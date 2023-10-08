BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Travel Products That Are Highly Recommended By People Who Use Them *All The Time*

    A cup caddy, a portable power bank, and an inflatable wedge pillow — name a better airport trio.

    Amber Usher
    Abby Kass
    1. A collapsible water bottle designed to free up so much space in your personal bag when flying and going on excursions, which will have you feeling light and free while on the go. Plus you won't have to keep buying $15 water every time you're thirsty, which is also a win.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these for my friends that travel frequently. Saves them from spending lots of cash on bottled water! The best feature is these bottles collapsed with a securing strap. Pack 'em and get the bottle out when needed. These can fit in almost any crossbody or larger bag!" —LUV2OPR8

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles and multi-packs ).

    2. A clear toiletries case for the times it feels like you're playing hide and seek with your favorite lip balm and hand cream. This case with a see-through panel can help you easily locate exactly what you need without having to waste time digging through and unzipping every single bag you packed.

    makeup inside grey case
    Truffle

    Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved. 

    Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.

    Get it from Truffle for $65+ (available in three sizes and nine colors). 

    3. Or a similar compact version for weakend gateways so TSA agents can easily see what you've packed, meaning no more awkward searches or delays.

    hand holding the clear square bag with blue trim filled with toiletries
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I travel frequently and have been looking for a TSA liquids bag that opens on three sides like a case, as opposed to just on the top (like a zip-top bag.) This case fits the bill. At first, it seemed much smaller than the other toiletry bag I had been using, but I found I could fit the same amount in this case. The items were much easier to access in this case because it opens on three sides instead of just one." —CJ G-E

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).

    4. And a hanging toiletry bag with enough room to fit all of your morning AND nighttime routine products. It also hangs in the bathroom so it's easy to see everything you packed.

    reviewer image with all the contents spread out on the bed that they were able to fit in the bag
    the bag closed up and propped up on bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and personal reasons. I like to have my makeup/shower/hair case ready to go, rather than packing each time. This case is wonderful. It is big enough to store all of my goods. I had something similar in size before, but it did not have the hanger, so it was difficult to use in small hotel bathrooms. Problem solved! I also love the color. If you don't travel much or if you travel lightly with a small suitcase/bag, this may not be for you because of its size. If you want to carry all your stuff in one place, this is the way to go." —MarMor

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in eight colors).

    5. AirFly that allows you to use your own high-quality Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to tune in to your favorite in-flight entertainment. With the ability to connect up to two pairs at once, you can even share the entertainment with your travel buddy. And don't worry about running out of juice on those long-haul flights — this device has a battery life of 25+ hours.

    the AirFly Pro plugged into a screen on a plane
    www.amazon.com

    It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    Promising review: "I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plugs into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy) and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have several devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while its working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).

    6. A pair of compression socks made to prevent you from looking like you swapped feet with Violet from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. These socks offer the support needed for when you're not able to get up and move around for a few hours and reduce the discomfort of swelling.

    The reviewer in the black and pink socks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am an audio engineer and travel a lot for work. My job can be pretty hard on my legs and feet, typically resulting in cramped calves, shin splints, and exhausted legs. I received my first pair of these as a gift from a runner who said that her marathon friends swore by them. As well they should. I have not done a set-up or tear-down day without wearing them and it has made a world of difference. My calves no longer cramp up, my shin splints have abated, and my legs feel like I could keep going each time. The same for flying — I have no edema on my ankles after a long flight and I feel like I could sprint through the airport. I recently bought a second pair and plan on increasing my collection of them. I think I've even turned a couple of co-workers on to them. These socks are essential for doing my job." —Jamie Ballew

    Get them from Amazon for $18.80+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).

    And check out our full review of the Physix Gear compression socks here.

    7. A solid Ethique shampoo bar in case you want to limit the chance of liquid shampoo spilling out into your luggage and having everything smell like an island paradise breeze. Reviewers say these shampoo bars produce a great lather and leave their hair soft and shiny.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was definitely skeptical about a bar shampoo and conditioner, but I travel a lot and really wanted to cut down the use of plastic products as much as possible. I honestly am in love! I got the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner, as well as one of their eco-friendly bamboo-and-sugar-cane storage containers, and my very long, fine, oily hair, which I do have to wash daily, looks and feels great. I recommend anyone on the fence to definitely give it a try! It works! So wonderful for travel, too!" —M.A.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in nine scents).

