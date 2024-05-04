29 Vacation-Ready Dresses You’ll Want To Pack In Your Carry-On

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A knit bodycon that can be worn in London, Paris, maybe Tokyo, to the tune of one iconic Hilary Duff bop that's been a playlist staple that's been with me from iPod Nano to Spotify Premium.
2. A gauzy maxi button-up for both beachside traipsing and/or dinner with your favorite wedges. There's no right or wrong answer here.
3. A puff-sleeve maxi so lovely I'm mildly tempted to change out of my work-from-home leggings and dip my toe back into the art of dressing up on a Monday.
4. A lightweight mini because I've been enjoying the "pop of red" trend far too much to let it fade into oblivion. This color paired with a swishy skirt hem? Perfection.
5. A cutout bodycon available in mini and midi lengths that doubles as both tourist-in-a-new-city and club attire. No small feat.
6. A tube dress to purchase in preparation of wedding season, in which you've mailed so many RSVPs that every weekend from now through June will be spent doing the cha cha slide (pending the couple's DJ choice).
7. A cap-sleeve dress designed with a smock waist for maximum cinch, no pinch. Perfect for vineyard and RSVP-requiring parties — it even comes in a bunch of colors.
8. A knit cutout dress I'm upset with myself for not having purchased sooner. *adds to cart* *spends the rest of the afternoon shopping*
9. A skintight maxi reviewers swear is an affordable alternative *that* celeb-owned brand with *that* particular floor-length dress that is consistently out of stock.
10. A crochet cover-up dress giving serious Ibiza vibes. "I'm drinking overpriced cocktails in a cabana" I'll say as I spend my summer days working and/or wading in the seaweed of the Long Island Sound.
11. A V-neck embroidered maxi I'd like to wear on a bike ride through the Italian countryside. That probably won't be happening anytime soon but I'm going to add this to my shopping cart in the name of hope.
12. A mesh mini that's SATC (Carrie, specifically) coded. This pull-on dress makes it easy to pay homage to the '90s, though we recommend pairing with a chunky platform sandal to drive the look home.
13. An off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves and a smocked bust for frolicking through vineyards in an ethereal "I was a fairy in a past life" kind of way. This is an easy one-and-done outfit that requires less effort than matching a top to your favorite leggings. Plus, the breezy material will feel lovely against your skin.
14. An open-back maxi that's convinced me to run away and seek employment at a truffle farm in Italy. Absolutely immaculate vibes.
15. A tortoiseshell-button V-neck number guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ on your stroll to the corner deli. Available in neutral colors and fun patterns alike, quickly throw this on to make it seem as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.
16. An off-shoulder maxi dress designed with the phrase wardrobe staple, the kind of number you can wear to weddings and birthday dinners *or* for a stroll along a beach boardwalk.
17. A square-neck maxi available in a variety of hues, meaning, unfortunately, you won't be able to choose just one. The choice between lime green and red will feel all but agonizing, so take my advice: simply buy 'em all.
18. A tie-front dress about to be worn seven days a week for the duration of warm-weather season. Reviewers swear that it looks put-together while also being immaculately comfortable.
19. A corset clasp-back mini that understands the meaning of "vacation attire" on a spiritual level. Best accessorized with salty hair and eau de SPF. Plus, rest assured it won't be too short — it comes in petite, regular, and tall lengths.
20. A high-neck bodycon dress available in neutral colors that are perfect for daily wear, plus you can choose between three sleeve options: long, cap, or sleeveless. The latter is wonderful if you're feeling ready to let it all ~air out.~
21. A T-shirt dress with a 1,000% guarantee of turning you into a fashion blogger stat, no significant Instagram following required. There's just something about a tie waist — amirite, folks?
22. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.
23. A striped cap sleeve midi meant for frolicking in gardens ripe with tomatoes, tulips, lots of citrus, and potentially forest animals. I highly recommend wearing this in your studio apartment to trick yourself into the idea that your life is "cottagecore." It hurts.
24. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.
25. A puff-sleeve baby doll dress meant to be worn to the most glamorous event of your week, aka drinking pre-made mimosas from pitchers and eating fried chicken and waffles with your pals.
26. An off-shoulder maxi that had me humming the intro of The Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic?" as soon as I laid my peepers on it. That smocking! The mid-thigh slit! I officially believe in the existence of sorcery.
27. A V-neck maxi dress for an easy, breezy, ~doesn't require pants~ outfit you'll want to slip on for every occasion. This is comfy enough to lounge in, stylish enough to picnic in. Cue Hannah Montana because 'tis the best of both worlds.
28. A tiered baby doll mini taking a page from the Disney 365 book (if you know, you know) because it can truly be worn any day of the damn year. We love a piece that doesn't need to be vacuum-sealed with the change of season.
29. A dotted cover-up I wish I was currently wearing on a boat somewhere in Greece, book in hand and not a care in the world. Yet here I am. At home. On my couch. For the 407th day in a row. (But who's counting?)
