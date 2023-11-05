Treat Your Parched Skin To These 39 Products That’ll Leave It Feeling Sooooo Good

1. The cult favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder why it has over 43,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "There is literally too much good about this product to list it all! DON'T WAIT JUST BUY IT! You will not regret it. This product has transformed my skin in just one week! I can’t wait to see the long-term effects. My skin has never felt so nourished! I have oily combo skin and I am sensitive to a lot of products and this product didn’t cause any breakout and did NOT increase my oil production! I actually started using this the day before I started my period and I had a pimple and I really feel like this made it go away. I didn’t get any other spots during my period and I usually get a few. I will use this forever!" —Amazon Customer
"Feels great on my skin and gives me the extra moisture that I really need during winter. Easy on the face and doesn't irritate it (my skin isn't easy to irritate tho). The product will last me a long time and I enjoy using it. Definitely became an integral part of my skincare routine." —Renata
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
2. Or the SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream made to reduce fine lines and dark marks. It contains shea butter, aloe, and jojoba oil to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this. It smells so good (citrusy), goes on well and melts into my skin rather than sitting on top. I used this along with the snail mucin from Cosrx. Makes my skin so smooth and soft. This is it for me. I will continue buying it for as long as they have it. Oh, and very hydrating without a greasy feel! Lasts all day long for me and I have semi-dry skin. You won’t regret it." —Jenny Antle
Get it from Amazon for $20.
3. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream in case you're hard on your hands at work or wash them a ton, and now they need some life put back in them. This cream hydrates skin cells while drawing back in moisture and creates a barrier to prevent future moisture loss.
Promising review: "I just got this stuff last night and I'm really impressed! I work in food service so I am constantly washing my hands. They have been so terribly dried out this winter but my regular moisturizer wasn't doing anything for the flaking, cracking, and paper-thin skin. I was slathering my hands with moisturizer multiple times per day. Anyway, I used this stuff before I went to bed last night and I can already tell a huge difference! The cracks around my knuckles look like they're starting to heal up, my hands are super soft, and the best thing of all is they look and feel moisturized. It feels too good to be true but I don't think it is! This stuff doesn't stink (it seems to have absolutely no scent at all) nor is it greasy. However, it kind of leaves your hands feeling like they have a film on them. I'm not complaining though! This is heavy-duty stuff really made for people who work with their hands." —Brandy M. Thielen
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
4. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels — not only will they leave you feeling refreshed with a cooling sensation, but they also contain hyaluronic acid and collagen, the dynamic duo of fine-line fighting. Move over, Wonder Woman, there's a new superhero in town.
Promising review: "I've only used it twice so I can't confirm the lasting effects yet, but they feel amazing — very soothing and cooling. And they start off plump and gel-like and then after 30 mins they are thin and dehydrated so I can tell that the liquid has soaked into my skin. They aren't sticky when you put them on; they sit on your more like wet suction." —Taeya Ngo
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $14.97.
5. Bio-Oil, a serum packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of dark marks. This non-greasy body oil helps retain essential moisture in your skin so you can stay hydrated and give your skin the love it deserves.
It's not an overnight miracle but if you use it twice a day you could see results in no time.
Promising reviews: "Smells great. No sticky residue. Absorbed by skin fast, but leaves skin hydrated. I got it for my belly during pregnancy and used it today. Found myself putting it on several times because I like it so much." —Amazon Customer
"Love the feel of it when you put it on the skin. Get a softer feel. Haven’t noticed any changes to the scars or lines yet but I like to put it in the night, especially during winter as in the morning my skin is still moisturized and not feeling dried up." —Raj Jash
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. An 8-in-1 treatment mask if you don't mind looking like a zombie for 15 minutes in exchange for your skin being deeply hydrated and dead skin cells being removed.
Promising review: "This mask is amazing! The mask when on is tight so you know it's working. The smell I kept reading about is so minor I wouldn't have noticed if I wasn't looking for it. Once it is on your face you do not smell it anymore. My skin feels so soft and I swear my skin looks so good, not as blotchy as it did before the maks. I am hooked after 1 application." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17 (also available in a box of two and three).
7. The viral Juno & Co. cleansing balm that's making waves in the TikTok beauty world. This balm cleanses without stripping the skin's natural oils, leaving you with a fresh and hydrated ✨ glow ✨. And did I mention, it literally MELTS off every last bit of makeup?!
Juno & Co. was founded by Kyle Jiang in California and specializes in clean-ingredient skincare.
