loved the length for a semi formal event and will even pull this out for a summer BBQ! Would order again and in other colors!" —Cristina

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).

    19. A corset clasp-back mini that understands the meaning of "vacation attire" on a spiritual level. Best accessorized with salty hair and eau de SPF. Plus, rest assured it won't be too short — it comes in petite, regular, and tall lengths.

    model in a sleeveless orange mini dress, smiling, standing against a plain background
    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $80 (available in sizes XXS–XXXL, in petite, tall, and regular lengths, and three colors). 

    20. A high-neck bodycon dress available in neutral colors that are perfect for daily wear, plus you can choose between three sleeve options: long, cap, or sleeveless. The latter is wonderful if you're feeling ready to let it all ~air out.~

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous. True to color, relatively thick/durable fabric, and a great fit. Not sheer at all. Very comfortable and it has some stretch." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors).

    21. A T-shirt dress with a 1,000% guarantee of turning you into a fashion blogger stat, no significant Instagram following required. There's just something about a tie waist — amirite, folks?

    reviewer wearing the taupe-colored dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me. I bought gray and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." —PAM

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).

    22. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." —Tia Blackwell

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and 27 colors).

    23. A striped cap sleeve midi meant for frolicking in gardens ripe with tomatoes, tulips, lots of citrus, and potentially forest animals. I highly recommend wearing this in your studio apartment to trick yourself into the idea that your life is "cottagecore." It hurts.

    reviewer wearing striped midi dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This summer dress is a must have! I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable.. even on humid days. The pockets are ideal and the flutter cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter. I wore it with white sneakers, sandals and espadrilles so it’s very versatile. Looking forward to pulling it out of the closet next summer." —Nikki Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes 0–12 and in three colors).

    24. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." —KB

    Get it from Amazon for $41.93+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 20 colors).

    25. A puff-sleeve baby doll dress meant to be worn to the most glamorous event of your week, aka drinking pre-made mimosas from pitchers and eating fried chicken and waffles with your pals.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).

    26. An off-shoulder maxi that had me humming the intro of The Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic?" as soon as I laid my peepers on it. That smocking! The mid-thigh slit! I officially believe in the existence of sorcery.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter picked this dress for a summer wedding! Fit her beautifully and the size was spot on! Pairs great with a cute denim jacket and sandals." —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 40 colors).

    27. A V-neck maxi dress for an easy, breezy, ~doesn't require pants~ outfit you'll want to slip on for every occasion. This is comfy enough to lounge in, stylish enough to picnic in. Cue Hannah Montana because 'tis the best of both worlds.

    reviewer wearing maxi dress in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a good quality material, super soft and not too thin or sheer. I ordered up one size since I wanted a looser fit. Also love the pockets, they are properly placed and don't add any bulk. This will be great for spring and summer." —alv

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 43 colors).

    28. A tiered baby doll mini taking a page from the Disney 365 book (if you know, you know) because it can truly be worn any day of the damn year. We love a piece that doesn't need to be vacuum-sealed with the change of season.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! It fit perfectly! I struggle finding dresses that are not 'too short.' This was a perfect length. The bottom half of the dress is lined, which makes it completely opaque. It is a thin material that makes steaming extremely easy and fast. I wore this to an Atlanta Braves game in 100-plus-degree weather and was able to keep cool. Perfect addition to my wardrobe." —karmen howard

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in three colors).

    29. A dotted cover-up I wish I was currently wearing on a boat somewhere in Greece, book in hand and not a care in the world. Yet here I am. At home. On my couch. For the 407th day in a row. (But who's counting?)

    reviewer wearing the coverup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for a trip to the Bahamas this past winter, knowing I'd want to be able to throw something over a swimsuit at the height of the sun. I also wanted fabric that was less sheer than some cover-ups I'd considered so I felt comfortable running into the hotel or taking a stroll into town for shopping or a snack. Washed well and looked good all through the holiday." —L. Cameron 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in 31 colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.