    8. A pack of blackberry-flavored melatonin sleep gummies on those flights where it seems impossible to catch some Z's between the cramped seats, noisy passengers, and turbulence. These gummies will provide a little chew and the natural sleep hormone so you could be snoozing away in less time.

    the tub of gummy vitamins in a some purple sheets
    Amazon

    Learn more about melatonin, its role in sleep, and more at the Mayo Clinic, and talk to your doctor for more info.

    FYI, some Amazon reviewers said their gummies arrived melted, so if you live somewhere hot, consider finding these at a local store instead. 

    Promising review: "These work great! I travel a lot for work and can never fall asleep easily in a hotel room. I have no problem getting a good night's sleep using these." —Ashley A.

    Get a 50-count from Amazon for $12.24+ (available in four sizes).

    9. A chic anti-theft backpack if you hate the idea that if you were in a crowd, you would never know if someone unzipped your bag and took something out. With this bag, the only way to open it is from underneath — thanks to the zipper being flush against your back — making it super practical.

    reviewer sitting on a bench with the grey backpack with lighter grey stripe down the middle
    amazon.com

    Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front-zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof, and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.

    Promising review: "There's just nothing to dislike about this bag. It's very stylish, and as a frequent traveler, the little side (hidden) pockets are perfect for my boarding passes, passport, etc. to give quick access! Love it, love it, love it!! It's exactly what I wanted!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    10. A portable door lock for instant added security when traveling alone. You won't need to barricade yourself in your hotel room with a chair anymore — this easy-to-install lock simply slips onto the door latch and, voilà, peace of mind.

    lock on door
    how to guide for door lock
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe. 

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —JizzerJittery

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in two and four-packs).

    11. A super-cool duffel bag with a main garment compartment, shoe compartment, AND inner pockets for toiletries to effortlessly fit all you need for a two-week long trip. Perfect for the carry-on-only travelers who refuse to check a bag, because there is literally no need.

    Reviewer image of gray duffle bag on top of bed
    Product unzipped with compartments shown
    www.amazon.com

    Plus, the bag is water-resistant and has two exterior zip pockets, two interior shoe pockets, and a padded handle wrap. Yes, this one bag really can do it all.

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and needed something lightweight and convenient. This fit the bill nicely and allows me to completely jettison a second carry-on. It’s great! Lots of storage. I love that it has room for shoes. No issues with wrinkles. Highly recommend it." —CB

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes). 

    12. An Anker charging port station, which is the perfect solution to keep everyone's gadgets and gizmos charged up without constantly arguing with your family members over who gets to use the cord next.

    rectangle-shaped charging port with spaces for six usbs to be plugged into the front
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great product! I travel frequently, and I am always challenged with the number of USB ports I can get with the number of outlets available (and where) in hotel rooms. With this product, the number-of-ports problem goes away, and what's great is that it extends the charger interface out from behind a bed, night stand, or other inconvenient receptacle location, up onto a work surface for easy access. As far as power, I have had an ASUS transformer, two iPads, HTC One M8, and two iPhones connected to it at the same time, charging for hours with no heat on the device whatsoever. It works great at home, too. I have always had good luck with Anker products — good quality." —bishop

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black and white).

    13. A lightweight collapsible stroller that is a game-changer for jetsetting parents. It folds up compactly so you can store it in the overhead compartment and it's even equipped with a handle for easy carrying when your hands are already full with the kids. Did I mention it weighs less than 10 pounds? That's lighter than a gallon of milk!

    reviewer image of the black and teal stroller
    reviewer image showing how the stroller folds up small enough to fit in a reusable bag
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 lbs. and only weighs 9.5 lbs.

    Promising review: "We are frequent travelers. I've been on 15 flights with my 17-month-old toddler. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. It's the best purchase we have ever made. It is sturdy, folds very easy, has a great design, and can literally fit in a reusable grocery bag. Highly recommend!" —Kateryna

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in two colors and four styles).

