    36 Home Improvement Essentials For Less Than $20 That'll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life

    Your place can look like an HGTV after-shot for less than 2,000 pennies.

    Amber Usher
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jasmin Sandal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A swivel grout and corner brush in case you’re tired of getting on your hands and knees to to clean corners and grout line. This handy tool attaches to almost any broom handle, making it easy to reach all those pesky spots without breaking your back.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works great standing up. I have very old and deeply worn grout. Trying to get the floors clean was a hands-and-knees job. This brush cleans really well, is easy to use, and I am so glad not to be on my knees. Plus, I wrap a microfiber towel around the bristles and can then dry those really deep grout lines so the dirty water doesn't fill them." —OAH

    Get it from Amazon for $9.69.

    2. Stair decals perfect for anyone looking to jazz up their stairs without breaking the bank or committing to a major renovation. Simply clean your stairs, peel off the backing, and press the decal onto the riser. It's that easy! In just a few minutes, you can take your stairs from drab to fab.

    the white and black chevron patterned riser
    Wunderwall Mural / Etsy

    BTW: These stickers are also renter-friendly since it doesn’t leave behind any sticky residue. These are sold as individual decals precut to 48"W x 8"H to make it easier to install on your riser!

    Wunderwall Mural is a brand that specializes in premium peel-and-stick removable vinyl. They are experts in color, texture, design, fabric, and finish.

    Promising review: "Item arrived as expected. Great quality, thick material. Easy to apply/readjust as needed. Completed the staircase in one day. Glad I decided to do this. Really vamped up the look of my staircase." —Etsy Customer

    Get individual decals from Wunderwall Mural on Etsy for $11.99 each — and see more designs on their store page!

    3. An all-in-one spackle kit here to fix that hole in the wall you made when you decided to rearrange your whole bedroom at 3 a.m. This kit comes with everything you need to fill, smooth, and repair those pesky dents. Gone are the days of needing to be a DIY expert like Bob the Builder to tackle home repairs!

    amazon.com

    This kit contains spackle, primer, a putty knife, and a sanding pad! And reviewers mention that if you add a lick of paint after using this, your walls will look as good as new.

    Promising review: "I slipped in the shower the other day and grabbed my towel bar outside of it so as not to die. Doing so, I ripped the bar off the wall, including the screws and anchors, so I had four small but kind of nasty holes in my wall. I've never done any sort of drywall repair/spackling etc. and I figured this would do the job. I applied the spackle, smoothed it with the flat end of the tube, and allowed it to dry. I was able to sand it smooth and then paint over the spackle. It looks fine now. I give it 5 stars for convenience." —John C

    Get it from Amazon for $13.30.

    4. A kit with power scrubber heads, which attach to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you — that way, you can save your elbow grease for popping open a bottle of wine after a long day of cleaning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you happen to need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one. And check out our Drill Brush attachment review for more on how well it works!

    Note: each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician with carpal tunnel who needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took 5 minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door,...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).

    5. A jaw-drop-worthy fireplace cleaner kit that won't make you crawl back under the covers at the thought of cleaning all that soot and grime. With this nonabrasive cleaner, all you have to do is apply, rinse with water, and wipe it off.

    A fireplace before using the kit, that looks like gray brick with a huge black stain from the pit to the top of the mantle. Then after the kit, with red brick and no stain
    amazon.com

    And by kit, I mean a brush and 16-ounce bottle of nontoxic fireplace cleaning formula.

    Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference!! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    6. A roll of vinyl tile stickers sure to brighten up your home and make you feel like you're on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. This wallpaper is also renter-friendly since it doesn't leave behind any sticky residue.

    the white and blue Moroccan style tiles
    Quadrostyle/Etsy

    These are available to cover up old tiled floors in units or as complete floor panels.

    Quadrostyle is a woman-founded brand from Aussie designer Gabrielle Morabia. With operations based in Bali and an HQ in the south of France, Quadrostyle embraces all corners of the globe and takes inspiration from the traditional tiles found in the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Scandinavia.

    Promising review: "These have transformed my rented house! They are so easy to apply — literally just peel and stick, and you can adjust them if need be as you're sticking them on. They look so lovely and brighten up the kitchen, making it feel modern and fresh. Will definitely be thinking of how else to use them in other parts of the house!" —Victoria Philpott

    Get it from Quadrostyle on Etsy for $4.53+ (available in multiple sizes).

    7. A hard-water stain remover for when you're getting ready for work and step into the shower just to be greeted with a...erm...not-so-pleasant sight. Apply this solution, let sit for a few minutes, and finally scrub away that brown stain that's been staring at you for weeks.

    amazon.com

    It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.

    Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R

    Get it from Amazon for $18.88.

