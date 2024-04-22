37 Problem-Solving Products For Those Pet Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

1. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement with over 47,000 5-star ratings, making it the best solution to allergy season for your pup, paws down. These chews can help with rashes, scratching, and hair loss due to seasonal allergies. With consistent use, the results are like day and night, and your furry best friend will thank you.
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine...nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats...he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
Get a 90-count from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in five versions and two pack sizes).
2. A pet carrier that'll help make trips to the vet less of a nightmare for your furry little overload. This carrier features a spacious interior allowing your cat or small dog to stretch out and relax, rather than feel cramped and stressed. Plus, the heads-out design means they can keep an eye on their surroundings even while on the move.
This carrier can hold up to 15 pounds, but some reviewers say this worked for their pets who weigh 20 pounds.
Promising review: "I have a 20 pound, 13-year-old diabetic cat who haaaaaaates going to the vet, so in an attempt to make her as comfy as possible, I purchased this carrier. The day it arrived I unzipped it and set it on the floor and found her sleeping in it hours later, LOL. My vet even commented on how nice it was. She has to go in every so often for them to test her glucose levels and they don't even have to take her out of the carrier; they just unzip the top portion and can draw blood easier that way since she can't really escape (or bite them like she did the first visit without this carrier). He told me he wished more cat owners had a carrier like this since it made their job much easier that day." —SaraPo
Get it from Amazon for $22.48+ (available in two sizes)
3. A mounted brush because sometimes your cat wants all the face scratches but you're frankly just not in the mood. Easily mount the brush on a corner surface and watch your cat enjoy a quick scratch session whenever they feel like it, while the brush catches loose hair in the process.
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got the hang of it, he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs, and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A broom for pet hair when it seems like fur is embedded into your carpet no matter how many times you vacuum. This durable rubber head also works on wood and linoleum to attract hairs with ease. Plus, it features a built-in squeegee, perfect for cleaning up any spills or messes your fur baby may have left behind.
And with the handle extending from 36–60 inches, you can easily reach those awkward corners and under furniture without breaking a sweat.
Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V
Get it from Amazon for $21.49.
5. A double-sided undercoat brush allowing you to remove alllll that loose hair deep within their coat before it finds its way onto every surface in your house.
Promising review: "I have a cat who is very fat (long story). Because he is so fat he cannot reach his back to groom himself and his coat gets matted. He is a mean former-feral and doesn't like to be touched so previously I have paid hundreds of dollars for the vet to shave him in order to manage his coat. This brush WORKS!! Not only does it remove the mats but it has two different teeth widths so that removing them is not uncomfortable for my cat. Now, I use it every day to remove the undercoat and other loose hairs and my cat LOVES it! Unbelievable! My other cats love being brushed with it also. This goes down on my list of top best buys ever! Highly recommend!" —Triple G Farms
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A multisurface pet stain spot remover for the time Peanut had an accident but you were too pooped to clean it up. For deep-rooted odors, apply this spray to the stain and let it sit for one hour, then vacuum to reveal your spotless, fresh-smelling carpet — like it never even happened.
For surface stains, you can simply spray and let it sit for 5-10 minutes, then blot with a cloth and let it air dry.
Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian
Get it from Amazon for $19.31 (also available in a gallon size and with Subscribe & Save).
7. A devastatingly effective handheld vacuum that’s nothing short of a pet hair-annihilating wizard. This little dynamo comes equipped with a magical rubber nozzle designed to tackle the furriest of challenges, making short work of pet hair on even the trickiest terrains (i.e. carpeted stairs). Once the job is done, simply pop off the canister with a click and bid goodbye to the hairy evidence with a triumphant drop into the trash.
Promising review: " I have not finished using this vacuum. I was so impressed that I needed to stop and write a review IMMEDIATELY. This vacuum is incredible. I included the most disgusting photos of my high-traffic pet area after a few days of cat activity (right). This vacuum sucked the LIFE out of this ottoman. My ottoman is brand new. This looks like it came from a house that has no cats. This vacuum could suck up a dementor. This is the one you need. T R U S T M E." —Naomi
Get it from Amazon for $79.39.
8. Or, a bestselling ChomChom roller so effective at removing pet hair that it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
9. An ultrasonic silent squeaky toy that emits a sound only your pup can hear, ultimately saving you hours of suffering from high-pitched squeaking. It's also super durable making it perfect for those rough chewers who shred everything in sight.
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
Get it from Amazon for $15.30+ (available in six styles).
10. A ridiculously popular "cat dancer" toy so your kitties can jump, leap, and chase to their heart's content while simultaneously getting all of their energy out before bedtime. This toy is also super simple and really only requires one hand to operate while you use the other to take millions of Snapchat videos for your story.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go wild. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
11. A stimulating activity mat to keep those little cuties entertained and out of their usual shenanigans. We all know that feeling when something’s not right because it’s been a bit too quiet lately. Yeah, none of that.
Promising review: "This is one of the few toys that my three rescue dogs really enjoy. I just put a cup of their dog food in the pockets and tabs, and they enjoy trying to find it. The mat is durable, and whenever it gets dirty, I just throw it in the washer and dryer and it comes out like new." —K. Engelmann
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A comforting purring cat toy for the kitties with separation anxiety. This plushie comes with a heating pack and a heartbeat simulator that mimics a real-life snuggle buddy for cats with anxiety or little kittens who were separated from their momma.
Promising review: "Bought this for my current foster kitten and she loves it. The heating pads provided lasted the full 16 hours allowing safe and comfortable transport for an eight-hour drive. Kitty goes directly to her stuffy mom after bottle feedings and falls asleep immediately after playing a bit. Definitely recommend." —Izzy Smith
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (also available in puppy versions).