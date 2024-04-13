35 Kitchen Organization Products So Good They’ll Bring A Tear To Your Eye

1. A super nifty rolling egg dispenser designed to practically hand you a new egg every time you pluck one out. This two-tier dispenser can hold up to 14 standard, large, or jumbo eggs, taking up nowhere near as much space as those bulky egg cartoons do.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A slim but sturdy magnetic stove shelf letting you keep all your cooking essentials (like seasonings and oils) within arm's reach while saving precious counter space. You can also use this shelf to prop up your phone while watching a YouTube tutorial on every step of the recipe, because you honestly have no idea what's going on.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "I LOVE it! It fits perfectly on top of my stove. Is super magnetic so it's not going to move. And it has padding underneath so not to scratch your stove top. It fits perfectly and holds quite a bit of stuff! Perfect for spices, a timer, etc. And it doesn't get overly hot that it would melt anything. They thought of everything!!!" —Stacey Noble
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors and three sizes).
3. A slim cutlery organizer to turn chaos into order faster than you can say "spork." 🙌🏽 No more knives mixing with forks, spoons hiding in the shadows, or trying to figure out where the heck your chopsticks are.
Promising review: "This has got to be one of my favorite finds! Living in an apartment we are very limited on space (also, everything is weird sizes). I saw this come up and was so excited to try it out. It fits all of my silverware and extra space (I have two of these side by side) These also allow for me to store my cup lids next to them. This is super easy to clean and use. Make this a must-have for sure." —Allison Craft
Get it from Amazon for $7.91.
4. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser capable of keeping your bread sealed airtight so it can stay fresh longer. No more throwing away half-eaten loaves or dealing with stale slices. I'm also giving this handy thing bonus points for keeping your bread smush-free!
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "The Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone, and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in five styles).
5. A stackable can rack that'll basically transform your pantry into a mini grocery store, giving you so much satisfaction when you can instantly find what you need.
It's made from heavy-gauge steel and can store up to 36 cans of various sizes.
Promising review: "These units were easy to assemble. They felt sturdy. I love that they are made of metal and not cheap plastic. I'm considering buying two more, and going side by side and stocking up on can goods!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.97 (available in three finishes).
6. A fridge wall organizer because you took full advantage of that irresistible 10-for-$10 yogurt sale (I mean, who wouldn’t?) but now your fridge is bursting at the seams. This mounted organizer will free up precious fridge real estate while looking so cool doing so.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99+ (available in packs).
7. An adjustable wrap stand here to bring all your food-saving champions (wax paper, parchment paper, you name it) together in a display so organized, it's almost poetic. No more pulling out boxes and squinting at labels, only to discover you've grabbed aluminum foil instead of the cling wrap.
This comes from woman-owned small biz YouCopia.
Promising review: "Where has this been my entire life? I love that the shelves are adjustable so I can fit a variety of wraps and other household cleaning boxes in it. Easily take out needed box and back it goes. My cabinet is finally neat!" —Jill R
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. And a set of in-drawer organizers designed to tame the wild clutter of those gazillion different-sized sandwich bags all jumbled together in a drawer. This will bring so much order to the chaos, you’ll be able to grab out a bag with one hand (since the other one will be occupied with — you guessed it — a sandwich).
Laser Sloth is a Puyallup, Washington-based Etsy shop that specializes in personalized lasered items and gifts.
Promising review: "OMG I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE!!! Super fast shipping and adorable little stickers I immediately had to fight my 18-year-old daughter for! 🤣😂🤣 It took me a minute to figure out the most effective way to put them together (I've got arthritis) but once I got going I had so much fun!! I'm using them for my reusable and one-use bags. They're quite versatile!" —Shylo Ferguson
Get it from Laser Sloth on Etsy for $40 (available in two sizes and four fonts).
9. Or a plastic bag dispenser that’s also here to deal with that overflowing drawer of sandwich bags, but this one is much easier to wipe down and clean.
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser in action. Psst — these come with optional sticker labels so you know which size bag you're grabbing!
This also comes from the small biz YouCopia!
Promising review: "I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three-, four-, or five-slot models).
10. Spice strips in a 10-foot roll that can be cut to size to hold over 30 full-size spice bottles. Now you can see all your seasonings at a glance — and use that free space in your cabinet for anything else!
This also comes from the small biz YouCopia!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $13.59 (available in two colors).