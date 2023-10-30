1. A tub of eye cream so you can bring back that youthful brightness that would even make the sun jealous. This cream also helps tackle the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and puffy under-eye bags. A little goes a long way, so you won't need to break the bank to see results.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $16.83+ (available in four sizes).
2. A Drmtlgy tinted sunscreen with SPF 46 anyone who wants to take care of their skin and look fabulous while doing it would appreciate. Over time our skin becomes even more susceptible to sun damage and this tinted sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays while still giving a nice even glow.
Promising review: "I am 60 years old and don’t like wearing makeup anymore. All my adult life I’ve worn foundation every day. However, as I entered my fifties, I’ve become less enthused about this daily ritual. I only work two days a week now, and have only been wearing foundation on those days, or for a night out with friends. Enter this product. It gives a sheer, healthy glow and like my daily moisturizers, is actually good for my aging skin: with the added bonus of SPF! What’s not to like? I’m impressed with the size of the bottle too. I’m wearing it daily, after I wash my face in the AM. Two pumps is all I need. I can see myself continuing to purchase this tinted moisturizer by Drmtlgy." — Beth Ann
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
3. A teeth-whitening pen that's waayy less irritating than those strips that can leave your teeth feeling all sensitive and uncomfortable. These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.97.
4. An eyebrow tint to add some color and definition to your brows for up to 72 hours, giving them a more vibrant appearance. Over the years our eyebrows can start to thin out and lose their natural color but that doesn't mean we have to settle for less-than-fabulous brows.
Just brush on the tint and let sit for 20 minutes, then use your finger to peel off from the inner corner. This allows you to have stunning brows without having to fill them in every day.
Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $13.29+ (available in four shades).
5. A NYX tinted brow gel so you can add some color, define, and keep hairs in place creating va-va-voom in seconds.
Promising review: "Wow, I am surprised! I finally have eyebrows again. This looks so natural. My eyebrows have begun to thin. I'm in my fifties, and I look washed out with no brows. This is so easy to use and doesn't rub off. Glad I tried this before going to one of the pricier brands." —Leslie B
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five shades).
6. Or if you're looking for hold but not interested in tinted options, a clear eyebrow gel to show off the fabulous and natural salt and pepper-colored brows.
Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." —MarloJones
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. L'Oreal's 8-Second Lamellar Wonder Water, a moisturizing hair treatment that instantly. smoothes and adds volume to brittle and thinning hair in eight seconds. No more annoying knots or tangles to deal with! Plus, when you dry your hair, you'll notice much less frizz than usual.
Reviewers with fine to coarse hair and everything in between adore this product.
Promising review: "I have waist-length Asian hair and this stuff is wonderful. I haven't used as much as recommended because it would get pretty costly due to the length. I applied to the length only and It left my hair extremely smooth and silky. Although my hair is healthy I am in my mid-50s and hair gets a bit rougher with time. This changed that. Definitely a keeper." —S. Villeneuve
Get it from Amazon for $9.38.
8. A Revlon hot air brush because we've all been there struggling to hold a brush in one hand and a hair dryer in the other. With this gift sent from heaven, you can kiss the days of sore arms and lifeless hair buh-bye.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you or anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $37.93+ (available in five colors). If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.
9. A cuticle oil if you ever wanted to get that salon finish without having to go to the salon. It not only helps keep your delicate skin moisturized, but you can also apply it while relaxing and watching TV — that's how simple it is. It's like having a personal manicurist in the comfort of your home.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in four sizes).
10. Glossier Ultralip, a nourishing and buildable pout pick-me-up for a subtle tint or full-on glam. It's made with hyaluronic acid to provide hydration to your lips and its creamy-balm-like formula feels oh-so-smooth.
Promising review: "This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easy, moisturizing but not oily, sticky, or greasy. No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." —Susanne
Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in 11 shades).
11. Bio-oil, a multi-use oil packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of dark marks. This non-greasy body oil helps to retain essential moisture in your skin so you can stay hydrated and give your skin the love it deserves.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
My colleague Ciera can vouch for this stuff:
"I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.22+ (available in two sizes).
12. A powerful snail repair cream made to help reduce fine lines and brighten dull skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid to help hydrate your skin and stimulate collagen production.
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $18.
13. A NYX buttery gloss with a shine so amazing it's like you have a spotlight on your lips! This tube of goodness comes in 42 shades, so you'll definitely find one that fits your style. And the best part is that this gloss glides on better than butter on toast (hence the name).
Promising review: "I like the buttery feel, and that this Butter Gloss lasts longer than other regular lip gloss and is more moisturizing than other glosses. I still use a nourishing rosehip lip oil beneath it for added moisture. I am 50 and my lips are thinner, more wrinkled, and dryer than my younger lips. Overall this provides more moisturizing and longer lasting gloss than other lip 'glosses.'" —elemental em
Get it from Amazon for $3.39+ (available in 36 shades).