41 Essential Quick-Fix Products Every Home Needs

1. A power scrubber brush, which attaches to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you, saving your elbow grease for something else — like popping open a bottle of wine after a long day's work of cleaning.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
2. A no-scrub Wet & Forget weekly shower cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
3. A set of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because you probably didn't even think your machine needed cleaning until now. Just pop the pod in, brew like you're making a normal cup of coffee, and watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results… VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if “rank” isn’t a strong enough word to describe the state of your garbage disposal. Not only does this cleanser get rid of that funky smell, but it also cleans the underside of the splash guard, which is often overlooked in the cleaning process.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
5. A "Lifty Loo" toilet seat handle, the perfect solution to help keep things sanitary in the bathroom. You can easily lift and lower the toilet seat without having to touch it with your bare hands. And there's no need to call a professional for installation thanks to its adhesive backing. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy!
Lifty Loo is a small business that specializes in toilet lifting tabs that are made with recycled ocean plastic.
Promising review: "Works perfect for what I need it for. I just figured out where it would work best on my toilet, then I adhered it. It doesn't get in the way and my younger boys are able to pick the seat up without touching the seat." —SK
6. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
7. A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers that'll allow your "World's Best Mom" cup to neatly stack on top of your Starbucks pumpkin-shaped mug, freeing up space in your cabinets. It also keeps your drinking vessels secure, preventing them from falling or breaking.
Elypro is a small biz that makes all sorts of genius organization products.
Promising review: "I have way too many mugs and was struggling to fit everything in the cupboard. These expandable gadgets allowed my to easily stack my mugs. They felt secure, as the gadgets are expandable and I was able to fit them to any mug, and I was even able to stack different sized mugs on top of each other. For anyone with limited space or too many mugs (or both), this is a great solution." —Whitney W
8. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
9. A pack of food spikes ready to keep your green babies well-fed for up to two months straight! Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the lush greenery without worrying about checking soil nutrients and fertilizing every few weeks.
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17
10. A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag parents can't stop raving about because it makes bath-time cleanup a breeze. It works like a net, letting you scoop up all the toys from the bathwater. Hang it to dry afterward, and your little one’s toys will be ready for the next splashy adventure.
Promising review: "We’ve had this for about three months and the suction is great, we haven’t had it fall even with kids who tug and yank on it to get their toys out. It also makes bath time cleanup so much easier, and I love how it air dries the toys without much work on my part." —Molly
