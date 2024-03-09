These Shoes Are More Comfortable Than Clouds — And We Have The Receipts To Prove It

Skip To Content
    1. Pointed toe, ankle-strap pumps you can consider the first step in building your capsule footwear collection. These beauties are impeccable in their simplicity, are available in several neutral hues, and are comfortable to boot.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy these heels. I decided to go for it, and I'm so glad I did!! They are super lightweight, comfortable, and stay on well without slipping. I love the adjustable strap around the ankle, too. They don't hurt my feet or ankles while walking. I'm probably ordering another color. I've gotten lots of compliments my first time wearing them!!" —Holly Hobbs

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 17 designs).

    2. Hoka running sneakers lauded by reviewers for their supreme comfort, support, and stability. These lace-ups are a solid choice when it comes to everything from running laps to running errands — seriously, the world is their oyster with these shoes.

    the sneakers
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have tried On cloudmonster, Nike ZoomX Flyknit2, and Hoka Bondi 7 for running on a treadmill. All gave me knee pain after running for an hour. I wanted to try, and I am glad I did! This pair has great cushion and is soft! I have a high arch, so I feel little less support. The pair is a little bulky, but this provides you good support and comfort." —Nekoo

    Get them from Nordstrom for $165 (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).  

    3. Allbirds wool sneakers truly worthy of the rave reviews they've received — they feel like a fluffy cloud from the moment you slip 'em on. They have a padded insole, a super lightweight sole, and laces. They're made from 100% recyclable material. TL;DR: These are more comfortable than running kicks and look way more chic.

    model wearing white lace-up sneakers
    instagram.com / Via @allbirds

    Promising review: "I was so excited to get these after getting a recommendation from my friend, and I was not disappointed. Definitely comfortable, easy to wear, and feels very lightweight. I am definitely going to get more pairs. 10/10." —Joelle L.

    Get them from Allbirds for $95 (available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).

    4. A pair of tried-and-true Birkenstocks because your feet deserve nothing but the best comfort and support footwear can offer — and these deliver. Don't knock the Birks until you've tried them, folks.

    the two-strap sandals in light brown with gold buckle
    instagram.com / Via @birkenstocks

    Promising review: "I have been wearing these for more than 18 years. Totally worth the price to have the most comfortable sandals ever. Keep in mind I wear these 300+ days a year at some point or another.... at minimum a mile walk with my dog every morning." —Donald Dunning

    Get them from Amazon for $89.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–15 and multiple colors).

    5. A pointed-toe flat that is basically a blazer in footwear form. Throwing these on with any old outfit = instantly profesh.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super stylish flats for work! I plan to purchase these in several colors! Perfect for work and extremely comfortable. I’m especially impressed with the quality. I walk every lunch break, and these still look brand new. I would, however, recommend using some kind of protective spray for the suede. I wear a size 8 and found these to run a tad big, not big enough to size up, as I have wider feet. I get compliments on them all the time." —dan

    Get them from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in sizes 4.5–12, narrow and wide sizes, and six colors).

    6. Memory foam lace-up sneakers dubbed by one reviewer as the best kicks they've ever owned. These chunky Skechers are durable, comfortable, and supportive enough for miles-long strolls.

    reviewer wearing the sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best shoes I've ever owned. I love the way they fit, look, and feel. I have wide feet and it's hard finding shoes that fit this well. I will definitely be buying these again." —April Chilcoat

    Get them from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in sizes 5–11 and, in wide sizes, and in multiple colors).

    7. Ugg mini boots that are fairly self-explanatory. They're a hug in a shoe, what else can we say?

    the Ugg boots
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I really love the mini Uggs. Green is my favorite color, but I just ordered a second pair in the cedar brown. They are comfy and well made like my other Uggs. I got my normal size 7 and have no issue with getting them on or with fit being too big or too small. I will say my other Uggs have stretched a bit over the years. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase." —Stephrn99

    Get them from Nordstrom for $140 (available in sizes 5–12 and eight colors).  

    8. Buttery soft ballet flats handcrafted with Italian leather — aka say ~buon giorno~ to the only shoes you'll want to wear for the rest of this year. Perfect flats = the only prerequisite needed to look put-together every single day.

    Everlane

    Promising review: "I love these shoes so much that I have them in two different colors. They are so comfortable, and I love how the leather literally molds to your feet to give it an almost custom fit." —MaryL.

    Get them from Everlane for $115 (available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors).

    9. Adidas lace-up sneakers dubbed the ~Cloudfoam Pure~ because of how downright comfortable they are. Not only do these look fantastic (::prays that athleisure never goes away::), but they'll genuinely leave you feeling as if you're skipping on air.

    reviewer wearing grey and white sneakers with white laces
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are the best shoes I've ever had, and I'm a shoe fanatic! When I say I've worn them all day and it feels like I'm walking on clouds, they do! No more walking with my toes crunched up or feeling constricted because the shoe has no flexibility in the toe area (which makes my toes sore). These shoes are flexible and breathable. This right here is honestly a game-changer for the comfort of my feet! They don't hurt, plus they look great." —C Clark

    Get them from Amazon for $30.62+ (available in sizes 5–12 and various colors).

