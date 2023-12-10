28 Gifts That'll Probably Become Their New "Must-Haves" For Traveling

1. An innovative Trtl pillow made specifically with their comfort in mind. Unlike traditional bulky neck pillows, this one is designed to keep their head in a comfortable and ergonomic position. They'll be able to enjoy their travels even more, knowing that they can actually get some much-needed rest on their journey.
Promising review: "I love this travel pillow! As someone who travels frequently for work and leisure, I try to get sleep on planes whenever I can so I am ready to go when I land. However, when bulging discs in my neck developed a few years ago, I tested six or seven different types of travel pillows and couldn’t find a pillow that gave proper support and didn’t aggravate my injury. Then I found this cozy little gem!!! I have now had my Trtl for about six months, and it’s been a game changer. I am able to get some of the best sleep I’ve gotten on planes without further aggravation to my neck. It’s easy to pack around once you get to your destination, so you don’t have to have a travel pillow hanging off your bag. I also appreciate how easy it is to take apart to wash — with so many germs on planes, I like that I can wash it without worrying about ruining it." —Henninsa
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in four colors).
2. Plus, a set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 233,000 reviewers gave 5 stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime to block out all the unwanted noise around them — including loud, chatty people on the plane and the adorable, but screaming baby in row 13.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so they can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so they can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I love these SO much. I'm a budget traveler so I usually have long days of driving, layovers and plane rides. My previous headphones would ALWAYS die and usually during the first hour of my flight. These ALWAYS last me through a day of traveling. I hardly ever hear the low battery warning because they just go back into the charging case. The case keeps battery pretty well too and I usually charge it about once a month (I typically use them about 4 hours a week when I'm not traveling). I really like that these have a red light that shows when the earbuds are actually charging. I've had some in the past that I thought were charging and weren't." —Eden
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A cordless portable charger, aka a lifesaver for when they are eagerly waiting for their Uber to arrive and they've just spent an hour trying to get the perfect shot of the Sydney Opera House, but now their phone battery is at a mere 10%. This small but mighty charger is capable of charging smartphones lightning fast when in a pinch.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross writes: "I'd had my eye on this bad boy for a while, and finally ordered it to take on a two-week trip to Europe. Let me tell you: LIFESAVER. I'm the type of person who loves to spend hours and hours exploring new cities, but with the amount of photos and videos I take, my phone's battery tends to drain really quickly (relying on Google Maps to get literally everywhere doesn't help, either). With this, I knew I'd have some backup when there weren't any outlets nearby, and it was *so* nice not having to connect my phone to a clunky charging bank via cord. 100% recommend!"
Promising review: "I have one of these that I originally used for travel but now keep in my purse all the time. The great thing is that you insert it directly into your phone when needed, and then it's just a little extension to the bottom of your phone. No cord needed, no big blocky thing (or thin blocky thing) to attach and worry about while you go on using your phone. I love it — never travel without it, and if I can't find it, I immediately buy another one! I charge it overnight while I charge my phone." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A Hydro Flask tumbler to keep their refreshing drinks cold on their island excursion or their coffee steaming hot for hours during their roadtrip across the country.
Promising review: "I went on a 3,600-mile solo motorcycle trip in late August from LA to Denver, 120-degree heat. Filled the flask up with ice and water. Every two hours I'd stop and soak my neck cooling scarf with ice cold water and pour some on my head and back. Keep on riding. The ice stayed frozen for hours, if not the whole day. Very easy to fill with ice and water. Pretty sure it will be great to bring a bunch of hot tea in on winter days. My other Hydro Flask keeps coffee boiling hot all day." —Yury Sakovich
Get it from Amazon for $34.58+ (available in four sizes and 11 colors).
5. A luggage-mounted cup caddy made to ensure their beloved venti iced chai latte with two pumps of sugar cookie syrup and cranberry muffin remains securely in place as they dash to their boarding gate.
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If they have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, they'll just have to be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 28 styles).
6. A memory foam seat cushion designed with orthopedic gel to spare their lower back and sciatica from the ~seemingly~ 4,000-mile roadtrip they take every year. This seat cushion promotes correct posture, giving more support to the lower back and making it a little more enjoyable to sit for extended periods of time.
Promising review: "A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. I have a good Herman Miller task chair that had been fine for one to two days of WFH a week, but wasn't working for me full time. In the early afternoons my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! I also took it on a two-week road trip since a three day road trip earlier this year had made a mess of my lower body that lingered for weeks — and no pain! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better." —Lorene
Get it from Amazon for $35.16+ (available in three colors).
