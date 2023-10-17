1. A truly nonstick baking mat that you can use over and over to make as many candied apples as your heart desires. These mats do not require any greasing — perfect for pumpkin spice macarons or apple turnovers and it's easy to clean. You can ditch the parchment paper and aluminum foil and your wallet will thank you.
Promising review: "TikTok fruit roll-up perfection! So far I've used these mats for making chocolate chip cookies and several kinds of fruit roll-ups. I've had no issues with sticking and it makes cleanup a breeze. The fruit roll-ups peel right off. They were a great purchase." —Randi
Get it from Amazon for $14.24+ (available in standard baking mat and macaron baking mat).
2. An 8-quart programmable slow-cooker that's like a personal chef doing all the work while you watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. This multipurpose gadget can cook a juicy pot roast, warm some comforting apple cider, or bake your famous one-pot casserole.
You can set the timer from 30 minutes–18 hours, and the digital display shows you have much time is left, which is handy when cooking several dishes at once.
Promising review: "I've been using a slow cooker for years but needed a new one quickly so I could drop off a dish for an event. Grabbed this one and never looked back. Actually got one of these for my mom as a gift, too. It's easy to set, cooks evenly and is easy to clean and to transport. I have a much more expensive slow cooker and I can't tell a bit of difference in the final product; roasts, soups, any variation of chicken. Now the real question is how long will one of these last when compared to the pricey brands...I guess we'll find out eventually but, for now, I think this is an amazing deal." —Karri
Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
3. A set of three Pyrex glass mixing bowls for mixing up some slime green frosting for your cupcakes or creating a spooky punch with dry ice. Since these bowls are made of glass they're durable and easy to clean. No need to worry about staining or scratching.
Promising review: "Just what I wanted. Simple, sturdy, easy to clean, and inexpensive. Bowls don't retain smells or stains. I use them for different things — scrambling eggs, pancake batter, mixing ingredients, etc. I prefer glass to stainless steel for most uses. I just like the feeling of them — and I don't have to listen to the scraping of utensils against metal!" —City Girl
Get a set of five from Amazon for $17.95
4. A ceramic pumpkin dish that is oven and stove top–safe up to 572 degrees, perfect for whipping up a single serving of chili or baking a mini apple pie. Not only is it adorable, but it's also practical!
Promising review: "I’ve used these for over a month. They hold up great in the dishwasher, oven, and (for safety, leaving the top off due to the embellishments in the stem) in the microwave. They even retained a little bit of heat while sitting on the table for a while. It won’t keep it hot forever but it’ll keep meals warm for over an hour." —G.L. Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in orange and black).
5. A pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet with an even heat distribution to ensure every dish you make is cooked to perfection, while the nonstick surface makes cleaning up a breeze. Plus, the rustic look of the skillet adds a touch of charm to your table setting.
With this skillet's versatility, you can whip up a batch of fluffy pancakes for a cozy brunch, sear a juicy steak for a festive dinner, or even make a gooey skillet cookie for a sweet treat.
Promising review: "I own just about every make of cast iron out there and this is the BEST piece I have ever used. Pretty well seasoned from the factory, nice smooth cooking surface. I love the longer curved handle and oversized pour spouts. (They actually pour the liquid, not spill it out of the pan.) This has quickly become my favorite piece of cast iron and will be buying more." —Will
Get a 12-inch skillet from Amazon for $25.72.
6. A set of natural wood serving spoons I'm sure will make you feel like you're stirring up a magical brew in a bubbling cauldron. These spoons are a perfect addition to your spooky spread, from serving up salads and pastas to chili and soup.
Promising review: "This is a great hostess gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." —Linda V. Cassidy
Get them from Amazon for $28.50.
7. A standing mixer, aka a new best friend for any seasonal baker. With its six speed settings, it can handle even the toughest of mixing jobs — from turning sweet potatoes into a silky smooth filling to getting the right texture for the many pound cakes soon to be produced.
This mixer comes with dough hook whisk and beater attachment as well as egg white separator and spatula.
Promising review: "Simple and easy to use. All the attachments needed to make dough for pies, empanadas, and tarts. It’s lightweight but sturdy to use. I’ve used it several times with excellent results. Paddle, dough hook, and whisk attachments are good quality and easy to insert and remove. All are dishwasher safe. The splash guard is handy and has an opening to add ingredients. Works well without splash guard too. The 6.5-quart mixing bowl is good quality and large enough for most any requirement." —Attractive jars ideal for fruit canning
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in four colors).
8. A stainless steel Sink Shroom to place in your drain to catch the little pieces of food from your Thanksgiving dinner that could cause clogs and backups. That's literally a recipe for disaster waiting to happen.
Promising review: "As someone on a septic system, we can't have a garbage disposal. Consequently we've always lived by sink strainers. And I've tried and dealt with many different ones. But this is, far and away, the best I've even utilized. The holes are sized such that the tiny, meaningless stuff, goes through. And the design is such that even when full of gunk it still drains, and very well at that. Meanwhile, it doesn't accidentally let gunk through that might clog your drain. In the end, it's difficult to describe how great this is. Just drop the cash and check it out for yourself. You'll be glad you did." —R. Snare
Get it from Amazon for $12.55.
