    If You're Going On A Beach Vacation, Add These 26 Gorgeous Swimsuits To Your Cart

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    1. A triangle top and frilly bottom I wish I were currently wearing on a boat somewhere in Greece, book in hand and not a care in the world. Yet here I am. At home. On my couch.

    Get the top for $11.08 (originally $36.95; available in sizes XS-XL and three colors) and bottom for $8.08 (originally $26.95; available in sizes XS-XL and three colors) from Aerie.

    2. A retro-inspired halter one-piece with over 14,000 (!!!) positive reviews on Amazon. World, say hello to this Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants spinoff-worthy swimsuit. Reviewers rave that it provides a glove-like fit.

    reviewer wearing the black and white striped bathing suit
    Promising review: "THIS SWIMSUIT BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER, HOLY HECK! It fits, in a word, perfectly. I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Maas

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 21 colors).

    3. A bikini top meant for frolicking on sandy beaches and sipping champagne on a private yacht. Do you own a private yacht? Sadly, no. But if you did...this is what you'd be wearing, so let's dub it the "next best thing."

    Get it from Zonarch for $128 (available in sizes XS-XL and in 10 colors).

    4. A scoop neck top crafted from recycled nylon fabric and old fishing nets that's available in solid hues and bold patterns alike (cc: a lobster print that doesn't pinch). Pair it with classic or high-rise bottoms, and voilà! Your new favorite summer 'fit awaits.

    model wearing an orange racerback top and lobster bottom
    Get the top for $10+ (originally $48; available in sizes XS–4XL and in six colors) and the bottoms for $48 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in six colors) from MeUndies.

    5. A '90s-inspired high-cut swimsuit made from a slick and thick material that looks like it would cost upwards of one billion dollars and come from a ritzy boutique, but shhhhh, it’s actually shockingly super affordable.

    Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this bathing suit! What an amazing buy! It is so formfitting, has amazing quality material, and great packaging. They even gave a complimentary pack of metallic tattoos. This is my second bathing suit from this company, and I want to get a few other colors now." —Diane

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 33 colors).

    6. A strapless bikini top with the ability to make your local seaweed-covered beach feel like a vacation on the Amalfi Coast. Red gingham? A little bow? Smocking? Wearing it as a casual top with jean shorts??

    Person posing in strapless top and matching bottom with frilled edging
    Get it from Frankies Bikinis for $135 (available in sizes XS-L). 

    7. A ruffled swimsuit with lace-up detailing in the back, best accessorized with warm weather, lots of sunshine, and potentially a glass of champagne in hand. Or perhaps a bottle. Whatever works. I'm truly not picky. 🍾

    Promising review: "OMG!! I never buy clothes from Amazon, but my friend bought this suit and couldn't stop raving about it, so I figured for the price, I'd try it...This suit is AMAZING!!! The fit is great, I have a little bit of a longer torso and no issues with the size. The quality is so good!" —Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).

    8. A bikini set that strikes me as the kind of swimwear I'll be wearing to a point that extends beyond "outfit repeating." Kate Sanders, what would you think of me?

    model wearing the set
    Get it from Boohoo for $21 (originally $35; available in sizes 12–20). 

    9. A swim top available in lovely hues and cute patterns, five silhouettes (plunge, scoop, balconette, bandeau, and string), and, most importantly of all, personalized cup sizes. No more guesswork required for finding a bra that fits.

    Cuup

    Get them from Cuup for $88+ (available in band sizes 30–44, cup sizes A–H, and five colors).

    10. A V-neck one-piece giving serious Ibiza vibes. "I'm drinking overpriced cocktails in a cabana," I'll say as I spend my summer days working and/or wading in the seaweed of the Long Island Sound.

    Promising review: "A staple. This swimsuit is so nice. The quality is amazing, and it fits like a glove. Do it." —Arianna

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes L–28 and 35 colors).

    11. A bralette bikini top featuring supportive boning and adjustable straps — because the last thing we want to deal with while *finally* getting some sunshine is the nuisance of too loose, perpetually falling spaghetti noodles on your shoulders.

    model wearing the top
    Get it from Target for $22 (available in sizes XXS–26 and 3 colors). 

    12. An underwire bikini top that'll have the following coming from your lips: "I could confidently wear this to a water park without fear of flashing the masses." This provides support similar to that of your favorite bra, meaning no slips with every crashing wave.

    model wearing the bikini
    Get it from Aerie for $20 (originally $44.95; available in cup sizes A-DD and band sizes 32-36).  

    13. A bikini set you may want to purchase for the ruffled V-neck top alone, because all the maxi skirts you bought on clearance last November? Yeah. Consider this their perfect matching top — one that also happens to be water-friendly.

    Promising review: "I bought this suit and absolutely love it! The top is so cute that I've worn it by itself and received tons of compliments. It fits great and provides a lot of support, which is nice. The material is thick as well and I felt very comfortable in it. The bottoms are adorable and high-waisted and fit great. It runs true-to-size, and the colors are vibrant. Overall, love this suit!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors).

    14. An itsy bitsy polka-dot collection complete with two bikini top and bottom styles *and* a one-piece — you can also pair your selects with matching wide-leg pants, a wrap mini, or a maxi skirt.

    model wearing the set
    Get it from Sister Swim starting at $75+ (available in sizes XS–XL). 

    15. A one-shoulder cutout top and high-rise bottom guaranteed to have you feeling trendier than thou whilst strutting from your towel to the water. Prepare to make some ~waves~ in the #ootd Instagram department.

    Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE. The material is very thick and high quality and honestly feels better than some bikinis I have paid over $50 for." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.27+ (available in sizes S–XL and 29 colors).

