If You’re A Pet Parent, These 32 Problem-Solving Products Will Change Your Life For The Better

1. An odor eliminator spray that works and actually smells good with natural orange peel oil. This is perfect to get rid of any pee smells from accidents, especially for the kitties who haven't quite figured out the litter box yet.
Promising review: "My cat went through a phase of peeing in the corner on my carpet. I used this product to eliminate the odor. The orange smell is a bit strong but it definitely masks the smell. It also worked as a repellent by keeping my cat away from that area. Problem solved!" —PsykotikEpizodez
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. A bestselling ChomChom roller so effective at removing pet hair that it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A chew-resistant plush toy perfect for those aggressive chewers who shred everything in sight. If your pup is able to sink their teeth inside, this plushie is stuffing free, which means no mess for you to clean up.
But that's not all! This toy also features an ultrasonic squeaker, which means that only your dog can hear the noises. No more annoying high-pitched squeaking sounds that drive you crazy.
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six styles).
4. A wood polish so you can disguise those awful marks left behind after your cat decided to use your dining table as a scratching post.
Promising review: "I honestly can’t believe how well this stuff works. Like magic it restored pet claw- AND pet water bowl-damaged wood all over my house. I am amazed at the results. Thank you!" —Nicole Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
5. A portable paw cleaner if you're tired of your pup leaving a trail of paw prints after coming back inside from a potty break. All you have to do is add water to the container, and the inner bristles will do all the work of removing dirt from your dog's feet.
Promising review: "This product is great. My puppy is a digger and we have red clay type dirt. It gets her paws clean fast and easily. So much better than having to get a bath every time she digs." —Mandi Bultman
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
6. A double-sided undercoat brush allowing you to remove alllll that loose hair deep within their coat before it finds its way onto every surface in your house.
Promising review: "I have a cat who is very fat (long story). Because he is so fat he cannot reach his back to groom himself and his coat gets matted. He is a mean former-feral and doesn't like to be touched so previously I have paid hundreds of dollars for the vet to shave him in order to manage his coat. This brush WORKS!! Not only does it remove the mats but it has two different teeth widths so that removing them is not uncomfortable for my cat. Now, I use it every day to remove the undercoat and other loose hairs and my cat LOVES it! Unbelievable! My other cats love being brushed with it also. This goes down on my list of top best buys ever! Highly recommend!" —Triple G Farms
Get a pair from Amazon for $13.75 (available in four colors).
7. A sprinkle of fast-acting lawn repair formula, which will turn your patchy yard into a lush paradise. This grass seed repair helps reverse the unsightly effects of pet urine spots and digging disasters so you can watch as your lawn transforms into a picturesque Windows home screen, complete with grass swaying in the wind.
Promising review: "This stuff is a miracle! I know it says patch repair but we had an entire bare backyard that needed tending to. I mixed two bags of this stuff with a 2-lb bag of grass seed and of course raked the yard and tilled to over turn the dirt, spread this stuff and watered 2–3 times a day lightly. I even forgot about it one day and still to my surprise I had nice grass growing all throughout the backyard. Our backyard is very shady so I didn’t expect these great of results we also have a dog who runs around the yard constantly barking at airplanes and people who walk by. Still this stuff is going strong, very impressed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
8. A broom for pet hair when it seems like fur is embedded into your carpet no matter how many times you vacuum. This durable rubber head also works on wood and linoleum to attract hairs with ease. Plus, it features a built-in squeegee, perfect for cleaning up any spills or messes your fur baby may have left behind.
And with the handle extending from 36–60 inches, you can easily reach those awkward corners and under furniture without breaking a sweat.
Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out my colleague's FURemover Evriholder broom review for more deets (and some very satisfying photos of the globs of hair she removed from her carpet).
9. A bag of Pill Pockets if you're tired of wrestling with your beloved baby when it's time to give them their medicine. Just place the tablet inside the treat and sit back as they gobble it up without any fuss.
Promising review: "If I could give this a 20-star review I would!!! I have eight dogs and all of them are a major pain to give pills to. I have a rescue bulldog who is on regular medication for life and giving her her daily pills has been a pain in the butt. I have to open her mouth and shove the pills down her throat, which is terrible for me and for her. The only other way I've ever tried is wrapping it in cheese or putting it in a piece of hot dog. And 90% of the time they chew through it and spit the pill out and then I'm resorting back to shoving it down their throat. I saw these as a suggestion on Amazon and I thought I'd give him a try. I will never be without them ever again. Recently I had my bulldog spayed and she came home with kennel cough and gave it to all my dogs, who now all need medication. Not one of my dogs has chewed through it and spit the pills out; they all swallow it instantly. Seriously the best product ever made!!!!!!" —Rachel
Get 30 pockets for dogs from Amazon for $9.98 (available in four sizes and other flavors, and with Subscribe & Save). You can find the version for cats here!
10. A self-groomer cat toy because sometimes your cat wants all the face scratches but you're frankly just not in the mood. Easily mount the brush on a corner surface and watch your cat enjoy a quick scratch session whenever they feel like it, while the brush catches loose hair in the process.
Promising review: "I bought it hoping my elderly cat would stop pestering me constantly to brush him. It was the best money ever spent. He took to it immediately and spent 10 minutes after I installed it just brushing himself. He loves it and is happy, so I’m happy." —allison
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A Bissell Little Green machine for when your beloved baby has left a little "present" on your brand-new couch. With this cleaner, you can quickly and easily clean up the mess and get back to relaxing in no time. And with its portable size, you can take it all over the house with you or even in the car.
Promising review: "So we rescued a new dog and she had a few accidents in the house and this has been a lifesaver to say the least. It has removed every stain and cleaned every spot where she had the accident or spilled anything. It worked amazingly. I highly recommend this to everyone! A must have for every house with pets and kids." —Jyllian Long
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
12. A top-entry litter box made to trap those lingering litter pieces on your cat's paws and keep them in the box where they belong. This also keeps the dogs out and away from the "forbidden snacks." 🤢
Promising review: "I wish I had found this years ago! We have a multi-cat, multi-dog household and there is truly nowhere we can put the litter box that the dogs can’t get to. Cue disgusting treats from the cat box, messes of litter everywhere from them snacking, and making me want to throw up regularly! Not only can the dogs not get in the cat box now, but they genuinely show NO interest. Also the cats don’t track almost any litter out now. It catches on the lid and a quick little swipe of the little brush I got…that excess litter goes back through the holes on the lid. This seriously saved my sanity!" —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four colors and a travel style).
13. And a bag of premium clumping litter because wanting litter that helps control the rank smell and *doesn't* break into itty-bitty pieces while cleaning the box out isn't too much to ask for.
Promising review: "Love this litter! Finally a litter with no odor! We have two cats; they're sisters. We have two litter boxes in a 2,500-square-foot, 150-year-old house. Before switching to Dr Elsey's litter I could smell those litter boxes no matter where I was in the house, no matter what brand the litter was, and we tried at least a dozen of the top name brand litters! Dr Elsey's litter clumps well and is lightweight. My one kitty is very particular/fussy about her litter. We changed just one litter box, to this litter at first, because we still had some of the previously purchased litter left. The fussy kitty would no longer use the litter box with the old litter in it. Dr Elsey's litter is very clean and not dusty. And the price for this litter is very competitive. I would easily give this litter a 10-star rating." —Diane Zillich
Get a 40-pound bag from Amazon for $20.99.
14. A nail file board designed to make nail maintenance a breeze for our furry friends who just can't stand the sight of nail clippers. You'll be saving time, effort, and your wood floors.
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).