    14. A travel wallet made to easily store and find things while constantly on the move. There are a bunch of pockets to organize everything you might need from cash, receipts, and train tickets to ID cards and hotel keys. There is even a spacious zipper pocket, which is great for all the coins you receive (which you get a LOT of in certain countries).

    reviewer photo of the wallet open, showing all the different pockets for passport, cards, money, phone, and more
    amazon.com

    The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.

    Promising review: "This wallet is durable, chic, and spacious. The lining is very soft and feels expensive. From the design to the material to the zippers and snaps, it's well made. I ordered it in rose gold, and it's a beautiful color. I travel frequently and love the boarding pass pocket. I recommended it to my sister and mom, who also love theirs! They ordered in yellow and bronze and were also happy with the color." —Brianna graham

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).

    15. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask that doesn't apply pressure to your eyelids (unlike flat eyemasks), helping you drift off into dreamland faster than you can say "jet lag who?" This light-blocking mask will give you much-needed sleep so that by the time you land at your destination, you won't be a puffy-eyed zombie.

    reviewer wears black 3D-contoured sleeping mask
    the same sleeping mask with ear plugs
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!

    Promising review: "I have been sleeping with a sleeping mask for years now, I like the complete darkness around me when I close my eyes, it’s just so much easier to relax, and fall asleep. But all the masks I have had have been irritating things about them like shot out the light completely. Too tight elastic, or scratches. But these are just beyond amazing. First of all; the elastic is of great quality. It’s thick wide and adjustable. Second, the fabric is so soft. There is a cavity inside the sleeping mask for the eye so my eyelids are not in contact; GREAT PLUS. I travel a lot and use my sleeping mask on the plane. All others have made my makeup look horrible after I wake up, but these, you can even see I closed my eyes. I cannot recommend these enough. They changed my sleeping habits, no irritation and no light coming through. I absolutely love mine! I got mine in black :) —Anette Normark

    Get the set from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).

    16. A super comfortable Trtl pillow in case you find yourself in the middle seat on a 14-hour flight to Japan. This neck pillow is designed to help keep your posture upright, reducing the risk of neck aches and allowing you to arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and relaxed. This will also prevent you from nodding off on your neighbor, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their flight in peace!

    model wearing a black trtl pillow while sleeping on a plane
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this travel pillow! As someone who travels frequently for work and leisure, I try to get sleep on planes whenever I can so I am ready to go when I land. However, when bulging discs in my neck developed a few years ago, I tested six or seven different types of travel pillows and couldn’t find a pillow that gave proper support and didn’t aggravate my injury. Then I found this cozy little gem!!! I have now had my Trtl for about six months, and it’s been a game-changer. I am able to get some of the best sleep I’ve gotten on planes without further aggravation to my neck. I’ve recommended this to so many people who all have reported back their equal appreciation of the Trtl. It’s easy to pack around once you get to your destination, so you don’t have to have a travel pillow hanging off your bag. I also appreciate how easy it is to take apart to wash — with so many germs on planes, I like that I can wash it without worrying about ruining it. I’m buying another for my mom who is getting ready for an overnight flight to Europe. I highly recommend this product!!!" —Henninsa

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).

    17. Or an inflatable wedge pillow you can simply inflate, place on the tray table, and rest your head against, saving yourself from neck cramps and drool stains.

    reviewer with their head resting on an inflated pillow that rests on their lap and has room for their arms
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13 hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward, but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." —Elizabeth B

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99. 

    18. An anti-blister balm that astonishingly prevents blisters even after walking at Disney all day for three days straight — that's EASILY about 22,000 steps.

    reviewer holding the small purple balm in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't normally have trouble with blisters or pain from my work shoes, but I travel regularly to Washington, DC, for work. I walk a lot while I'm there, including when it's hot and muggy in the summer, and any kind of shoe I've tried gives me blisters when I walk five miles a day with extremely sweaty feet and no socks. I thought my only options were to coat my feet in Band-Aids or bite the bullet and start wearing tights or socks in the heat, but then I found this stuff. I just got back from a week in DC in shoes that have given me blisters before, and my feet are completely fine. I did reapply in the evenings going out for dinner, but otherwise, just a few swipes on the problem spots and I was ready to go, with no painful rubbing. And, of course, the size is convenient for travel and to keep in my bag in case I do need to reapply." —L. Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.