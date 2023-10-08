35 Travel Products That Are Highly Recommended By People Who Use Them *All The Time*

1. A collapsible water bottle designed to free up so much space in your personal bag when flying and going on excursions, which will have you feeling light and free while on the go. Plus you won't have to keep buying $15 water every time you're thirsty, which is also a win.
2. A clear toiletries case for the times it feels like you're playing hide and seek with your favorite lip balm and hand cream. This case with a see-through panel can help you easily locate exactly what you need without having to waste time digging through and unzipping every single bag you packed.
Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved.
Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.
Get it from Truffle for $65+ (available in three sizes and nine colors).
3. Or a similar compact version for weakend gateways so TSA agents can easily see what you've packed, meaning no more awkward searches or delays.
4. And a hanging toiletry bag with enough room to fit all of your morning AND nighttime routine products. It also hangs in the bathroom so it's easy to see everything you packed.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and personal reasons. I like to have my makeup/shower/hair case ready to go, rather than packing each time. This case is wonderful. It is big enough to store all of my goods. I had something similar in size before, but it did not have the hanger, so it was difficult to use in small hotel bathrooms. Problem solved! I also love the color. If you don't travel much or if you travel lightly with a small suitcase/bag, this may not be for you because of its size. If you want to carry all your stuff in one place, this is the way to go." —MarMor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in eight colors).
5. AirFly that allows you to use your own high-quality Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to tune in to your favorite in-flight entertainment. With the ability to connect up to two pairs at once, you can even share the entertainment with your travel buddy. And don't worry about running out of juice on those long-haul flights — this device has a battery life of 25+ hours.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Promising review: "I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plugs into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy) and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have several devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while its working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
6. A pair of compression socks made to prevent you from looking like you swapped feet with Violet from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. These socks offer the support needed for when you're not able to get up and move around for a few hours and reduce the discomfort of swelling.
7. A solid Ethique shampoo bar in case you want to limit the chance of liquid shampoo spilling out into your luggage and having everything smell like an island paradise breeze. Reviewers say these shampoo bars produce a great lather and leave their hair soft and shiny.
8. A pack of blackberry-flavored melatonin sleep gummies on those flights where it seems impossible to catch some Z's between the cramped seats, noisy passengers, and turbulence. These gummies will provide a little chew and the natural sleep hormone so you could be snoozing away in less time.
9. A chic anti-theft backpack if you hate the idea that if you were in a crowd, you would never know if someone unzipped your bag and took something out. With this bag, the only way to open it is from underneath — thanks to the zipper being flush against your back — making it super practical.
10. A portable door lock for instant added security when traveling alone. You won't need to barricade yourself in your hotel room with a chair anymore — this easy-to-install lock simply slips onto the door latch and, voilà, peace of mind.
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —JizzerJittery
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in two and four-packs).
11. A super-cool duffel bag with a main garment compartment, shoe compartment, AND inner pockets for toiletries to effortlessly fit all you need for a two-week long trip. Perfect for the carry-on-only travelers who refuse to check a bag, because there is literally no need.
Plus, the bag is water-resistant and has two exterior zip pockets, two interior shoe pockets, and a padded handle wrap. Yes, this one bag really can do it all.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and needed something lightweight and convenient. This fit the bill nicely and allows me to completely jettison a second carry-on. It’s great! Lots of storage. I love that it has room for shoes. No issues with wrinkles. Highly recommend it." —CB
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
12. An Anker charging port station, which is the perfect solution to keep everyone's gadgets and gizmos charged up without constantly arguing with your family members over who gets to use the cord next.
13. A lightweight collapsible stroller that is a game-changer for jetsetting parents. It folds up compactly so you can store it in the overhead compartment and it's even equipped with a handle for easy carrying when your hands are already full with the kids. Did I mention it weighs less than 10 pounds? That's lighter than a gallon of milk!
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 lbs. and only weighs 9.5 lbs.
Promising review: "We are frequent travelers. I've been on 15 flights with my 17-month-old toddler. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. It's the best purchase we have ever made. It is sturdy, folds very easy, has a great design, and can literally fit in a reusable grocery bag. Highly recommend!" —Kateryna
Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in two colors and four styles).
14. A travel wallet made to easily store and find things while constantly on the move. There are a bunch of pockets to organize everything you might need from cash, receipts, and train tickets to ID cards and hotel keys. There is even a spacious zipper pocket, which is great for all the coins you receive (which you get a LOT of in certain countries).
15. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask that doesn't apply pressure to your eyelids (unlike flat eyemasks), helping you drift off into dreamland faster than you can say "jet lag who?" This light-blocking mask will give you much-needed sleep so that by the time you land at your destination, you won't be a puffy-eyed zombie.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "I have been sleeping with a sleeping mask for years now, I like the complete darkness around me when I close my eyes, it’s just so much easier to relax, and fall asleep. But all the masks I have had have been irritating things about them like shot out the light completely. Too tight elastic, or scratches. But these are just beyond amazing. First of all; the elastic is of great quality. It’s thick wide and adjustable. Second, the fabric is so soft. There is a cavity inside the sleeping mask for the eye so my eyelids are not in contact; GREAT PLUS. I travel a lot and use my sleeping mask on the plane. All others have made my makeup look horrible after I wake up, but these, you can even see I closed my eyes. I cannot recommend these enough. They changed my sleeping habits, no irritation and no light coming through. I absolutely love mine! I got mine in black :) —Anette Normark
Get the set from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).
16. A super comfortable Trtl pillow in case you find yourself in the middle seat on a 14-hour flight to Japan. This neck pillow is designed to help keep your posture upright, reducing the risk of neck aches and allowing you to arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and relaxed. This will also prevent you from nodding off on your neighbor, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their flight in peace!
17. Or an inflatable wedge pillow you can simply inflate, place on the tray table, and rest your head against, saving yourself from neck cramps and drool stains.
Promising review: "I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13 hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward, but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." —Elizabeth B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.