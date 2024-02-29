27 Things To Help Run A Multi-Pet Household As Smoothly As Possible

1. A pair of professional nail clippers if your fur babies love to play-fight with each other, and sometimes even you. With these clippers, you can safely and painlessly trim their nails to prevent any accidental scratches (and help save your furniture, too).
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these for her cats: “Not to scare you, but I once had to take a cat to the vet because the other one accidentally scratched his ear while playing (unbeknownst to me) and it got infected. Now I make *extra* sure I trim those nails when they start to get extra sharp. If you're new to trimming your cats' nails, you can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward. 😊”
Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style, but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." —interiorlulu
Get them from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A ChomChom pet hair roller because you know the struggle is REAL when dealing with stray hairs that seem to stick to every surface in your home. Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't use sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over. Just dump it out when it gets full, and you're good to go!
See it in action on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves this hair roller: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon ratings are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A UV black light flashlight that can help you locate any accidents your new furry friends might have while learning the ropes of potty training — or if you have an older pet that's dealing with bladder issues.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
4. A flea and tick shampoo because we love our babies dearly, but not the critters that sometimes come along with them. This shampoo will keep those creepy crawlies at bay and prevent them from multiplying and possibly taking over your home. 😱
Promising review: "I was highly skeptical given A) this is just shampoo, B) most of the reviews mentioned fleas and not ticks, and C) my dog was FULL of ticks...I mean at least 15–20 that I could see. I would have to warn you, that after using this shampoo, keep your dog OUTSIDE for 24–48 hours. I did not. In fact, I came home to a plethora of dead ticks in my living room. Dead ticks EVERYWHERE. I counted at least 10 little ones.. and the big ones... dear god...my dog found them before I could and burst them... leaving blood everywhere. That day will forever be known as the Tick Massacre of 2016." —sharon atkins
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A robotic vacuum that'll take care of all the pet hair and dirt that gets tracked around your home so you don't have to. This handy guy features an infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles, which means it knows to avoid crashing into chew toys and furniture. And if you hate emptying vacuum bins (who doesn't?) you'll love the self-emptying feature.
It can clean on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood floors and low- to medium-pile carpets! It also has drop-sensing tech to avoid falling down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge!
Promising review: "I just had my hardwood floors refinished and got the one large area rug in my house deep cleaned. I have 2 dogs that were cordoned off in the kitchen for the whole time the floors were being refinished, except for the little trips in a hallway to the upstairs to go to bed at night and down in the mornings. The pic I have attached is from running the Eufy (Harry) for the first time after getting the rug back and putting furniture back in the downstairs of my house. I was appalled and thrilled! I have run it two times a day for the last two days with much the same result. Icky, but this thing is a beast. It is very easy to clean, comes with tools, extra brushes and a filter and I'm not sure how I have lived without it for all these years with dogs. I recommend highly." —L.Allen
Get it from Amazon for $249.99.
6. A multisurface pet stain and odor eliminator because even though it may feel like you’re running a zoo, your home doesn't have to look or smell like one. For the toughest stains and strongest odors (like cat urine), apply this spray to the area and let it sit for up to an hour, then blot and let air dry to reveal your spotless carpet — like it never even happened.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).
7. An air purifier to filter out pet dander, odors, and other pesky particles, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. Not only does this make your home more comfortable for you and your pets, but it can also improve air quality and help with allergies.
In addition to pet dander, it also captures dust, smoke, pollen, and other indoor irritants that you don't see but can be harmful for you and any children.
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10x10, and I use it on the 2 setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —Victoria Mohagen
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in black or white).
8. A pair of food storage containers, perfect for storing those bulky 25+ pound pet food bags and keeping them fresh longer. Plus, thanks to the snap-lock latches, you can make sure they keep their paws out of the kibble and don't sneak an extra snack while you're away.
You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so you could store dog and cat food separately, or just use the top bin to store other pet supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing a cat's litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!
