These Shoes Are More Comfortable Than Clouds — And We Have The Receipts To Prove It

1. Pointed toe, ankle-strap pumps you can consider the first step in building your capsule footwear collection. These beauties are impeccable in their simplicity, are available in several neutral hues, and are comfortable to boot.
2. Hoka running sneakers lauded by reviewers for their supreme comfort, support, and stability. These lace-ups are a solid choice when it comes to everything from running laps to running errands — seriously, the world is their oyster with these shoes.
3. Allbirds wool sneakers truly worthy of the rave reviews they've received — they feel like a fluffy cloud from the moment you slip 'em on. They have a padded insole, a super lightweight sole, and laces. They're made from 100% recyclable material. TL;DR: These are more comfortable than running kicks and look way more chic.
4. A pair of tried-and-true Birkenstocks because your feet deserve nothing but the best comfort and support footwear can offer — and these deliver. Don't knock the Birks until you've tried them, folks.
5. A pointed-toe flat that is basically a blazer in footwear form. Throwing these on with any old outfit = instantly profesh.
6. Memory foam lace-up sneakers dubbed by one reviewer as the best kicks they've ever owned. These chunky Skechers are durable, comfortable, and supportive enough for miles-long strolls.
8. Buttery soft ballet flats handcrafted with Italian leather — aka say ~buon giorno~ to the only shoes you'll want to wear for the rest of this year. Perfect flats = the only prerequisite needed to look put-together every single day.
9. Adidas lace-up sneakers dubbed the ~Cloudfoam Pure~ because of how downright comfortable they are. Not only do these look fantastic (::prays that athleisure never goes away::), but they'll genuinely leave you feeling as if you're skipping on air.
10. Strappy platform pumps that, despite having a generous heel, are comfortable enough to walk around in all darn day. These are perfect for weekends fueled by coffee runs and trips to the bookstore.
11. Platform knee-highs to evoke the word ~badass~ whenever you slip them on. Essentially, an addition like this to your wardrobe has the same energy as being in a rock band and playing bass.
12. Faux crocodile knee-high boots that would have absolutely made an appearance on Carrie Bradshaw's feet. File gallivanting around New York City whilst wearing these shoes under "a bucket list must."
13. Peep-toe lace-up stilettos guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ when you're rolling up late to dinner. You can quickly throw these on to make it seem as if you threw the entire contents of your closet on the ground in pursuit of an outfit instead of just putting on whatever was...already on the ground :/
14. Platform Converse for a fashion-forward twist on your classic Chucks. These are designed with a cushy memory foam lining for maximum comfort, so I impart on you a warning: You will want to wear these trendy pals every. single. day.
15. Chinese Laundry ankle boots — aka footwear equivalent of the beloved Little Black Dress that are ideal for any occasion, outfit, or season.
16. Western boots I'd argue are better than a roundtrip ticket to Nashville (no security lines, no having to pay for a carry-on at the gate, etc.). A comfortable, chunky heel coupled with jersey lining, an anti-skid sole, and pull tabs make these knee-highs a dream.
17. A Reebok walking sneakers that's inspired over 7,000 positive reviews thanks to its subtle vintage design and easy wearability.
18. Classic all-weather combat boots constructed with shock-absorbing custom insoles and a waterproof leather upper, meaning they're comfortable enough for long commutes and won't fall apart in the event of an unexpected rainstorm.
19. Satin pumps that'll add a luxe touch to any 'fit you're wearing. A little black dress? Check. A sleek blazer and matching pants? Check.
20. Columbia hiking boots because perfection really does exist, and it's both stylish *and* functional. Reviewers can't stop raving about the solid quality, out-of-the-box comfort, and excellent traction that these waterproof babies offer.
21. Pointy-toe Marc Fisher Chelsea boots capable of inspiring even Dorothy to ditch those ruby red slippers for a more practical (but equally as stylish) option.
22. Cozy slip-on booties equipped with a chunky heel and fuzzy inner lining for comfort, plus an adjustable shaft that basically means you'll be purchasing *two* pairs of adorable shoes for the price of one.
23. Square-toe boots guaranteed to become your new "it." And by "it," I mean this is your new official go-to shoe — the kind of gorgeous thing that pulls through when you have five minutes to get ready, a white crewneck, high-waisted jeans, dirty hair, and no patience.
24. Kamik waterproof boots you can drag through snow, sleet, rain, and mud, but rest assured that your hooves will remain perfectly warm and dry. These are fantastic for the colder months, plus great for hiking rough terrain.
25. Naturalizer block-heeled sandals that are the perfect compromise: They look ultra-dressy but manage to be unbelievably comfortable, ergo you can look chic and put-together *without* having to feel like you're wobbling around on stilts.
26. 100% leather Chelsea boots brought to you by Dr. Martens for comfy-but-make-it-badass rocker style. These are lined with faux fur to keep your hooves warm and toasty.
27. Or Blundstone Chelsea boots appropriate for any kind of activity; think everything from hiking to grabbing your morning caffeine. These premium leather splurges are water resistant, provide solid traction, and have an ergonomically engineered toe spring and a removable comfort footbed.
