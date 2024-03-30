If You're Going On A Beach Vacation, Add These 26 Gorgeous Swimsuits To Your Cart

1. A triangle top and frilly bottom I wish I were currently wearing on a boat somewhere in Greece, book in hand and not a care in the world. Yet here I am. At home. On my couch.
2. A retro-inspired halter one-piece with over 14,000 (!!!) positive reviews on Amazon. World, say hello to this Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants spinoff-worthy swimsuit. Reviewers rave that it provides a glove-like fit.
3. A bikini top meant for frolicking on sandy beaches and sipping champagne on a private yacht. Do you own a private yacht? Sadly, no. But if you did...this is what you'd be wearing, so let's dub it the "next best thing."
4. A scoop neck top crafted from recycled nylon fabric and old fishing nets that's available in solid hues and bold patterns alike (cc: a lobster print that doesn't pinch). Pair it with classic or high-rise bottoms, and voilà! Your new favorite summer 'fit awaits.
5. A '90s-inspired high-cut swimsuit made from a slick and thick material that looks like it would cost upwards of one billion dollars and come from a ritzy boutique, but shhhhh, it’s actually shockingly super affordable.
6. A strapless bikini top with the ability to make your local seaweed-covered beach feel like a vacation on the Amalfi Coast. Red gingham? A little bow? Smocking? Wearing it as a casual top with jean shorts??
7. A ruffled swimsuit with lace-up detailing in the back, best accessorized with warm weather, lots of sunshine, and potentially a glass of champagne in hand. Or perhaps a bottle. Whatever works. I'm truly not picky. 🍾
8. A bikini set that strikes me as the kind of swimwear I'll be wearing to a point that extends beyond "outfit repeating." Kate Sanders, what would you think of me?
9. A swim top available in lovely hues and cute patterns, five silhouettes (plunge, scoop, balconette, bandeau, and string), and, most importantly of all, personalized cup sizes. No more guesswork required for finding a bra that fits.
10. A V-neck one-piece giving serious Ibiza vibes. "I'm drinking overpriced cocktails in a cabana," I'll say as I spend my summer days working and/or wading in the seaweed of the Long Island Sound.
11. A bralette bikini top featuring supportive boning and adjustable straps — because the last thing we want to deal with while *finally* getting some sunshine is the nuisance of too loose, perpetually falling spaghetti noodles on your shoulders.
12. An underwire bikini top that'll have the following coming from your lips: "I could confidently wear this to a water park without fear of flashing the masses." This provides support similar to that of your favorite bra, meaning no slips with every crashing wave.
13. A bikini set you may want to purchase for the ruffled V-neck top alone, because all the maxi skirts you bought on clearance last November? Yeah. Consider this their perfect matching top — one that also happens to be water-friendly.
14. An itsy bitsy polka-dot collection complete with two bikini top and bottom styles *and* a one-piece — you can also pair your selects with matching wide-leg pants, a wrap mini, or a maxi skirt.
15. A one-shoulder cutout top and high-rise bottom guaranteed to have you feeling trendier than thou whilst strutting from your towel to the water. Prepare to make some ~waves~ in the #ootd Instagram department.
16. A ruffled top and matching bottom (featuring a dainty, spring-approved floral pattern) that I've already romanticized and added to my cart. Who's going to walk through fresh grass barefoot while heading toward the resort pool? Clad in the below? Me.
17. A bandeau and high-cut bottom so chic, that it'll be impossible not to take a mirror pic as soon as you try it on. Channeling your inner MySpace self will have never felt so trendy.
18. A halter top and high-waisted bottom featuring adorable tassel trim that looks as if it just walked straight off the runway and into your Amazon shopping cart.
19. An underwire swimsuit top available in 8 colors, which means matching the below with swimsuit bottoms you already own? Foolproof.
20. A front crossover halter swimsuit so chic, it’d be a sin if there weren’t photographic evidence of you wearing it. I could go on and on, but let’s redirect our attention to the real star of today's show: the teeny piglet in the review photo below.
21. A double-lined cami-style suit that's sure to become your go-to swimsuit this pool season. This style is super no frills, no fuss, and B-A-S-I-C — but in the words of One Direction, that's what makes it so beautiful. You can even select from three coverage styles (cheeky, medium, full).
22. A rash guard tankini set I'd pack in my beach bag for a surfing trip. To be clear, I went surfing once — it went terribly, and I never want to do it again, but for the opportunity to wear the gorgeous 'fit below? Cast me in the Rip Girls reboot.
23. A two-piece set complete with high-waisted bottoms and a smocked tube top, the latter of which has a subtle ruffle design and is begging to be paired with palazzo pants and a straw cross-body bag.
24. A one-shoulder swimsuit begging to be paired with the beautiful, colorful skirt that's been buried at the back of your closet since its 2017 purchase date. I know it's been a hassle to match, but here it is — your solution.
25. A bikini top bound to become the LBD of your swimsuit arsenal. Complete with adjustable straps, double-lined cups, full coverage, and an underboob wire, this versatile piece means business for providing subtle support *and* working seamlessly with any bottom — from high-waisted to neon yellow.
26. A halter swim-dress that is taking notes from the retro styles of decades past (cc: lemon prints and nautical themes). This is perfect for backyard volleyball by the pool, an eventual trip to that water theme park, and so on.
