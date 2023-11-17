Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    24 Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Regret Buying Once It's Freezing Out

    Time to grab the thick comforter out of its vacuum-sealed bag, friends.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream and wow, what a compliment. These babies will keep you warm in freezing temperatures best described as "I can see my breath."

    reviewer wearing the leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The reviewer who says 'it's like wearing kittens on your legs' is spot on. Kittens, small teddy bears, whatever you want to call it — these leggings aren't lined with fleece — it's low-pile, stretchy faux fur. But you don't look like you gained 20 lbs. when you wear them. I went out to a concert on a miserably cold and windy February evening, with these leggings under a skirt. I'm terribly cold-blooded, and even I felt like, 'COME ON, WIND, BRING IT ON.' There's one potential negative: The seams around the crotch and butt are obvious. " —Nouvelle Héloïse

    Get them from Amazon for $13.56+ (available in 18 colors and sets).

    2. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit beckoning you to add it to that Amazon shopping cart, stat. This provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also this is NOT see-through!!!" —Sharon Green

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors).

    3. A two-piece outfit that is basically a gazillion options in one: Wear this as a matching ensemble, throw on the sweater with workout leggings, pair the bottoms with your favorite band tee, and the list goes on.

    reviewer wearing the orange sweatsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is very well made. It's simple but beautiful. It's soft against my skin. It's perfect on a cold fall day. The color is gorgeous and it holds its shape after five washes." —R N M

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 26 colors).

    4. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings bound to make your heart go pitter-patter if you despise the cold but *also* hate the bulky feeling of layering leggings under denim. Presenting a stylish solution with an ultra-high rise, to boot!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in 38 colors).

    5. A fleece hoodie dress that I intend on buying/hibernating in all winter long. 🎶 So long, farewell, gotta add this to my Amazon cart. 🎶

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).

    6. A hooded coat because the LBD is all but irrelevant when temps begin to drop. You know what steps up in its absence? A black puffer. And *this* one checks off all the boxes. It's even got thumbholes.

    a reviewer wearing the coat in orange while next to a body of water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was nervous about buying a coat online but I love it so far! Comfortable. Love the glove feature and the insulated pockets! Warm but not so heavy that I feel like a marshmallow when I wear it." —Jessica 

    Get it from Amazon for $52.40+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 14 colors). 

    7. A brushed knit shacket which makes a wrinkled tee and black leggings look très cool, as the Parisian style bloggers would say. Layer this under your favorite peacoat for extra warmth because yes, it's beautiful, but no, it's not great for frigid temps.

    a reviewer wearing the shacket in a skyrise building
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! Super warm and soft, much thicker than I thought it would be. Absolutely love it and get so many compliments!!" —Jane 

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in six colors). 

    8. A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the winter and are perpetually cold (#me), then these babies should already be in your shopping cart.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson

    Get them from Amazon for $35.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 colors).

    9. An oversized knit vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Layering this over a button-down guarantees your spot on the cover of a Clique series book (#IYKYK) plus adds a whisper of extra warmth.

    reviewer wearing the sweater vest
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the line of this vest! Love the pockets, too. Quality is really good and it actually kept me warm in a breeze when I wore it to a ball game." —Meggie B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–4X and in 11 colors). 

    10. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra-soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is WAY BETTER than I thought it would be when I purchased it. First of all, the size is perfect! It's absolutely an oversized sweater, and the material is great, and I personally love the pockets! I wore with some simple leggings and was just in heaven at how comfortable I was. Anyway, y'all, BUY THIS SWEATER!" —Kristen Saunders

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 45 colors).

    11. A buffalo plaid poncho I am dubbing the official WFH accessory. Do you get easily overheated ergo avoid thick sweaters? But then you also feel frigid out of nowhere? Enter this chic layer.

    Reviewer wearing the black/red/white buffalo plaid poncho
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE this!!! It is as thick as a wool blanket, nearly as soft as silk, yet still lightweight, warm, cozy! I work the graveyard shift at work in the High Plains so sometimes when I get off work early in the morning it can be as much as 50° colder than it was went I left for work! This is a great for me so I can have something in my bag to cover up with on those colder mornings!" —Elle

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 13 colors).