Promising review: "These storage boxes are excellent for protecting pet food from bugs and mice. The smaller container can hold just under an 11-pound bag of cat food. The cat food we use has crunchy and soft morsels. The soft morsels stay soft and the scent from the food when opening the container is fresh and sustained. The bottom container holds up to 25-pound bag of dog food. It has the same results too. The wheels make it convenient to store in a pantry or closet and slide out when needed." —Shannon Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 10 colors).
9. An automatic water fountain — with its constant flow of fresh water, your pets will stay hydrated without you having to lift a finger. Plus, it eliminates the need for several water bowls, which can be a hassle to clean and refill every day.
It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses this for her cats: "I have this exact fountain (though I did pair it with a cuter mat), and both of my cats took to it immediately — I do feel like they drink *way* more water with it around, and I love not having to stress about refilling their water bowl every single day. It's super quiet with only the lightest trickling sound (which is honestly kind of relaxing), and it gets louder when the water gets low inside, signaling to you that it's time to refill. I always do a quick clean with soap and water at that point, too — it takes no more than a few minutes!"
Promising review: "Holds a good amount of water. We have several cats, and they love them. We have one in our master bathroom to keep cats from drinking bathtub water. The waterfall noise is a plus for sleeping." —leslie bennett
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two colors).
10. A clear toy blocker, the lifesaver that'll keep you from constantly crawling on your hands and knees, reaching under the couch with a broomstick to retrieve Daisy’s hidden rubber ball.
It can also help discourage small pets from hiding under furniture!
Promising reviews: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners a huge amount of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
11. A TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner you can reach for when your beloved babies leave "presents" on your brand-new couch, in the middle of your bedroom floor, and on the area rug right next to the litter box. With the Little Green, cleanup will be quick and easy, and with its portable size, you can carry it all over the house or even to the car.
Promising reviews: "I found the Little Green machine because of a TikTok video; someone was cleaning their car seats and the water was absolutely disgusting, so obviously I was like I HAVE TO TRY THIS. So I ordered one and it was everything I ever hoped and more! We have three cats in the house whose favorite pastimes are puking, peeing, and occasionally stepping in their own poop and running across the only carpeted room in the entire house, you know how cats are. Anyway, this thing works SO well it tackles all of that and every other mess I've made to date! It's small enough it doesn't feel like a huge hassle to store it or pull it out, but also holds enough water I don't have to constantly run to refill it. I think it might be magic and I have a slightly unhealthy attachment to it at this point. I'm not sure if its always the case, but the box came with a coupon for two containers of the cleaner through Bissell too, which was a huge bonus!" —Stephani
Get it from Amazon for $116.23.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
12. Or — also from Bissell — a pack of Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads for when you’re just too tired to deal with the mess. Lay one down, stomp to release the cleaning formula, and walk away while it starts lifting the stain for you.
See them in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "A must-have for older cats. I got one of these as a sample pack when I ordered carpet spray for cleaning up accidents. I thought it was a gimmick and no real value and threw it in a drawer. Then my cat had diarrhea and no amount of scrubbing would get the stain out. I tried it as a last resort and was blown away at how fast and easy it was. Seriously you wipe up the initial mess and sometimes think 'OK, I got it all.' Then you throw one of these down and stomp on it and the amount of ick that comes out of the carpet is astounding. Amazed at how well these work and ordered a ton for the future." —Ryan
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
13. A pet gate great for keeping bigger animals out of certain rooms while allowing smaller ones to pass through the little door at the bottom. You can finally leave the house without worrying about what chaos or destruction may occur while you're away!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses this for her cats: "I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's *extremely* sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The spaces between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height."
Promising review: "We just bought a second one of these as we recently opened up our spare room again. We have four cats and two dogs, and prefer to keep the dogs out of the carpeted rooms during the day, so these gates are a great solution to still allowing the cats free roam. They are very easy to set up (no tools needed unless you are mounting them to the wall — but I've found the regular setup is plenty sturdy without mounting). Many of the bad reviews come from people who simply didn't read the instructions and the big warning label explaining that it is designed to have a gap before setup in order for the pressure mounting to function properly." —Kira Goldfarb
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.