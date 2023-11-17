24 Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Regret Buying Once It's Freezing Out

Popular products from this list
1. A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream and wow, what a compliment. These babies will keep you warm in freezing temperatures best described as "I can see my breath."
2. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit beckoning you to add it to that Amazon shopping cart, stat. This provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck.
3. A two-piece outfit that is basically a gazillion options in one: Wear this as a matching ensemble, throw on the sweater with workout leggings, pair the bottoms with your favorite band tee, and the list goes on.
4. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings bound to make your heart go pitter-patter if you despise the cold but *also* hate the bulky feeling of layering leggings under denim. Presenting a stylish solution with an ultra-high rise, to boot!
5. A fleece hoodie dress that I intend on buying/hibernating in all winter long. 🎶 So long, farewell, gotta add this to my Amazon cart. 🎶
6. A hooded coat because the LBD is all but irrelevant when temps begin to drop. You know what steps up in its absence? A black puffer. And *this* one checks off all the boxes. It's even got thumbholes.
7. A brushed knit shacket which makes a wrinkled tee and black leggings look très cool, as the Parisian style bloggers would say. Layer this under your favorite peacoat for extra warmth because yes, it's beautiful, but no, it's not great for frigid temps.
8. A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the winter and are perpetually cold (#me), then these babies should already be in your shopping cart.
9. An oversized knit vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Layering this over a button-down guarantees your spot on the cover of a Clique series book (#IYKYK) plus adds a whisper of extra warmth.
10. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra-soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.
11. A buffalo plaid poncho I am dubbing the official WFH accessory. Do you get easily overheated ergo avoid thick sweaters? But then you also feel frigid out of nowhere? Enter this chic layer.
12. A duvet puffer crafted from a water-repellent, wind-resistant, 100% responsibly sourced goose down. This hunk of perfect outerwear will keep you nice and toasty in temps as low as -20°C/-4°F, best described as "I can't feel my face" weather.
13. A cropped turtleneck cleverly designed with thumbholes, a surefire way to prevent cold from seeping into your sleeves and spreading up your arms...rendering any cozy sweater useless.
14. A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now — and yes, in the process, I am romanticizing every Hallmark and true crime marathon I'll be having this winter. Hot cocoa in hand. The weather app showing freezing temps.
15. A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago. This is perfection in outerwear form: chic, warm, cozy, and can be layered over fancy and casual outfits alike.
16. A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."
17. An oversized turtleneck faintly calling out for — do you hear it? — a pair of OTK boots. Perk up your ears, folks, because the heart wants what it wants and *this* sweater demands to be worn exclusively with trendy shoes.
18. A bell-sleeve cardigan that I am personally dubbing a fitted-blanket-with-sleeves due to how downright cozy it is. One reviewer swears that it's the ~softest and comfiest~ cardigan they've ever owned which, wow, what high praise.
19. A cult-favorite Orolay parka to help you thrive through even the most frigid of winters; this is designed with a cozy fleece-lined hoodie, deep pockets to keep your hands nice and toasty, and the perfect midi length to make sure your ~assets~ are covered.
20. A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* sweater season. Available in a ton of neutral hues, pair this with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.
21. A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion (*giggles nervously* right on budget) but thankfully, it does not. Consider this the cold weather equivalent of a blazer: You'll look ultra put together when you slip this on over any outfit.
22. A matching set for lounging around and doing nothing, but the subtle pant pleats also makes the whole thing très trendy. Need to run errands? Have a friend stopping by? Don't want to show up to the Zoom call in your pajamas? This cozy duo is perfect for all scenarios.
23. A ribbed knit tunic that screams fall and winter aesthetics thanks to an oversized, ultra-comfortable style — one that can be worn as a minidress with booties *or* a plain old sweater with leggings.
24. A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it in invisible ink. This wardrobe basic can be worn to anything, with anything — and it's great for the sightly chilly days of fall and full-blown freezing temps of winter.