    12. A duvet puffer crafted from a water-repellent, wind-resistant, 100% responsibly sourced goose down. This hunk of perfect outerwear will keep you nice and toasty in temps as low as -20°C/-4°F, best described as "I can't feel my face" weather.

    model wearing the puff jacket
    Aritzia

    Get it from Aritzia for $298 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in seven colors). 

    13. A cropped turtleneck cleverly designed with thumbholes, a surefire way to prevent cold from seeping into your sleeves and spreading up your arms...rendering any cozy sweater useless.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Material is buttery soft and drapes very nicely. I was pleased with the quality and have worn several times already. I would definitely buy again and will search for other items that are similar." —Nikki Davy

    Get it from Amazon for $44.90 (available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors).

    14. A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now — and yes, in the process, I am romanticizing every Hallmark and true crime marathon I'll be having this winter. Hot cocoa in hand. The weather app showing freezing temps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).

    15. A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago. This is perfection in outerwear form: chic, warm, cozy, and can be layered over fancy and casual outfits alike.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes. I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket-but-make-it-fashion' pieces HAHA. I love it so much." —@KATHY_VU

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors).

    16. A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."

    reviewer wearing the black sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).

    17. An oversized turtleneck faintly calling out for — do you hear it? — a pair of OTK boots. Perk up your ears, folks, because the heart wants what it wants and *this* sweater demands to be worn exclusively with trendy shoes.

    reviewer wearing the gray sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of my favorite sweaters I've purchased this season! I ordered a size up for an oversized look. It's very soft and not itchy at all. The yellow is gorgeous. The quality is also very impressive for the price." —Britny M.

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 22 colors).

    18. A bell-sleeve cardigan that I am personally dubbing a fitted-blanket-with-sleeves due to how downright cozy it is. One reviewer swears that it's the ~softest and comfiest~ cardigan they've ever owned which, wow, what high praise.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love love love this cardigan! It’s so SOFT!! It’s like being wrapped in a blanket. It’s so warm and cozy! And it's oversized, which is just how I love them!" —Tracey

    Get it from Amazon for $44.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in five colors).

    19. A cult-favorite Orolay parka to help you thrive through even the most frigid of winters; this is designed with a cozy fleece-lined hoodie, deep pockets to keep your hands nice and toasty, and the perfect midi length to make sure your ~assets~ are covered.

    Maitland wearing the coat with text &quot;pockets for days&quot;
    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all! I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye, purse!), and looks different from all the rest out there." —Zhure

    Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 13 colors).

    20. A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* sweater season. Available in a ton of neutral hues, pair this with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.

    a model wearing the cream colored sweater with black shorts
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" —Brieanna 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 27 colors). 

    21. A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion (*giggles nervously* right on budget) but thankfully, it does not. Consider this the cold weather equivalent of a blazer: You'll look ultra put together when you slip this on over any outfit.

    a reviewer wearing the brown jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t over heat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).

    22. A matching set for lounging around and doing nothing, but the subtle pant pleats also makes the whole thing très trendy. Need to run errands? Have a friend stopping by? Don't want to show up to the Zoom call in your pajamas? This cozy duo is perfect for all scenarios.

    a reviewer photo of a person wearing the set in light green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors).

    23. A ribbed knit tunic that screams fall and winter aesthetics thanks to an oversized, ultra-comfortable style — one that can be worn as a minidress with booties *or* a plain old sweater with leggings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date. And that’s saying a lot because I basically buy everything I own from here. I’m not proud of it...but ya girl is busy. Buy the sweater. Thank me later. This is such a nice fitting, high-quality top for the price. An Instagram influencer I follow posted about this sweater so I decided to give it a shot — so glad I did!" —Leah

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).

    24. A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it in invisible ink. This wardrobe basic can be worn to anything, with anything — and it's great for the sightly chilly days of fall and full-blown freezing temps of winter.

    reviewer wearing the white tee
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE this top! The quality is way better than I expected. I am wearing a nude colored bra underneath and it is not see-through nor can I see the bra line which is awesome! Warm and comfortable material! Would definitely recommend! Could even dress it up by tucking it into a high waisted skirt! The buttons are functionable which would benefit a mother who is breastfeeding! Great buy!" —Shayla 

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.