    8. A drawer organizer set capable of working wonders for your makeup vanity that's turned into a junk drawer. With just a little bit of effort, you can turn chaos into a Pinterest-worthy pic.

    the five compartment drawer organizer containing makeup products
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect for a standard-size bathroom drawer! All five containers fit and I’m able to separate out my hair products/brush/comb, hair ties, razor blades, and the misc. items such as headbands for face washing. The frosted look is great and just what I desired. Almost wish I had more drawers to organize with these!" —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    9. A hardwood floor cleaning spray that'll have your floors so sparking clean you could eat off them (please don’t try though). With just a spritz of this magical solution and a quick mop, your floor will shine brighter than a disco ball.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best product I have found for my laminate floors. I have tried so many brands, including my own vinegar solution as well as the one made by the manufacturer of my laminate flooring, and none of them compare to Rejuvenate. Everything I've tried has done an OK job but I'm still left with occasional streaks and dullness. This stuff is wonderful. It just takes a few spritzes in an area and then I go over it with a microfiber mop and I have a beautiful streak-free floor with a nice luster to it. Finally the laminate floors I wanted!" —ChattyPatty

    Get it from Amazon for $6.47.

    10. foaming cleaner if “rank” isn’t a strong enough word to the describe the state of your garbage disposal. Not only does this cleanser get rid of that funky smell, but it also cleans the underside of the splash guard, which is often overlooked in the cleaning process.

    blue foaming cleanser pushing its way out of the sink drain
    Amazon

    You just pop the packet down the drain! Can't get any easier.

    Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions, and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.16.

    11. Some ~vibe~rant color-changing light bulbs to add a little spice to any room with your fingertips. Program them to change with the beat of music and even control the intensity all from your phone.

    amazon.com

    Some other features include: "sunrise" and "sunset" modes to ease you in and out of the day, you can choose from eight scene modes to match various occasions, AND you can use your camera and photos to select the specific color you want your bulb to match.

    Promising review: "I love this light bulb! The app you download for it is very user friendly, and I adapted to it very quickly. You can adjust brightness and the color all from your phone. One of my favorite features is 'scene.' It has a variety of options like 'romantic,' 'reading,' and the coolest in my opinion: 'sunrise/sunset.' Over the span of 15 minutes, it mimics the colors of a sunrise/sunset. It goes from red to orange to purple etc. It’s a very cool light bulb and I recommend it to all of my friends." —Kristina Adamik

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a two-pack).

    12. A set of gold cabinet handles, aka one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to upgrade the look of your kitchen. It's as simple as unscrewing your old boring handles and screwing in your new, elegant golden ones. And at a price point of around $1.65 per handle, you can't beat a complete kitchen transformation for under 20 bucks.

    The reviewer opening their cabinet with the gold handle
    The reviewer's kitchen cabinets with the gold handles.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These look great in my kitchen, adding a nice modern touch to my cupboards. Easy to install and true to size. I never had a single screw that went in crooked or too tight. A great buy for the money and comparable to other handles I've seen at twice the price. Very pleased. Obviously, if you are worried about them being too lightweight, then go ahead and spend the extra 3 or 4 dollars to buy solid handles. Personally, I think these hollow handles look just the same as the expensive ones, and they are sturdy enough to hold up for many years. Thanks Probrico!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of 10 5-inch pulls from Amazon for $18.69+ (available in four finishes and 12 lengths).

    13. A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners so slamming cabinets don't expose you during your midnight snack raid. These little stick-ons act as cushions to silence the sound of cabinet doors closing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." —LMA

    Get a sheet of 100 from Amazon for $8.58.

    14. Vintage country life-themed peel-and-stick wallpaper for an instant interior design pick-me-up. And the best part is that you can apply it anywhere! Want to add a little charm to your bathroom? Check! Want to give your kitchen a cozy farmhouse feel? Double check!

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have been looking for this type of peel-and-stick wallpaper, and Wayfair had it in the exact color I wanted! It is very easy to work with, so if you attach it incorrectly, it comes off and can be reapplied so easily." —Bernice

    Get it from Wayfair for $0.89+ per square foot (available in blue or gray).

    15. An automatic scrubbing brush that's an absolute game changer for scrubbing away the grout between your kitchen floor tiles with ease. You don't have to go full Cinderella mode with a manual toothbrush.

    amazon.com, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda and water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. TL;DR: This is absolutely incredible." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    To learn why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves this, check out her Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review.

    16. A squeegee broom when it seems like fur is embedded into your carpet no matter how many times you vacuum. This durable rubber head also works on wood and linoleum to attract hairs with ease. Plus, it features a built-in squeegee, perfect for cleaning up any spills or messes your fur baby may have left behind.

    Reviewer using the squeegee brush to clean pet hair off of their carpet
    amazon.com

    Its natural rubber bristles attract pet hair on multiple surfaces, like carpet, tile, hardwood, and linoleum AND it has a built-in rubber squeegee (aka the thing you use on your windshield) for cleaning windows and spills.