9. An oil-less turkey fryer because you truly haven't lived life until you've tried a fried turkey. And unlike the traditional frying method, you can easily prepare the main star of Thanksgiving dinner WITHOUT the *slight* possibility of hot grease accidents.
Promising review: "You don't know what you're missing out on if you don't have one of these oil-less turkey fryers. As a northerner, my family was never one to fry turkeys for holidays. We baked them in the oven every year, and while they are surely good baked, this method of cooking them is like no other. My husband is a Southerner and grew up with a fried turkey every Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Having moved up north to where I am from, he wanted to introduce my side of the family to fried turkey, but also wanted a healthier alternative. I purchased him this as an early Christmas present just before Thanksgiving, which made for perfect timing to fry a couple of turkeys. I think it ended up being the first Thanksgiving dinner that there was no turkey left. Everybody was wild about it — it was absolutely delectable! He has fried several since and is now the designated turkey fryer for holidays in our family. This is the perfect device to make perfect, healthier-for-you fried turkeys!" —Anna S.
Get it from Amazon for $107.99.
10. A nonstick harvest bounty loaf pan that'll have your apple-walnut spice cakes looking like they just came out of a Food Network cooking special.
Promising review: "I was worried that the cake would break when unmolded, but after a 15-minute cooling period I turned it over and it popped out, in perfect shape! Lovely and very impressive. This pan is amazing!" —Edit Purple
Get it from Amazon for $28.09 (also available with additional tools/mixes).
11. And a Halloween impression cookie cutter kit, because who wouldn't want to sink their teeth into a bat-shaped cookie? This kit features eight spring-loaded cookie stamps to pop out hauntingly delicious treats easily. It also has four decorating tips, 10 piping bags, a plastic coupler, and a storage container.
And you don't have to stop at baking. You can also use these stamps to cut out PB&J sandwiches as well as slices of cheese for your crackers!
Get it from Williams Sonoma for $29.95.
12. A blade sharpener equipped with two grooves, one for coarse sharpening and one for quick touch-ups, so even your dullest knife can slice up the pumpkin pie, chop the veggies, and carve the turkey with ease.
Promising review: "I have had my set of knives for over 10 years. I was looking to replace them when someone recommended trying to sharpen them. I hated sharpening the knives with the sharpener they came with. I wanted something easy. This was it! I sharpened all my knives with it and they are like they were when I first purchased them. This knife sharpener made it quick and easy. It saved me a lot of money from purchasing a new set. If your knives are dull, give this a try. You can't beat it for the price!" —M. Bell
Get it from Amazon for $9.16.
Learn more about this handy sharpener in our editor's in-depth review, and check out our picks for the best chef's knife.
13. A seven-in-one Instant Pot Duo that'll effortlessly allow you to simmer up some creamy butternut squash soup or pressure cook your collards to tender perfection in no time.
It can slow cook, pressure cook, make rice, sauté, make yogurt, and keep food warm.
Promising reviews: "Best thing I’ve ever bought! I use it constantly and it’s wonderfully fast! Producing great meals." —Trubyslippers
"We bought this a few weeks ago since we have been hearing so much about them and let me tell you, these are the best thing to come around since sliced bread. Basically we haven't had anything to eat in two weeks that hasn't been made in the Instant Pot. The pot itself comes with a recipe book and there are so many more online and we are yet to find a recipe that isn't amazing. The build of the pot is super sturdy as well. highly recommend." —Thomas D
Get a 6-quart Instant Pot from Amazon for $89 (also available in 3-quart and 8-quart sizes).
Still wondering if this is right for you? Check out I Tried The Instant Pot That Everyone's Obsessed With for an in-depth look.
14. A spooky skull-shaped ice mold to make creepy creations for Halloween parties or just add a little bit of edge to your everyday beverages. The mold itself is easy to use — simply fill it with water and pop it in the freezer. In no time, you'll have a chilling addition to your drinks that will have your guests doing a double-take.
If you want to take it up a notch, you can use these molds to make some spooky treats like sugar skull cake pops or maybe a white chocolate skull with a cherry brain.
Promising review: "Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.49+ (available in a single pack and two-pack).
15. Or a brain-shaped mold to add an eerie touch to your food presentation such as a Jell-O topper for your cake or a cream cheese spread for your crackers.
Promising review: "We used this mold several times for Halloween this year. It was a big hit, and the Jell-O turned out awesome every time!" —Tim Fuller
Get it from Amazon for $7.
16. A set of reusable liners for when your oven is working double time and your dish of mac 'n' cheese is ozooin' and goozin' and next thing you know you're hit with a cloud of smoke and the smell of burnt-on food. These liners prevent major messes by protecting the bottom of your oven from spills.
And you can trim them with a pair of scissors to fit whatever size oven you have.
Promising review: "I have used these liners for years. I hate cleaning my oven and this liner has saved me so much time and effort, not to mention my oven always looks like new. I should comment on the durability of these liners. It recommends that you remove the liner before initiating the self-cleaning feature on the oven. I admit that I have forgotten a couple of times. Although it does the liner no good, it does stand up to the tremendous heat. I would recommend this liner for every busy person who has no time or desire to clean their oven. It's amazing." —Cartec
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.95.