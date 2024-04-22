37 Problem-Solving Products For Those Pet Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

This carrier can hold up to 15 pounds, but some reviewers say this worked for their pets who weigh 20 pounds.

Promising review: "I have a 20 pound, 13-year-old diabetic cat who haaaaaaates going to the vet, so in an attempt to make her as comfy as possible, I purchased this carrier. The day it arrived I unzipped it and set it on the floor and found her sleeping in it hours later, LOL. My vet even commented on how nice it was. She has to go in every so often for them to test her glucose levels and they don't even have to take her out of the carrier; they just unzip the top portion and can draw blood easier that way since she can't really escape (or bite them like she did the first visit without this carrier). He told me he wished more cat owners had a carrier like this since it made their job much easier that day." —SaraPo

Get it from Amazon for $22.48+ (available in two sizes)