    Promising review: "I have three cats, a Great Pyrenees, AND allergies, and this thing is absolutely amazing! This is an image that I took right after vacuuming. LOOK AT ALL THAT HAIR MY VACUUM MISSED JUST ON THAT ONE RUG!!! Definitely a lifesaver, especially right now as it’s allergy season. I’ve also noticed a big difference in my breathing. So worth the money!" —Hannah

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    17. A flexible vent-cleaning brush designed to easily maneuver through the tightest spaces, preventing damage to your dryer and keeping it running smoothly.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the vent-cleaning brush next to a large pile of lint
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way. I gave 5 stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." —ASF

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    18. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets, because you wouldn't shower in a dirty bathroom, so why would you eat off of plates that were cleaned in a dirty dishwasher? Just pop these in and run a cycle like normal, then sit back while it scrubs away all the gunk and grime.

    before/after of a dirty looking dishwasher that's been cleaned using one of the tablets
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My brand new LG dishwasher has stopped draining on several occasions. I recently noticed that there was an egg-ish odor and I had no clue how to fix this without hiring someone to come out for a service call and drop a minimum of $100. I bought this product, used once (put on very bottom of dishwasher) and ran without dishes. Very happy to see that the water was gone and my machine smells great. DEF worth buying because I think it unclogged pipes or something." —rebecca cohen

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.

    19. And some for your washing machine in case the same machine that you use to clean your undies and the pee-drenched doggy bed could use some TLC. Trust me, you won't regret it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had my frontloader for at least five years and NEVER did a 'tub clean.' My washer never really smelled. The door stays open enough for it to dry and air out. I usually wipe the rubber gasket after every few washes, but I noticed I wasn't getting it all and my wash tub as well as my wash seemed to be dull looking. I gave Affresh a try and OMG!! What a difference! I did a white wash the day after and my clothes just seemed so much brighter and cleaner! Unlike other reviewers I did not notice any overpowering smell from the product. Affresh also did a very good job cleaning the gunk from my gasket. With two young, messy kids I do a LOT of wash! I will definitely be using this again!" —Debra Green

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.95.

    20. A multipurpose cleaner that'll be endlessly useful all around the house. Think: floors, counters, walls, windows, tubs, sinks, literally any surface you can think of!

    three bottles of the cleaner in scents frankincense and myrth, sandalwood, and nag champa
    Good Vibes

    This solution comes in a recyclable bottle and is super concentrated, so a little goes a long way — and it should be diluted with water first for surface cleaning. It's composed of water, plant-based soap, cleaning salts, vinegar, and fragrance oils.

    Good Vibes is a Black woman-owned business that sells plant-based multisurface cleaners in unique fragrances like frankincense and myrrh and magnolia that can be used all over the house, on sneakers, and on car exteriors.

    Promising review: "I don’t even know where to start! I use this on my floors, my granite countertops, glass stove top, I put a little in my laundry, on my dining room table, I even use a little to wet dust with. I literally clean even when I don’t have to just so I can smell its fragrance. I love that the scent on my laundry lasts. I used the Frankincense & Myrrh cleaner on my bedsheets and duvet cover and the scent lasted quite some time. My home smells so fresh and airy. I will be ordering again soon." —Keyana

    Get it from Good Vibes for $12.50 (available in 10 scents).

    21. Light-dimming sheets made to cover overly bright LED lights on your appliances and power strips. No more squinting or shielding your eyes when you're trying to relax in your dimly lit room.

    amazon.com

    This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.

    Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko

    Get them from Amazon for $1.49.

    22. A grill scrubber that doesn't require hours of elbow grease to remove BBQ remnants from last year's Fourth of July.

    Close up image of the scrubber cleaning a grill
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My grill accumulated a lot of crud as a result of many cookouts. I tried to keep it as clean as possible with a wire brush and various cleaning pads and cleaners. I never could get the rack and grates to look like new. There was always a layer of permanent food residue, carbon, and other debris that defied removal. I decided to give the Magic Stone Grill Cleaner a shot. Surprise! Surprise! This is truly a magic stone. It removed everything from the grill parts that I worked on and left them looking like new. The cleaning process did put grooves in the bottom of the stone and that helped to get the sides cleaned off as well." —Duffer.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.88.

    23. A jar of top-selling lemon-scented toilet bombs with the power to do the dirty work for you, bubbling away at that yucky ring until it disappears before your eyes.

    the jar and round toilet bombs
    HappyEarthBoutique/Etsy

    Happy Earth Boutique is a New Jersey–based Etsy store that specializes in making good-for-the-planet cleaning supplies.

    Promising review: "These lemon toilet fizzies work great and I love that they are earth-friendly. They come in an attractive little jar so you can sit it on the toilet tank and it looks so nice! Shipping was fast, too." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $13.99+ (available in two scents and as a refill or full jar).

    24. A bottle of plant-based Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish if you're tired of seeing handprints, paw prints, and everything else all over your stainless steel appliances. Just a few swipes of this is all that's standing in between you and smudge-free surfaces.

    BuzzFeeder before and after photo showing a stainless steel fridge, with one door covered in streaks and fingerprints and the other looking streak-free after being cleaned