7. An adorable personalized acrylic luggage tag that'll not only add some pizzazz to their luggage but will also let them know they're grabbing the right bag. And don't worry, their tag won't get damaged in transit. The acrylic material is durable and long-lasting, so they can use it on all their future travels.
Based in Seattle, Little Dot Studio is a woman-owned small biz specializing in engraved keepsakes, like luggage tags and bookmarks.
Promising review: "Love this luggage tag. I bought my son and his wife two as a wedding gift with luggage and just purchased two for me and my husband. I ordered the bright orange so I could easily spot my luggage, and it turned out great!" —Maggie
Get it from Little Dot Studio on Etsy for $15.50+ (available in 16 straps and acrylic color options).
8. A highly rated fanny pack made to keep their phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials close by whenever they travel or just for day-to-day use. Reviewers love that the versatile strap can be worn crossbody or around the waist, keeping their hands free while on the go.
Promising review: "Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents. I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." —IWG MD
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and 33 styles).
9. A portable white noise machine with 20 different soothing sounds for them to choose from if they're one of those people who has trouble falling asleep without the hum of a fan or the patter of raindrops. This device is also equipped with a memory function feature that easily restores all the volume, sound, and time settings that they previously set, making it easier to get back to their ideal sleep environment. It's also perfect for families who are traveling with children.
It features 20 nonlooping sleep sounds, 32 volume levels, and a timer — plus, it weighs less than half a pound!
Promising review: "Wonderful sound machine. Compact enough for travel. We took ours on vacation and are so glad we did. This drowns out hotel noises perfectly! I like how small it is when on my dresser at home, too. So thankful for the nonlooping sound. Would recommend over and over again." —Hill.jess
Get it from Amazon for $21.99
10. A bestselling and super affordable pair of flexible ballet flats that are lightweight and can easily be tucked into their luggage, taking up little to no space, and leaving more room for snacks and souvenirs. Plus, reviewers say they're super comfy so they can wear them in the airport or out on the town while exploring a new city.
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out, and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in women's sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 23 styles).
11. A super sturdy airplane phone mount perfect for watching a movie or listening to music without the device falling off their lap or between the seats when they doze off! It also swivels 360 degrees, allowing them to position their phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.
Promising review: "Okay, after a flight last month, I was convinced I needed a phone mount and ran into this. So I bought it. The wild part was that I haven’t been on another flight yet and yet, I use this gadget every single day. So far, I found this to be durable and can contort to your needs. The different combinations of positions literally allows you to mount and position your device to nearly any position you need it to. I use the iPhone 11 as my device. I mount this on my standup desk at work, at my nightstand to watch movies while in bed, on my treadmill so I could watch something while walking, on a nearby counter as a tripod for my phone and of course, as a standalone stand when I’m sitting at a flat table." —Justine E.
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors).
12. A refined leather electronics organizer designed to keep their wired earphones, various chargers, and other accessories neat and easy to find so that they aren't digging through a jumbled mess AND saving them from what feels like hours of untangling cords.
Plus, you can have it personalized with their initials!
Mr. Crafter is a small biz that specializes in personalized leather travel and tech accessories.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads and our Switch. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase. <3" —Sarah Kavaljian
Get it from Mr. Crafter on Etsy for $36.96+ (available in two sizes, in black or brown, and several engraving options).
13. A compact universal travel adapter that allows up to three devices to be charged easily with a single outlet. Reviewers say the power LED is extremely useful, especially in the UK where they have switches for the outlets so they need to know if they have power or not.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross writes: "While the listing says this adapter can't be used in South Africa, India, Switzerland, and Italy, I just used this on my Italian vacation (in five different hotels!) and had zero issues — in fact, it was a complete godsend. Maybe they've updated the design, as I've seen some other reviewers who visited these countries say it worked for them, too. I'm not a tech guru by any means, but I was able to get it working the very first time I tried it, and luckily for my husband, who did not think to bring an adapter, we were able to charge both his phone and mine every night using the USB ports. Just know that it's primarily meant for charging small devices and not for powering up things like hair dryers and straighteners. I got it in black and it's super sleek-looking, too!"
Promising review: I am currently using this while in Norway, and I will not travel without this again. It is so convenient for us. The addition of two USB ports on the side makes a huge difference from my other travel adaptors. I was able to plug it in on the plane and keep my devices charged through a long day’s travel. I used it at a charging station in several airports, and this little cube was great. The different plugs easily pop, out when needed and tuck neatly away when not in use. I throw this in my backpack, and it is there when I need it." —cymart
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in black or white and also in a USB-C version).