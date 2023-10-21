BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Easy-To-Use Products That'll Improve Your Coffee Game

    Become your own barista.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A glass tumbler emblazoned with strawberries to make even black coffee seem sweet. One reviewer notes that it's perfect for the "cottagecore aesthetic" and we're very inclined to agree.

    reviewer holding the mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has been a perfect cup for that summer cottagecore aesthetic. It holds a nice amount of liquid and looks so cute in photos and in person. I want to get several more." —Kit Michael 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    2. A Chamberlain Coffee ~sleepy sloth~ blend, a decaf option for folks who want a hot cup but don't want to risk missing their prompt 11:30 p.m. bedtime. This contains delicious notes of chocolate and fruit.

    the coffee
    Amazon

    I personally love this decaf coffee. I've been really trying to cut back on my caffeine intake past 2 p.m. (it messes with my sleep schedule) and this tastes just as delicious as my morning cup. 

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (ground or whole bean). 

    3. A Takeya cold brew maker so you can drink your favorite caffeinated beverage whenever you please without the $5+ charge (NYC coffee = so damn expensive). This is cleverly designed with an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Just add up to six tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.

    Promising review: "This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day! Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." —shackelforrd

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $5; available in two sizes and three colors).

    4. A set of six drinking glasses to make your iced caffeine feel like a luxury with every sip. Starting your morning with the below in hand = a surefire way to begin the day properly.

    hand holding the iced coffee
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these because I kept seeing them on TikTok, and I wanted to decorate them with cute designs. I did decorate them with my Cricut, and I just love them! They feel a bit thin to the touch, but are definitely durable! I’m so shocked I haven’t broken one yet, because I’m so clumsy, but they are definitely going to scratch that TikTok-buying itch! I love drinking iced coffee or beer out of them, it’s just a great shape glass! Thanks!" —Sara B 

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.99

    5. A ceramic mug and coaster combo ideal for starting off your morning the right away — relaxing with a good book in hand, and letting your mind wander into the clouds.

    reviewer holding the mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am literally obsessed!! I saw this in a TikTok video and it's even better in person." —Sev Luke 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.98 (available in 17 styles). 

    6. A tiny milk frother that makes it easy to whip up your very own, typically very expensive PSL at home — and quickly. This stainless-steel whisk truly has so many darn uses: cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, matcha, milkshakes, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 24 styles).

    7. A large bottle of Torani brown sugar cinnamon syrup reviewers swear makes a similar beverage to the overpriced bevvies you'd purchase from that *ahem* not-to-be-named coffee chain. The logo is dark green. There's a mermaid.

    reviewer using the syrup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Starbuck's Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is my favorite drink. But a venti is over 7 bucks now, plus it's 170 calories. I bought this to see if I could make it at home and WOW! I used it this morning with Stok cold brew black coffee, then topped with a bit of oat milk. I highly recommend shaking the coffee and syrup before adding the milk to give it more froth." —Ashley Howard 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.82

    8. A bag of organic Death Wish coffee if you have a meeting scheduled for 8 a.m., which is sort of a problem due to the fact that you...usually wake up at 8 a.m. If anything can turn you into a morning person, it'll be this — a very, very strong cup of caffeine.

    the coffee
    Amazon

    Promising review: "OK folks words of warning: If you have heart conditions, ration out your coffee. If you drink a 24-ounce Starbucks' grande, you need 8-ounce of this as your FIRST cup. I'm serious — heed my warning or you could end up cleaning your entire house, doing all your yard work, making love to your partner, waxing your car, building a garage or single-handedly raising the Titanic, all in the fist hour after drinking this wonderful coffee. You have been warned!" —ITsTheXFactor

    Get it from Amazon for $17.48 (available in dark roast). 

    9. A buttery cinnamon roll seasoning from Flavor God, which can make even the most watered-down java taste divine. Simply top with a splash of the below and voila, perfect coffee every time.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Outstanding! So good I think of new things everyday. In my coffee? Sure! On Toast? Mm-hmm. On apples? Of course. In my yogurt? Yep. On popcorn? Why not? Yep it’s THAT GOOD!" —Tracy Faye

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%).

    10. Glass pump dispensers that'll rid your coffee corner of clunky (and visually unappealing) syrups. These chic alternatives even come with pre-printed stickers for 16 generic flavors — think chocolate, salted caramel, and peppermint — so you don't have to break out the old pen, paper, or label maker.

    reviewer using the dispensers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these! It added a new look to my coffee area. Haven't had any issues so far with the pump leaking. Really loving these and will buy more!" —Abigail

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $25.95 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in three colors and two sizes). 

