41 Useful Things That’ll Help Your Household Run Smoothly This Winter

1. A jaw-drop-worthy Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner that won't make you crawl back under the covers at the thought of cleaning all that soot and grime. With this nonabrasive cleaner, all you have to do is apply, rinse with water, and wipe it off.
Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A pack of washing machine tablets in case the same machine that you use to clean your undies and the pee-drenched doggy bed could use some TLC. Trust me, you won't regret it.
Promising review: "My washer was smelling and had grime inside the seal that wouldn’t come off, even when I tried to scrub it off. So I used one of these tablets in the wash. It worked like magic. Not only did it clean the washer very well (the water looked so dirty during the cycle), but it also got rid of the smell! I will keep using these as recommended." —Eca
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $11.26.
3. A moisture meter to tell you exactly when your plants are thirsty. No more under- or over-watering, which can harm your green friends. Plus, it's super easy to use, making it perfect for those of us who may not have the greenest of thumbs.
Promising review: "Have you bought new plants and someone at the nursery or on the internet told you to water once a week or two weeks? Well, guess what, your plants don't dry out on a schedule like that all year round. It depends on its environment. How much light it's getting, how hot and humid its surrounding is, what kind of soil and pot it's in. If you're a total newbie or you're just really into plants even after a series of failures like I was, then you need this moisture meter! It will tell you exactly when your plants need water. It'll stop you from killing that seventh string of pearls, whose six predecessors you drowned bc you were just born to overwater. It will help you water that fiddle-leaf fig you love even though it's so 2016 (It's OK. I have two." —MJ
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two heights).
4. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaning cups because you probably didn't even think your machine needed cleaning until now. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making a normal cup of coffee, then watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
5. A set of magnetic glass spice jars if you're sick and tired of digging through your overcrowded spice cabinet looking for smoked paprika (and knocking over the cayenne and cumin in the process). With these jars, you can attach your spices to the side of the fridge and use the freed-up cabinet space to store your ever-growing Stanley cup collection.
Gneiss Spice is a woman-owned small biz based in Maine!
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." —rae.m.wri
Get a 12-pack of small jars from Amazon for $70 (available in two jar sizes and also a pack of 24). They come with 216 washable spice label stickers!
6. A pack of ultra-thin nonslip velvet hangers that can keep your clothes from slipping off and ending up in a heap on the floor. They also come in a style with clips on them, perfect for holding onto pants, skirts, or anything else that needs a little extra support.
Sally: These hangers helped me free up so much space in my closet! I was using bulky wooden hangers before, and while I liked the uniform look, they took up way too much space. I love these velvet ones because they're also really aesthetically pleasing but take up 75% less space than a traditional wooden hanger, so my closet looks like it has less clothes in it but it's actually holding significantly more than before. I'm going to slowly replace all my hangers in every closet with these, they're that amazing.
Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $21.15 (available in 10 colors and in packs of 30, 50, and 100).
7. A flexible vent-cleaning vacuum attachment designed to easily maneuver through the tightest spaces, preventing damage to your dryer and keeping it running smoothly.
Promising review: "When my vent cleaner arrived I was so excited to use it! It sucked up so much lint that my vacuum container was filled. I was shocked to see how much hidden lint was in my dryer. The lint wand came with a guide attachment, which is an added bonus, and makes it very easy to move around those small deep spaces. It was super easy to use. I highly recommend this item to everyone who owns a dryer. It fits on two different vacuums I own — a Shark and a Bissell. It's a lifesaver! I can't wait to use it again." —Jill Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
8. An upholstered storage ottoman with gold metal legs to elevate your living space. This unique piece can also really help reduce clutter by doubling as a storage space — and as a serving tray with a simple flip of the lid.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman: "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
9. A set of poison- and pesticide-free sticky insect traps for getting any infestation of flying insects under control, because it's cold outside now and the bugs are MOVING IN. Reviewers swear that these traps completely wipe out common houseplant insects in a matter of weeks.
Promising review: "At first I was hesitant. How could little sticky tabs on a stick control or eradicate my fungus gnat infestation? I had tried various pesticides, but those killed my plants too. So, in desperation, I tried these. They had good reviews and people said they worked wonders. Well, add my name to that list. These things worked fantastically! I bought these on June 28 after battling fungus gnats for months, the problem was only getting worse. It is now Aug. 9, and I can honestly say I haven't seen any gnats in my house flying around. I still keep the tabs out just in case, and occasionally I'll catch one or two, but for the most part they're gone and it's 100% due to these little tabs! And I didn't even use all 7 traps!" —Katheryn Camm
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. A microfiber spin mop built with an automatic wringer to ensure that your mop isn't sopping wet, so your floors will dry in no time. Also, the specially shaped head allows you to get into all of those awkward small spaces and corners that others just can't seem to reach.
This mop head is actually machine washable so you don't have to keep going out and buying new ones!
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $52.04.
11. A wall-mounted battery organizer if you're completely over digging through junk drawers of batteries trying to find the ones that actually work. With the capacity to hold up to 93 batteries and a handy tester to make sure they're juiced up and ready to go, you'll never have to suffer the frustration of a dead battery again.
Promising review: "Well-designed and sturdy product. It solves the problem of searching for batteries when you need them. I see myself buying fewer batteries as now, all my batteries are neatly stored in one central location. The tester is a great feature, it takes the guesswork out of what is normally a very tedious chore of find the right battery, making sure it's a good battery, and determining if the problem lies with the battery or the actual device. Would highly recommend this to anyone seeking to organize their battery supply. Not some cheap plastic, but a really durable and solid product. Also makes a great gift!" —Howard NY
Get it from Amazon for $18.26+ (available in six colors).
12. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner made with the simple combo of five natural ingredients for use on all sorts of surfaces, including floors, counters, walls, windows, tubs, sinks, and more.
Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms — Holli Schaub and Jennifer Parnell — in Evergreen, Colorado. All of their products are made from powerful, plant-based ingredients and packaged with recyclable materials.
Promising review: "I love this new essential-oil scent. It smells amazing, disinfects naturally, and I trust the simple, natural ingredients. I use this spray on everything — counters, toilets, cooktop — even mirrors because it doesn’t leave streaks! I have now replaced all my previous cleaning products with a couple of Humble Suds products that work on every surface of our home. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this brand for the health of my family." —Andrealaine White
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.55.