If Your Grout Has Seen Better Days, You Need One Of These Best-Of-The-Best Grout Cleaners

1. Zep grout cleaner and brightener ready to bring your dingy grout lines back to life, making it look as if you’ve just had it redone. The acidic formula dives deep into the grout, lifting stains while also brightening in the process.
Promising review: "I live in Georgia with lots of red clay and my grout is white. I also have a well and the shower grout is white. This stuff is amazing; very minimal work and it comes cleaner than anything else on the market. I have tried several things and even made and mixed things, but this is the only thing anyone with tile and grout should use. I wish I could give 10 stars; this is the best." —Kyle
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.92.
2. Goo Gone grout & tile cleaner because cleaning doesn’t have to be a chore from the dark ages anymore. This cleaner handles dirt buildup and mold and mildew stains on your grout that would otherwise have you scrubbing 'til your arms scream for mercy. You just spray this wonder directly on the surface, chill for two minutes, then either wipe or rinse it all off! It's that easy.
No elbow grease is required for the lighter messes, which, let's be honest, is a dream come true.
The formula is also certified as a safer choice for your health and the environment by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA Safer Choice stamp is a voluntary designation for brands to pursue (so we don't necessarily hold it against other picks that don't bear the stamp).
Promising review: "Been using Goo Gone for years now to remove sticky tape residue from just about anything. This evening was the first time I tried the Goo Gone Grout and Tile cleaner AND THIS STUFF IS A GAME CHANGER. Have had tile throughout the house for over 25 years and tried more grout and tile cleaners over the years than I can even remember. NONE performed like this one: NONE. Not only did it get the grout far cleaner far faster, it was FAR LESS EFFORT than any product I've used prior. It's now my go-to, wouldn't even bother using a different product for grout and tile cleaning after the way it performed this evening. AWESOME STUFF." —Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.08.
3. Professional-grade Grout-Eez cleaner, which only takes 10 minutes to work its magic. Just let it sit, and you'll be able to scrub away any caked-on dirt that made your tile look less than inviting. This cleaner is also safe for use on colored grout, so you won’t have to worry about any discoloring or damage while trying to get it sparkling clean.
Pair it with a grout brush for maximum effect! It comes in bundles with two different brush styles.
Promising review: "I never leave reviews on Amazon but this grout cleaner definitely deserved a review. I tried three other cleaners before buying Grout-Eez and they did nothing but waste my time and money. Grout-Eez got my grout perfectly clean in no time, plus it was easy to use and no odor. I'll never use another grout cleaner." —Tyler
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (also available in bundles with a brush).
4. A natural, plant-based cleaner made to dissolve all the nasty stuff: soap scum, those stubborn grime layers, and even the aftermath of a full-on makeup experiment gone wrong. It derives its power from plant-based ingredients — think coconut, corn, and a mix of essential oils that not only clean effectively but are also safe to use around kids and pets. And no more harsh smells that make you want to pass out before you can even finish cleaning.
And don't worry about any of those harsh chemicals you can barely pronounce; this wonder is free from alcohol, petroleum-based solvents, synthetic fragrances, dyes, chlorine, and bleach.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! I was skeptical at first because I have these dark stains on my shower floor that I’ve never been able to get out and was thinking something 'natural' wouldn’t be heavy-duty enough for it. I cleaned half the shower at first because I wanted to see how it looked compared to the dirty side and it did an amazing job with only a little bit of elbow grease! You can see the difference." —Katherine Cheng
Get two bottles from Amazon for $6.80 (also available in packs of two and three).
5. A tub of internet-beloved multi-purpose Pink Stuff to evict those stubborn stains and dirt that seem to have taken up permanent residence on your grout and tiles. The grit in the Pink Stuff is like the magic touch for removing all that gunk without being harsh enough to leave any scratches behind — and just a little dab of this thick and gritty (yet surprisingly gentle) formula goes a long way.
Honorable mention: The scent is sooo delightful, it smells like starburst to me personally.
