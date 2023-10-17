You can set the timer from 30 minutes–18 hours, and the digital display shows you have much time is left, which is handy when cooking several dishes at once.

Promising review: "I've been using a slow cooker for years but needed a new one quickly so I could drop off a dish for an event. Grabbed this one and never looked back. Actually got one of these for my mom as a gift, too. It's easy to set, cooks evenly and is easy to clean and to transport. I have a much more expensive slow cooker and I can't tell a bit of difference in the final product; roasts, soups, any variation of chicken. Now the real question is how long will one of these last when compared to the pricey brands...I guess we'll find out eventually but, for now, I think this is an amazing deal." —Karri

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.