    16. A ruffled top and matching bottom (featuring a dainty, spring-approved floral pattern) that I've already romanticized and added to my cart. Who's going to walk through fresh grass barefoot while heading toward the resort pool? Clad in the below? Me.

    model wearing the bikini
    Get it from Montce Swim for $152 (top) and $94 (bottom) (available in sizes XS–XL and 47 colors). 

    17. A bandeau and high-cut bottom so chic, that it'll be impossible not to take a mirror pic as soon as you try it on. Channeling your inner MySpace self will have never felt so trendy.

    Promising review: "I've never purchased a swimsuit on Amazon before because I've always been nervous about their quality, fit, and the legitimacy of the sellers. I made sure to read all of the reviews/look at all of the customer photos, and I was STILL hesitant to buy. But wow! I am so glad I took a chance on this bikini! I love the thick and buttery soft material, and to my surprise, it fits perfectly! These bottoms come up to the belly button and sit on top of my hips, which is great. I'll definitely be buying other patterns." —Marc Lopez

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 44 colors).

    18. A halter top and high-waisted bottom featuring adorable tassel trim that looks as if it just walked straight off the runway and into your Amazon shopping cart.

    reviewer wearing the blue and white striped bikini with red tassels
    Reviewers suggest ordering a size up for the perfect fit!

    Promising review: "This is hands down my FAVORITE Amazon purchase in quite a while. It fits AMAZING, the color is bright, and quality is good! I washed it, and it has held up just as good as all of my expensive swimsuits." —Kaelea

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes 6-12 and 2 colors).

    19. An underwire swimsuit top available in 8 colors, which means matching the below with swimsuit bottoms you already own? Foolproof.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this bikini top! I wear a full 34D; I ordered a DD, and it fits perfectly. With most bikini tops, the halter tie really digs into the back of my neck, but this tie keeps all the pressure off my neck. I’ve already ordered a second!" —ljeans

    Get it from Amazon for $32.46+ (available in cup sizes D–F and 8 colors).

    20. A front crossover halter swimsuit so chic, it’d be a sin if there weren’t photographic evidence of you wearing it. I could go on and on, but let’s redirect our attention to the real star of today's show: the teeny piglet in the review photo below.

    Promising review: "This suit is AMAZING — literally cannot believe the sub-$30 price point. It’s well made and covers everything (in a good way — without being too frumpy). Highly recommend!" —BSLFSU

    Get it from Amazon for $22.79+ (available in sizes 4–18 and 50 colors).

    21. A double-lined cami-style suit that's sure to become your go-to swimsuit this pool season. This style is super no frills, no fuss, and B-A-S-I-C — but in the words of One Direction, that's what makes it so beautiful. You can even select from three coverage styles (cheeky, medium, full).

    Promising review: "This suit is the real deal. It's so secure you can do handstands in it. It seriously feels like a second skin. Very pleased!" —Laurie A.

    Get it from Andie for $112+ (available in sizes XS–XXXL, regular and long torso, three bottom styles, and 10 colors).

    22. A rash guard tankini set I'd pack in my beach bag for a surfing trip. To be clear, I went surfing once — it went terribly, and I never want to do it again, but for the opportunity to wear the gorgeous 'fit below? Cast me in the Rip Girls reboot.

    A customer review photo of them in the suit while in the ocean
    Promising review: "Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect, and I was expecting to hate the bottoms, but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional, but it was super cute, and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 4–20 and in six colors).

    23. A two-piece set complete with high-waisted bottoms and a smocked tube top, the latter of which has a subtle ruffle design and is begging to be paired with palazzo pants and a straw cross-body bag.

    Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! I have been looking for this style for so long now and this swimsuit far exceeded my expectations! It is ADORABLE! I got the red and I’m in love. You can tighten the straps." —Alyssa

    Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 11 colors).

    24. A one-shoulder swimsuit begging to be paired with the beautiful, colorful skirt that's been buried at the back of your closet since its 2017 purchase date. I know it's been a hassle to match, but here it is — your solution.

    reviewer wearing the white bathing suit with a white skirt and hat
    Promising review: "I'm honestly thrilled that I took a chance on this swimsuit. After reading reviews, I ordered a 10 (I'm usually a medium or size 8), and the suit fits perfectly! It holds everything in without being too tight. I love the ruching on the front, and it has full seat coverage, too, which is important for me since I run around and bend a lot looking after my little ones. This is the best-fitting swimsuit I've purchased in a long time!" —Applejax

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes 6-18 and 43 colors).

    25. A bikini top bound to become the LBD of your swimsuit arsenal. Complete with adjustable straps, double-lined cups, full coverage, and an underboob wire, this versatile piece means business for providing subtle support *and* working seamlessly with any bottom — from high-waisted to neon yellow.

    A model standing straight, wearing a simple black two-piece swimsuit, looking directly at the camera
    I own this in a gorgeous graphite hue, and it's genuinely one of my favorite bikini sets... probably ever. I'm a 34DD, and the top feels supportive without feeling a constrictive underwire bra; it's full coverage, so I don't feel like I'm constantly on the verge of exposing a boob, and thick straps make me feel completely secure. Is it pricey? Yes, but totally worth it. It'll probably become your new summer staple.

    Get the top for $120 (available in sizes XS–XL) and the bottom for $110 (available in sizes XS-XL) from Myra Swim.

    26. A halter swim-dress that is taking notes from the retro styles of decades past (cc: lemon prints and nautical themes). This is perfect for backyard volleyball by the pool, an eventual trip to that water theme park, and so on.

    Promising review: "This is the BEST swimsuit I've ever owned. You could literally wear this all day and not feel like you're in a bathing suit, it's THAT comfortable. Great for the beach, pool parties, or swimming." —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–6X and 22 colors).

