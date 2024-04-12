31 Gifts That’ll Make Your Friends Say, "Wow You Really Know Me"

1. A pack of Crayola Globbles that'll bring a smile to their face. They can squeeze them, pull them, or even throw them against the wall — don't worry, there's no sticky residue! These fidget toys are perfect for keeping their hands busy during stressful moments or just for some mindless entertainment.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69.
2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-faced card game guaranteed to have everyone cracking up, no matter their age. Reviewers say the rules are pretty straightforward, and it's easy to bring along and play anywhere!
It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Here's how to play: Each person takes a turn flipping a card face-up on a pile in the middle while saying the words “taco,” “cat,” “goat,” “cheese,” “pizza” — in that order. If the card in the middle matches the word being spoken, the players race to slap their hands down on top of all the cards.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
3. An enchanting claw clip that looks like it was plucked straight out of a fairytale. This is perfect for the friend who adores all things romantic and whimsical, adding a touch of elegance and fantasy to their everyday look.
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 31 designs).
4. An electric lighter for the folks who adore a cozy night in. They'll be able to easily light those hard-to-reach wicks without fear of burning their fingers. It's also rechargeable, so they'll never have to buy more matches or disposable lighters again.
Promising review: "I’m not sure about battery life because it’s rechargeable. My daughter has one, it’s been over a year and she’s never charged hers. I will NEVER go back to the traditional, long flame lighters. This thing is AMAZING! It’s worth the money. I burn candles every day. This will be an awesome gift for any candle-loving person. Very easy to use." —JMR
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because their go-to midnight snack is a jar of mango Talenti sorbetto, but all those little $6 purchases are starting to add up. This maker can transform frozen fruit into a heavenly sorbet-like treat in just minutes, and it's also amazing if they have specific dietary needs or preferences.
Promising review: "10 out of 5 stars. Status: Legendary! It is a true marvel of science, magically producing perfect frozen yogurt from fruit, yes that's right, magic. It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream. If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit. I can say with confidence, this magic frozen yogurt leaves you feeling full, like you've just had a bowl of ice cream...for breakfast. Which I will admit without shame is my dream breakfast, but a breakfast I have held out on for the sheer sake of dignity, until now my friends. Furthermore, I nominate the creators of this glorious feat of engineering for the Edison Award, or an award of comparable recognition in the categories of invention and nutrition. Bravo! Yonanas inventors, Bravo! You...are...legends." —Tosh
Get it from Amazon for $35.70.
6. A collagen-coating hair treatment if they've been talking about starting their hair journey and have been looking for a miracle product to help with their damaged and over-processed hair. This restorative mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts, and after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, it'll completely transform their locks.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
7. A handheld milk frother for anyone looking to up their coffee game. With this gadget, they can create all sorts of delicious foam-based drinks, from classic lattes to trendy dalgona coffees and even a perfectly blended cup of matcha. Plus, it's available in gorgeous styles like walnut, crystal quartz, and rose gold to match their perfectly curated kitchen aesthetic.
Just don't forget to pick up some AA batteries at the same time, or who knows when you'll actually get around to using it.
Promising review: "Beautiful frother. I ordered the white with rose gold, and looks so beautiful with my matching rose gold Ember mug. Excellent quality and froths so well! I mix my collagen powder and oat milk and it makes my coffee taste even better! I love making lattes as they come out perfect. Love this frother and highly recommend it to everyone! The best one on the market!!" —WSBlue430
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 45 styles).
8. The TikTok-famous Burn After Writing, a guided journal letting them get all those thoughts and feelings out of their head and onto paper. It offers all sorts of questions and thought experiments that'll have them thinking about stuff they never knew was in there.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
9. A quirky bookmark if they’re perpetually lost in the pages of those niche and irresistibly ~spicy~ romance novels. It’s basically saying, "I see you and your guilty pleasure, and I’m here for it."
Lustcraft is a small business run by Letti Lustcraft, an author of erotic romance, sex educator, feminist, and LGBTQIA+ advocate and ally.
Promising review: "This bookmark is amazing. I love the quality and the message. I got this for my sister's birthday, and it was a huge hit at the party when she opened it. My entire family was cracking up. I loved it and will have to buy one for myself ASAP." —Brittany
Get it from Lustcraft on Etsy for $3.50+ (available with or without a tassle; tassles come in three colors).
10. A color-guessing game called Hues and Cues that'll create a real challenge for lovers of all things puzzles and games. This vibrant board is splashed with a whopping 480 hues, and their mission, should they choose to accept it, involves guiding their team to the exact color they’re thinking of, armed with nothing but a one- or two-word clue. Yeah, it’s as tricky as it sounds, but in the most hilarious way possible.
Some reviewers have even played this game with colorblind folks and say it works fine!
Promising review: "I love fast type board games since we play so many in the same night! Hues and Cues is perfect due it being very easy to learn yet, still exciting to play with everybody. Anyone can play instantly and yes, this game gets intense! We usually play with six players and it goes by pretty quick depending on which point tier you choose. No complaints, can be a great gift as well." —Thuro Quality Use - Product Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
11. A drop-dead awesome skull ice mold tray for the friend who loves Halloween so much, it's become a permanent part of their personality. They'll be able to add a spooky touch to their drinks year-round!
Promising review: "These are awesome! Love to use these with friends when you have a few drinks. I would recommend filling these with purified water for a clear, transparent skull. Look great and adds something different to your drinks." —Jesse is kool
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in a pack of two).