    11. Keurig cleaning cups to deep clean your coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine, and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.

    reviewer holding glass of dirty coffee water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    12. An absorbent mat to place under your coffee or espresso machine, that way you won't have to reach for multi-surface cleaner to sweep up spills before you've taken your first sip of caffeine.

    reviewer using the mat
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $15.79+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    13. A Nespresso Vertuo Next for a perfect pour of brew every. single. time. Say buongiorno to quality coffee and espresso that will even rival that one cup you had in Italy during your study abroad session about ~5 years ago.

    black Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine on kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking to make lattes at home since I was spending way too much on coffee out. I wanted something that was super simple to use and this is it! I really didn't want to take the time to steam out my milk, because, let's face it, it's much easier to just go buy a coffee at that point. I am so impressed with this milk frother! You literally pour the milk in, press a button, and it steams/froths the milk at the perfect temperature! I highly recommend!" —Genevieve Dewyea

    Get it from Amazon for $139+ (available in three colors and with or without pods).

    14. An Oxo pour-over coffee maker lauded by reviewers for making the "perfect cup of coffee every time". This foolproof gadget is equipped with a dipper, an auto-drip water tank with printed measurements, and a lid to keep the water hot.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best little coffee maker! I was tired of my mediocre Keurig coffee, and was determined to make the best cup of coffee I could enjoy in the morning. This product is so easy to use. If you follow the measurements, you get the perfect cup of coffee every time. I can’t live without this thing!!" —Kstar

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    15. Reusable K Cups that are about to save you so much cold hard cash. Not only are these practical puppies *so* much better at reducing waste, but they're also compatible with all Keurig machines and guarantee good joe, every time.

    reviewer holding up the purple reusable filter
    amazon.com

    "I've been using these exact ones for years now, and absolutely love them. Every once in a while my old Keurig 2.0 (I've since upgraded) would give me an error message indicating it was not a K-pod and therefore could not be used, but after slightly adjusting the pod and closing the top again, it would work just fine! I now have the Keurig K-Elite and haven't had this issue arise. All in all, these are a wonderful way to use less plastic! I also enjoy ground coffee and find it fresher than K-pods, so you really can't go wrong with these!" —Kayla Suazo, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.45.

    16. An ice cube tray for making nugget-shaped cubes that are the secret sauce behind [insert fast food chain here] cold drinks. No cold brew is complete without any of the frozen water below.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I gotta say this is as close to fast food ice as you can get from a home ice cube tray. It's the perfect shaped ice. It is easily chewed. I've tried the big ice balls made for whiskey glasses and they seem to melt so fast. This simple ice is much better for everyday drinks." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $12.98.

    17. A W&P Porter ceramic mug as gorgeous as it is useful (I mean, this screams Pinterest board). This is reusable, has a protective silicone sleeve, and comes with a secure lid press that makes this the perfect companion for daily morning strolls.

    the black mug
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this portable ceramic mug! It's comfortable and cozy to hold because of the rubber lining that surrounds three-quarters of the ceramic. I like that the rubber also covers the bottom of the mug so that I can set it down on my desk without making a sound, but it's so nice to be able to sip from the ceramic at the top (if you take the lid off) because it feels like you're using a regular coffee mug (rather than a travel mug). It's incredibly convenient to be able to microwave it when you want to reheat your drink. All around I think it's worth the price." —elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    18. A Syphon coffee maker that was absolutely involved in the making of that Honey, I Shrunk The Kids breakfast scene. This clever contraption screams mad scientist chic in the best way possible — and reviewers swear it makes a truly divine cup of joe, which I suppose is important information as well.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, it's beautiful! I couldn't unpack it fast enough (I also wanted to make sure it was not broken) and set it up.

    I quickly boiled the cloth filter and rinsed/washed the components and filled the alcohol burner with 95% everclear. I then prepped it for coffee by grinding 40g of fresh beans and boiling some water in a kettle (it works faster with hot water) and lit the lamp. About five minutes later, I had a full, albeit small, pot of coffee. OMG... the flavor!

    The coffee was strong, yet smooth. There wasn't a hint of bitterness in my cup at all. In fact, I tend to be a sugar and cream kind of coffee drinker and I decided to sample it black just to see how it tasted by itself and I realized I could enjoy this coffee all by itself! This is a first for me, folks. Like, seriously!" —Cecilia

    Get it from Amazon for $139.85+ (available in four colors).

    19. A Torani pumpkin pie sauce because PSL season is fantastic, but expensive (and requires leaving the house). Top off your morning cup of caffeine with this delicious treat...and not just for one season, but all year long. I said what I said.

    @torani / Via instagram.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nailed it! This is the perfect syrup (yeah, I know it's technically called a sauce) for making pumpkin spice lattes. Look no further. This is what you need. After trying another brand's syrup and being terribly disappointed, I decided to try this based on reviews...and BAM! This is the one! Tastes similar to what coffeehouses use to make their pumpkin spice lattes, which is exactly what I've been looking for. Love it!" —Tara Jacobs

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    20. A HyperChiller so you can live your best iced coffee life without having to leave the house. This takes a cup of fresh hot coffee and chills it by 130 degrees in less than 60 seconds, all without diluting the flavor. Watered down iced coffee = a pet peeve you'll never have to deal with again.

    black and gray HyperChiller
    instagram.com / Via @thehyperchiller

    Psst, this also works with iced tea, white wine, juice, and any other drink that should be served ice cold.

