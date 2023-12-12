28 Useful Travel Gifts Under $20

1. A travel wallet that'll have them feeling like a seasoned traveler with everything organized. This wristlet helps them quickly locate their documents so they don't hold up the loooong check-in line. With pockets for their passport, cash, ID cards, and boarding passes, they'll never have to worry about losing or misplacing anything again.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
2. Some itty bitty laundry soap sheets so they don’t have to pack their entire wardrobe just to make sure they have clean clothes for their trip. These little sheets allow them to hand-wash their clothes in the hotel sink, giving them the chance to rewear outfits and save space in their suitcase. Give the gift of convenience and practicality.
And don’t worry, since these aren't liquids they won't have to worry about any spills or leaks in their luggage.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
3. A super sturdy airplane phone mount perfect for watching a movie or listening to music without the device falling off their lap or between the seats when they doze off! It also swivels 360 degrees, allowing them to position their phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.
Promising review: "Okay, after a flight last month, I was convinced I needed a phone mount and ran into this. So I bought it. The wild part was that I haven’t been on another flight yet and yet, I use this gadget every single day. So far, I found this to be durable and can contort to your needs. The different combinations of positions literally allows you to mount and position your device to nearly any position you need it to. I use the iPhone 11 as my device. I mount this on my standup desk at work, at my nightstand to watch movies while in bed, on my treadmill so I could watch something while walking, on a nearby counter as a tripod for my phone and of course, as a standalone stand when I’m sitting at a flat table." —Justine E.
4. A very thorough "Pack this!" checklist so they can make sure they have everything they need for a stress-free trip. From extra pairs of underwear to prescription meds, this list makes sure all their bases (and then some) are covered.
Promising review: "I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind a trip, from a simple vacation across state lines, to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" —Alyssa Kauffman
5. A super discreet travel pouch any adventure seeker would appreciate. Not only does it add an extra layer of security by keeping their valuables out of sight, but it will also keep them from being a target for pickpockets.
Promising review: "This was a LIFESAVER while traveling. I kept my cards and cash in it and had no stress about thieves lifting my essentials while traveling heavily pickpocketed cities. I loved it so much, I actually continued to use it when I got home instead of carrying a purse! The top flap did start to unravel after about six months but this was also after six months of everyday use." —Krista Hinz
6. Or, a more accessible but sneaky money belt with a hidden zippered pocket to stash extra money, allowing them to move around more freely and comfortably knowing that their valuables are protected.
Promising review: "I purchased this for a trip to Cuba where I needed to carry all of the money I needed for that week in cash. Although I am not typically worried/normally cautious when traveling, the idea of carrying that much cash on me made me nervous. Traditional money belts/fanny packs just didn't seem like a fit for me. I was worried they would become uncomfortable in the hot sun. This security belt was perfect. It allowed us to carry most of they money for the trip hidden within the belt and carry in my purse the money I needed for that day. It also worked like a breeze with no issues getting through security. I'm not sure how much I'll use this in the future, but it was perfect for our needs." —fendi
7. Plus, a hidden zipper scrunchie so they can always have their fave lip gloss, a few bobby pins, and a couple of bucks on hand.
Smunchys is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles. They understand a lot of women's clothing doesn't have pockets, so they wanted to create something for travelers, festival goers, and workout enthusiasts that would make it easy to carry their essentials on the move.
Promising review: "I saw these and thought it would be good to use while running. You can throw your key in there, etc. I also keep a lip gloss with me often (though not usually when running) so you could stow a small one in there. I bought several of these and I will give some to my daughter (though I want to keep them all, lol)." —Nurserunner
8. An electronics pouch designed to keep their wired earphones, various chargers, and other accessories neat and easy to find so that they aren't digging through a jumbled mess AND saving them from what feels like hours of untangling cords.
Promising review: "Long term travel companion for my tech. Holds a lot, whether I needed the tech or not including 8" tablet, small speaker, cables/connectors and a small tripod. It does get heavy with all of these items. Could not hold mid-size camera with all the other stuff. Easily fit in my backpack for TSA process." —bjb
9. Vacuum seal bags your resident over-packer in the friend group will be head over hills about. These bags can compress the bulkiest of clothes so they can bring as many "back-up" emergency outfits as they want and still have enough space to bring back souvenirs.
Promising review: "I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. Even use the medium one for travel and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact." —Susie Kochsmeier
10. A digital luggage scale to help them avoid that dreaded $40 fee from their bag being 20 pounds overweight. Now they can gauge how overboard they can go with the Disneyland Tokyo gear they plan on bringing back as souvenirs. It's a win-win for everyone!
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