    10. Strappy platform pumps that, despite having a generous heel, are comfortable enough to walk around in all darn day. These are perfect for weekends fueled by coffee runs and trips to the bookstore.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I typically like to get shoes that are under three inches because I find high heels to be very uncomfortable. But these shoes are the exception. About 5 inches high, these heels are very comfortable and very, very cute. I wore these shoes during my graduation yesterday, and my feet did not hurt even after walking for much of the day. Note that I didn't even break these shoes in (it was my first time wearing them), and yet they were very comfortable on the first wear! I would 10 out of 10 recommend this! Get yourself these shoes if you are looking for an easy-to-wear pair of cute heels." —Danielle J.

    Get them from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 17 colors).

    11. Platform knee-highs to evoke the word ~badass~ whenever you slip them on. Essentially, an addition like this to your wardrobe has the same energy as being in a rock band and playing bass.

    reviewer wearing the black platform boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these so much. They’re incredibly comfortable for long wear — stable and sturdy. I’ve run after a 75-pound dog in these at full speed, and I didn’t trip or break an ankle. Ultimate stompers. Don’t sleep on these." —Rachael N.

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and in five styles).

    12. Faux crocodile knee-high boots that would have absolutely made an appearance on Carrie Bradshaw's feet. File gallivanting around New York City whilst wearing these shoes under "a bucket list must."

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These boots were so comfortable and BEAUTIFUL. I walked around NYC for multiple days in a row in these boots with no issues. The black glossy crocodile is stunning. I got so many compliments on them. For the price, they are a great value and seem like great quality. I love the toe shape with the thick heel…very in! They fit perfectly." —Libby Patterson

    Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and seven colors).

    13. Peep-toe lace-up stilettos guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ when you're rolling up late to dinner. You can quickly throw these on to make it seem as if you threw the entire contents of your closet on the ground in pursuit of an outfit instead of just putting on whatever was...already on the ground :/

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My shoes fit as expected and they are so comfortable. They look great with jeans. I've gotten many compliments on them." —Mariela

    Get it from Amazon for $51.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven styles).

    14. Platform Converse for a fashion-forward twist on your classic Chucks. These are designed with a cushy memory foam lining for maximum comfort, so I impart on you a warning: You will want to wear these trendy pals every. single. day.

    the sneakers
    Converse

    Promising review: "I’ve never had a pair of shoes so comfy before. It’s like walking on pillows." —Margot H. 

    Get them from Converse for $110 (available in sizes 4.5–14.5 and three colors).

    15. Chinese Laundry ankle boots — aka footwear equivalent of the beloved Little Black Dress that are ideal for any occasion, outfit, or season.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these shoes. I tell you, I literally wear them everywhere. They are so comfy! I've worn them on nights out where there's been a lot of walking and don't have the pain normal heels give you." —Makala Diggs

    Get them from Amazon for $33.77+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

    16. Western boots I'd argue are better than a roundtrip ticket to Nashville (no security lines, no having to pay for a carry-on at the gate, etc.). A comfortable, chunky heel coupled with jersey lining, an anti-skid sole, and pull tabs make these knee-highs a dream.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These boots are great! Very comfortable. I have thick calves and they fit great, not tight at all. They stay up and don't slouch, so they keep their shape well. I am a mama of very active children, and these boots are perfect for when I want to look a little more put together and not have to worry about them getting scuffed and costing me a lot of $$$. Great to wear casual or dressed up." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in three colors).

    17. A Reebok walking sneakers that's inspired over 7,000 positive reviews thanks to its subtle vintage design and easy wearability.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is an awesome retro sneaker and I am really happy with the way they look. They are very comfortable, but I do recommend sizing down a half size with these, especially if you have small/narrow feet like mine. I definitely recommend these." —Gayla Holleyman

    Get them from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).

    18. Classic all-weather combat boots constructed with shock-absorbing custom insoles and a waterproof leather upper, meaning they're comfortable enough for long commutes and won't fall apart in the event of an unexpected rainstorm.

    the boots
    Nisolo

    Promising review: "Very comfortable fit! The soles are surprisingly comfortable, and the boot as a whole fits perfectly snug. These are going to last for years. I recommend." —Kalie

    Get them from Nisolo for $250 (available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors). 

    19. Satin pumps that'll add a luxe touch to any 'fit you're wearing. A little black dress? Check. A sleek blazer and matching pants? Check.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These shoes also come with gel inserts for additional comfort!

    Promising review: "Great shoes. I wore them for several hours straight during a wedding reception, with no pain, and I was dancing for most of that time! Super cute, stylish, comfortable, and I loved the pink!" —Stacy Bonneville

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6-10 and in nine colors).

