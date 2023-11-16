36 Products To Help With Sweaty Pits, Bad Breath, And Other Very Human Issues

1. A stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Dr.Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing ;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
2. And an oral rinse so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart's content and no one will know. This mouthwash helps control bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't burn like Listerine. And just between you and me, it's so good, it's worth the morning swish dance.
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
3. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty for those days you're feeling a bit ~stuck~ and it seems like you're straining a little *too much* just to go. This contraption helps you achieve a more natural position for doing your business, making it easier and quicker.
If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review.
Promising review: "Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works. Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." —Lucy
4. And a before-you-go toilet spray so you can avoid that awkward walk out of the public bathroom stall after dropping a big one. The natural essential oils in the spray create a barrier on top of the water, trapping odors below so they don't escape into the air. It's like an invisible force field of freshness.
5. Some seamless bra liners for when boob sweat just won't allow your day to be great. This amazing invention absorbs sweat and provides a barrier that prevents the underwire from digging into your skin. So you can wear that cute top without worrying about any discomfort or sweat stains.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
6. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small oral care business.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
7. And a set of teeth whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
8. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of pesky peach fuzz. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face for flawless makeup application.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
9. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you're someone who finds themselves wiping away beads of sweat even when it's freezing outside. With these convenient bad boys, you can make it through the day feeling fresh and dry.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
10. An oddly satisfying Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel for those times you look down at your little piggies and think, "Dang, I need a miracle." You just slip on these booties and let the magic happen — but let me warn you, the peeling process can be a bit...interesting. It's like watching a snake shed its skin for the next 5–7 days. But! Your feet will look SO much better with no more cracking, tough skin.
Promising review: "I've used this foot peel a number of times and have always had great results. First, it smells wonderful and is easy to use. After a few days, you will notice your skin starting to peel right off. It's magic. A word of advice: Do not use two weeks before you need to wear sandals or go barefoot — I like to do it in early spring so I'm ready for summer." —ryan owen
11. A cute little octopus-shaped Tonymoly blackhead remover that rids your nose and chin of all the gunk that's built up through out the day and exfoliates pores, making your skin look smoother and cleaner.
Promising review: "My boyfriend and I have been trying different products for a while now, and some work better than others for my face, and I feel like almost nothing works to minimize his pores and blackheads. We both have troubled areas around the nose. Well, I saw this on TikTok once and the little container was so cute. I had to look it up and its benefits, I ordered a little octopus scrub and noticed a HUGE difference within the second use not only on my face, but my boyfriend's too!! He is obsessed and says 'We need to buy the whole skincare line' every time he washes his face 🤣🤣💀. We use face wash and a different brand black peel-off mask but this works way better." —Elizabeth Mendoza
12. A nonaerosol dry shampoo powder to use on days that you wake up late for work or a brunch date and realize your hair looks like it's been through a hurricane. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voila! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: "I have tried so many dry shampoos, and decided to try this one because of the great reviews. I was not disappointed! My hair is thin and can get greasy by the end of a wash day, so dry shampoos are a must for me. This powder is thin and takes the greasy appearance right out of my hair. I love how easy it is to apply using the pump, and it doesn't leave a white/gray appearance on my dark brown hair. It does take a little TLC working it into my roots but makes it look freshly washed. This is now my go-to dry shampoo and one bottle lasts forever!" —Rachel
13. A natural shoe deodorizer spray if your gym shoes are so funky they could make a skunk run for cover. You just need a few sprays of this, and — thanks to the strong essential oils — your sneakers will smell like they just came out of a lemon grove.
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." —Traeannah Brown
