28 Gifts That'll Probably Become Their New "Must-Haves" For Traveling

Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross writes: "While the listing says this adapter can't be used in South Africa, India, Switzerland, and Italy, I just used this on my Italian vacation (in five different hotels!) and had zero issues — in fact, it was a complete godsend. Maybe they've updated the design, as I've seen some other reviewers who visited these countries say it worked for them, too. I'm not a tech guru by any means, but I was able to get it working the very first time I tried it, and luckily for my husband, who did not think to bring an adapter, we were able to charge both his phone and mine every night using the USB ports. Just know that it's primarily meant for charging small devices and not for powering up things like hair dryers and straighteners. I got it in black and it's super sleek-looking, too!"

Promising review: I am currently using this while in Norway, and I will not travel without this again. It is so convenient for us. The addition of two USB ports on the side makes a huge difference from my other travel adaptors. I was able to plug it in on the plane and keep my devices charged through a long day’s travel. I used it at a charging station in several airports, and this little cube was great. The different plugs easily pop, out when needed and tuck neatly away when not in use. I throw this in my backpack, and it is there when I need it." —cymart

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in black or white and also in a USB-C version).