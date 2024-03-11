30 Quick-Fix Products For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Bathroom

1. A set of reviewer-beloved adhesive shower shelves that are not only super sturdy but can also hold a ton of stuff. Think: all of your skincare, body wash, sugar scrubs, shaving oil, in-shower body cream, loofah, AND exfoliating gloves all neatly organized.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A minimalist flip-down hanger, a unique storage solution that doubles up as a piece of modern art when it's not holding your towel or bathrobe.
Promising review: "These hooks are functional and fun. There are five hooks for hanging your items. It's plastic, not wood — the description states this. It's easy to install and came with a paper ruler to use as a guide when installing. I have rain coats, umbrellas, sweaters, and dog leashes hanging on it and it's holding well." —M String
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A bamboo tub caddy to transform your bath into a spa-like oasis with a secure spot to place all your bathtime essentials: a flickering candle, a glass of your favorite wine, and a gripping book to get lost in.
Promising review: "Love this bathtub caddy so much! It’s exactly what I wanted. The sides extend, allowing you to adjust the length, and it even works with a tub that is built against a wall. I was worried the ledge nearest the wall wouldn’t be wide enough but this caddy works great! And the little iPhone slot is a nice touch. Definitely recommend! Buy it! You won’t regret it." —Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A battery-operated motion-sensor toilet light here to make your porcelain throne look like it's part of a MoMA exhibit. Not only does it add some dazzle to your potty, but it can also save you from having to flip on the big light in the ~wee~ hours of the morning.
This LED toilet light has 16 colors that can rotate or stay one solid color, and run on AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December." —Wandergurrlee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Or an LED red mushroom night-light that'll automatically turn on when the sun goes down, casting a soft, enchanting glow that'll have you feeling like you're frolicking through a mystical forest.
Promising review: "These little lights are so cute! And they adjust their brightness based on how much light they sense." —Ericka Johnson
Get a pair from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eight styles).
6. A nonslip slatted bath mat to swap out that smelly old fluffy bath mat for something more chic and functional. This one is made from renewable bamboo that not only looks great but also has a natural water-repelling quality. Plus, it's easy to clean, so no more funky odors lingering around.
Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes and also in black).
7. A wall-mounted toothbrush station if your bathroom counter has become overrun by half-empty toothpaste tubes and stray brushes. Not only does this gadget allow you to quickly dispense toothpaste with just the push of a button, but it also keeps your bristles covered (so they're not exposed to germs) and your space nice and tidy.
It holds five toothbrushes, and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
8. Or a multifunctional toothbrush organizing caddy so you can stop shuffling around razors and open crusty toothpaste bottles just to reach the hand soap. This nifty little holder not only tidies up your space but also puts an end to accidental knocks or messy counters.
Promising review: "Two adults and two kids in our family. I like the size. There is a space for all our toothbrushes, and it keeps them from touching each other. My kids use a different toothpaste than ours and there is space for both of them as well. The color is nice goes with my bathroom decor." —Sully
Get it from Amazon for $10.87+ (available in two styles and in two finishes).