Check out this balm in action on TikTok.
I personally use this balm when I double cleanse and I SWEAR by it. Not only does it remove all the dirt and oil you didn't even know was there, but the texture is so smooth it's like rubbing butter on your face. I have dry skin and after using this my skin is so hydrated it looks and feels like I just got a facial.
Promising review: "A tiny amount goes a long way!! I ALWAYS have makeup under my eyes after washing my face, but this takes it ALL off! Not even a speck of makeup left! Just massage a little on your face then rinse it off, and your makeup is washed clean off! It’s very moisturizing too! I don’t notice a scent at all which is perfect for me since I don’t care for scented facial products." —Audra S
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Icelandic glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost you need on days when you've hit snooze one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "I must say I really am becoming a true fan of 'K-cosmetics' particularly moisturizers and skin care. Do not let the gimmicky packaging fool you as these are top-of-the-line products that look like they are packaged in a toy. This eye stick is remarkable, it is solid and it goes on feeling a bit wet but when it sinks in the tender skin around the eyes feels so good. This is a real must for anyone who particularly lives in a really dry environment." —D. Matlack
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A Vaseline body balm stick you'll want to have on hand when the cold wind hits your face, leaving it dry and flaky. This stick is designed for you to easily keep your skin soft, smooth, and protected WITHOUT getting your hands messy and greasy while on the go.
Promising reviews: "Great for your heels and any dry spots. It's NOT heavy or greasy and is light to the touch. Your skin drinks it in. I got three, one each for my desk, my handbag, and my bathroom. It'll be a nice soother for the lil' one's itchy spots as well, and their lil' cheeks in the winter:))))))) Must get, you won't be disappointed." —LiLi
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.76.
10. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask, aka a little spa treatment for your lips while you snooze away. This mask is packed with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter. You'll be having the sweetest of dreams knowing you're waking up with soft, supple lips.
Promising reviews: "Love this lip mask! Smells amazing! The best smelling one by far and is not too sticky, just the right texture. Keeps lips hydrated for hours!" —aaloveshorses
"I love this lip mask! I have always struggled to find a lip product that would keep my severely dry lips at bay and this is the product! I have been using this for the past few weeks and I have never had such plush smooth lips. I wear it at night and sometimes during the day depending on what I am doing. If you struggle with dry lips, I highly recommend you give this a try." —Holly2176
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $24 (available in eight scents).
11. A bottle of Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion for when you take a hot shower to warm up and you don't want to shrivel up like a prune when you get out. This lotion instantly activates in the shower, giving you 24 hours of hydration.
Promising review: "I live in Wisconsin and have terrible dry skin in the winter. This year it has been worse than normal for whatever reason. I've used this the past couple of days and I'm very surprised at how well it keeps my skin moisturized. My back and arms are no longer itchy. I'd definitely recommend this product to anyone who has very dry skin." —Chris C.
Get it from Amazon for $6.37.
12. CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream — this holy grail moisturizer is packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to promote hydration while also protecting your skin's natural barrier.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by this stuff: "I have sensitive, combination skin that's also acne-prone (especially when I get stressed or don't get enough sleep). I loved it right away, noticing the plumping, soft, hydrating effect it gave my skin after the first use — without any greasiness or overpowering fragrances. And after getting an allergic reaction to a different product, this cream got me THROUGH. TL;DR: CeraVe night cream really is fabulous, whether you have dry winter skin, combo skin, or your skin just needs some hardcore TLC after something goes awry. And for $15 a jar, you're getting quite a lot of skincare bang for your buck."
Promising review: "The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody
Get it from Amazon for $15.38.
13. A container of Aquaphor multipurpose healing ointment to soothe, protect, and restore smooth skin. Whether you're a new parent dealing with the joys of diaper rash, a tattoo aficionado in need of some aftercare, or just someone battling with chapped skin during the winter, this ointment has you covered — literally!
Promising review: "At first I wasn't sure I'd like this product because it is so greasy; I even heard it referred to as 'the new Vaseline.' My doctor recommended it for my cracking cuticles and fingers. I discovered that I was using too much, my mistake; I was applying it like regular hand lotion/cream. Once I learned a little goes a long way, I love it!! I keep the jar beside my bed and rub a small dab on my hands before turning off the light so it has all night to soak in. My hands are now crack-free and soft even though it is the middle of winter with extremely frigid weather." —Mooselady
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.