27 Things To Help Run A Multi-Pet Household As Smoothly As Possible

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses this for her cats: "I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's *extremely* sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The spaces between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height."

Promising review: "We just bought a second one of these as we recently opened up our spare room again. We have four cats and two dogs, and prefer to keep the dogs out of the carpeted rooms during the day, so these gates are a great solution to still allowing the cats free roam. They are very easy to set up (no tools needed unless you are mounting them to the wall — but I've found the regular setup is plenty sturdy without mounting). Many of the bad reviews come from people who simply didn't read the instructions and the big warning label explaining that it is designed to have a gap before setup in order for the pressure mounting to function properly." —Kira Goldfarb