    20. Columbia hiking boots because perfection really does exist, and it's both stylish *and* functional. Reviewers can't stop raving about the solid quality, out-of-the-box comfort, and excellent traction that these waterproof babies offer.

    reviewer wearing the brown boots with red laces
    amazon.com

    Psst, most reviewers recommend ordering a half size up!

    Promising review: "These shoes are phenomenal. The lacing holds tight, so if I wear light socks, my foot doesn't shift. However, there's plenty of room to wear wool or fluffier socks. For me, they DID NOT NEED BREAKING IN. This is huge. I hate buying any kind of shoe that has a 'breaking-in period.' These were great from the get-go. I tried them on a moderate 5-mile hike on a rugged Washington (state) trail. No blisters. I put them to the test today on an 8-mile hike up a steep incline, and holy cow. They were amazing." —Stevie

    Get them from Amazon for $48.14+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits and 17 colors).

    21. Pointy-toe Marc Fisher Chelsea boots capable of inspiring even Dorothy to ditch those ruby red slippers for a more practical (but equally as stylish) option.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I bought these for an upcoming trip to Paris and can't wait to wear them. They are comfortable and very stylish. I think they are timeless." —dnasmyth

    Get them from Nordstrom for $179.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors).

    22. Cozy slip-on booties equipped with a chunky heel and fuzzy inner lining for comfort, plus an adjustable shaft that basically means you'll be purchasing *two* pairs of adorable shoes for the price of one.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "In fact, I have them on right now. I am always hesitant about ordering shoes online. Not sure how they will fit. Or how they will look. But I SO loved the look of these, so I risked it. They are so so comfortable. They look FABULOUS! And I love that they aren't noisy when I walk around. They are very, very quiet." —Jaya

    Get them from Amazon for $30.08+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and six colors).

    23. Square-toe boots guaranteed to become your new "it." And by "it," I mean this is your new official go-to shoe — the kind of gorgeous thing that pulls through when you have five minutes to get ready, a white crewneck, high-waisted jeans, dirty hair, and no patience.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Very comfy and great looking boots! Just like the picture. The heel height makes me taller but isn’t too steep to walk naturally. The zipper is smooth to pull up, and it stays up and doesn’t creep down over time. Overall, very happy with this purchase." —Rebecca Henry

    Get it from Amazon for $70.80+ (available in sizes 5–13 and five colors).

    24. Kamik waterproof boots you can drag through snow, sleet, rain, and mud, but rest assured that your hooves will remain perfectly warm and dry. These are fantastic for the colder months, plus great for hiking rough terrain.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these boots to take with me to Iceland, and they were exactly what I needed. My feet stayed dry when hiking in the rain and through small streams, my feet never got cold, and I ended up wearing them every day!" —April Buffington

    Get them from Amazon for $33.95+ (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits and in 15 colors).

    25. Naturalizer block-heeled sandals that are the perfect compromise: They look ultra-dressy but manage to be unbelievably comfortable, ergo you can look chic and put-together *without* having to feel like you're wobbling around on stilts.

    the dark brown snakeskin pumps
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! Ordered the gray/blue color, and I'm going to wear them to my elopement with a short white dress. Ordering in nude as well, they are seriously so beyond comfortable! Couldn't recommend them more!" —AthleisureLover2

    Get them from Nordstrom for $145 (available in sizes 5-11 and in six colors). 

    26. 100% leather Chelsea boots brought to you by Dr. Martens for comfy-but-make-it-badass rocker style. These are lined with faux fur to keep your hooves warm and toasty.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found out I had to spend two weeks in Europe during the winter and ordered these in a pinch. Best. Decision. Ever! They are comfortable, warm, and weatherproof. They survived the snow, ice, and rain. They are also very easy to dress up and down." —Mari

    Get them from Amazon for $117.66+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors).

    27. Or Blundstone Chelsea boots appropriate for any kind of activity; think everything from hiking to grabbing your morning caffeine. These premium leather splurges are water resistant, provide solid traction, and have an ergonomically engineered toe spring and a removable comfort footbed.

    model wearing the brown and black boots
    instagram.com / Via @blundstoneusa

    Promising review: "LOOOOOVE! I live in NYC, and these are perfect all-weather shoes for city walking. The first time I tried these on, I felt like I was walking on springs — the cushion level is amazing. I did wear thicker socks when I was breaking them in (two layers), and I got blisters on my heels, but after my heels toughened up, they were good to go. Now, they are literally the only shoes I wear. My favorite feature is the finger handles at the front and back, which help you to pull on the boot. There is also enough room in the shoe to comfortably fit thick mountaineering socks when it’s especially cold out. I’ve worn them in the rain and snow with no issues or water seeping in." —AJ 

    Get them from Amazon for $184.50+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 16 colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.