    Promising review: "This product is a must-have for iced coffee lovers on a budget. Using this avoids the sour flavor of cooling coffee, so it definitely replaced my trips going to a cafe and ordering coffee. I calculated how much I spend on coffee in a cafe vs. using this machine. Overall, a year of buying coffee outside would cost me $1,200–$1,300, which is a huge number. Using this with ground coffee from the super market reduces the spending to less than $100, which is a a huge save!" —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.52+ (available in five colors).

    21. A durable tumbler bottle that I own and have dubbed my personal "emotional support tumbler." Not sure what to say in that Zoom meeting? Take a sip of water and/or iced coffee. Hydrating and caffeinating your awkwardness will have never gone hand-in-hand so fluidly.

    reviewer using the tumbler
    amazon.com

    This bb comes with a silicone sleeve, two straws, and bamboo lid. 

    Promising review: "This is the perfect cup. Not only is it super cute, simple, and aesthetically pleasing, but I love drinking water out of glass because it always tastes better. I love that the silicone sleeve protects it and makes the cup more durable. It also came with a spare straw so I can wash one while I use the other!" —Amazon customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 20 colors and two-packs).  

    22. A Stanley pour-over coffee maker to ensure a delicious cup of java, even if you're *shudders* camping in the middle of nowhere. This durable hunk of stainless steel can take a lot of wear and tea, plus the stainless steel filter enhances flavor and won't need to be constantly replaced — unlike the wasteful paper versions you've used in the past.

    the coffee maker
    Amazon

    And while this is a great camping accessory, keep in mind that you can still use it every. single. morning in your own kitchen. The attached mug is insulated as HECK which means hot (or cold) coffee will remain at its optimal temperature for hours. 

    Promising review: "As always, Stanley makes an excellent product. I had a fresh cup of coffee straight out of the box. Easy to use and easy to clean." —Seamus Mack 

    Get it from Amazon for $40+ (available in five colors). 

    23. Bottle Bright cleaning tablets that quickly remove all that funky, gross, probably-starting-to-smell build-up in your coffee pot or favorite reusable coffee mug. These are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and require absolutely NO effort or scrubbing, but will make your caffeine holders look as if they've just been brought home from the store.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug and I tried everything, but there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY without any scrubbing necessary. They look brand new and there was no weird smell or taste afterward, either. Absolute magic!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.

    24. A reusable coffee filter to replace all those paper filters that are a) expensive, b) consistently run out when one needs them most, and c) are unnecessarily wasteful. Give yourself the gift of both saving money *and* helping planet Earth one less piece of trash at a time.

    the filter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Living as green a lifestyle as reasonably possible is important to our family. I really like these filters as they cut down on waste and don't alter the taste of our coffee at all, that I can tell. I'll admit I'm still a coffee rookie, but my partner is pretty picky, and he's happy to use these filters. They do leave a very minute bit of sediment in the bottom of the mug, but not enough to notice when you're drinking it. These filters clean easily in the dishwasher as well, which is nice. We usually rinse them out and re-use them several times before the occasional wash cycle. After many months of use, one developed a very small tear along a crease that occurred in it, but it still works really well as the tear is pretty high up. It's nothing I wouldn't expect with as much use as we get out of them, and definitely still cheaper (and more environmentally conscious!) than paper filters." —Jevausie

    Get it from Amazon for $8.69.

    25. A manual JavaPresse grinder designed with an adjustable grind selector so you can choose from 18 different coarseness levels *and* make sure that all your beans are being properly ground — with many caffeine machines, a ton of product gets wasted. But not with this!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    They'll also get a free code to redeem a free bag of coffee valued at $21.99!

    Promising review: "We love our new coffee grinder. We have been using an electric one in the past and the beans were never evenly ground up. I didn’t realize how much of a difference it makes in the coffee to have them ground properly. This grinder is very easy to use and grinds the beans evenly so you can get a nice strong cup of coffee. In fact, we are going to even start using less beans now because with this grinder ALL the beans get ground well." —Runningmama6

    Get it from Amazon for $32.89.

    26. A Mr. Coffee mug warmer perfect for slow drinkers who prefer their caffeine hot, hot, and hot — even if they poured it hours ago.

    ceramic mug on the black coffee maker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased. The 60-inch cord is long enough to go across my large desk. The hot plate is 3.25 inches in diameter, making it the right size for even my large bottomed coffee mug. The entire warmer is 5.2-by-8.6 inches, so it's not cumbersome having it sit on my desk. This was a great purchase, I'm glad I got it." —Christin Fern

    Get it from Amazon for $18.41 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $2.42).

    27. A dishwasher-safe milk pitcher that can both froth and steam milk, as well as measure liquids. Looking to become a barista in your own abode? Here's the first step toward mastering the art.

    the frother
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This pitcher is fantastic! I'm new to making espresso drinks, and I've been dying to make cappuccino at home. With this, I know how much milk I'm pouring to get the right ratio! Plus, the construction is very solid with a good handle and decent weight." —southerner

    Get it from Amazon for $8.09.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.