Promising review: "This is a miracle in a jar. I have tried many grout cleaners, and nothing touched the stains in the grout on my bathroom floor UNTIL THE PINK STUFF. I bought the paste. I tried a small area of grout with a toothbrush, rinsed it, and let it dry and it looked like new! I've done the whole bathroom that way and have the sore knees to attest to it but it worked! Then I moved on to other hard-to-clean surfaces — the hard water build-up on the shower door, gone. Came out sparking. This morning, the stainless steel front of the dishwasher. Even stainless steel cleaner would not remove these streaks that have been on it since it was installed. In a moment of inspiration, I tried the Pink Stuff this morning. Came out perfect!" —DD
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
6. The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray because this bleach-free cleaner does all the hard work for you, like removing soap scum and hard water deposits on your grout, tile, and shower doors. Just spray it on your shower surfaces once a week and let it work its magic while you kick back and chill, then rinse it off the next day — no elbow grease required.
Promising review: "I have a natural stone shower that for many years has always been a serious challenge to clean. With well water, we really have to stay ahead of mold and stains. The stone is very sensitive to harsh chemicals and so is the grout. I have used MANY products over the years and even the best ones need a LOT of strength and patience (a serious work-out)!
"This product is a very gentle chemical for the stone and grout, but VERY powerful as a cleaner! The slight vanilla scent is also so much better than any strong industrial cleaner smell. Literally spray on and rinse off next day. The results are just amazing! Right away I purchased this for my brother and mom who also love it!! My arms are so grateful for this very strong product!!" —Hudson Valley Kid
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and a pack of two).
7. A swivel grout and corner brush you can attach to any threaded pole you have lying around (like a broom or mop handle), transforming it from a mere mortal into an extendable cleaning wizard. With its swivel action, it gets into all those hard-to-reach spots without making you perform acrobatic feats. Trust me, your knees (and back) will thank you, and you might even find yourself looking forward to the next cleaning spree.
Promising review: "This works great standing up. I have very old and deeply worn grout. Trying to get the floors clean was a hands-and-knees job. This brush cleans really well, is easy to use, and I am so glad not to be on my knees. Plus, I wrap a microfiber towel around the bristles and can then dry those really deep grout lines so the dirty water doesn't fill them." —OAH
Get it from Amazon for $9.69.
8. A scrubber brush attachment that hooks up to your drill, turning it from a simple tool into a grime-fighting dynamo. I’m talking sparkling grout lines without the back-breaking, knuckle-scraping effort that usually comes with it. It'll save so much energy, you might even feel like popping open that bottle of wine afterward and toasting to a job well done.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job. For example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain. For grout, it's your best option!
Promising review: "I ordered these for grout and tile cleaning for our built-in shower. I needed something with more scrubbing power, but also wasn't wearing me out quite as much, as I would often steam/scrub the thing for 2-3 hours before I had it back to its perfect white and pristine condition. These brushes make quick work of soap scum, grim and mold. And having on it on a cordless drill, I can easily do this in a fraction of the time. Plus, since it takes much less time, it's easier to work into a consistent cleaning schedule, not just the deep clean." —jeff
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six styles).
9. Or a Rubbermaid power scrubber so you don’t have to go full Cinderella mode on your knees armed with nothing but a manual toothbrush and sheer willpower. This power scrubber is cordless, which means you can pirouette around your kitchen (or bathroom) with the grace of a ballerina, reaching every nook and cranny without being tethered to a wall socket. Its oscillating head works wonders in tight spaces, making it the perfect sidekick for battling the evil forces of dirt and grime.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown is a fan of this: "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap-scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute. Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
Check out Natalie's full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more!
Get it from Amazon for $35.09.
10. A Bissell SteamShot here to harness the power of 1,000 watts of steam to blast away yeeears of built-up dirt. You can control the amount of steam it spits out, so whether it's a little touch-up or a deep-cleaning marathon, you've got the power literally at your fingertips. It comes with seven attachments, and yes, there’s one specifically designed for grout. Honestly, cleaning has never been this fun or easy.
It comes with an accessory nozzle, scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, three color-coded round brushes, and a measuring cup.
Promising review: "I’ve had a couple of steam cleaners; my recent one was a Shark with all the attachments. It cost over $100 and can’t hold a candle to this little beauty that I just received today! I usually look at reviews and I’ve been misled before. I can assure you that YOU WILL NOT REGRET THIS PURCHASE! This steamer literally blows the competition away! I’ve tried to clean grout with my other steamers...ah, nope. This ACTUALLY cleaned my grout! I cleaned woodwork and dirt, dust from fine crevices as well and it worked beyond my expectations." —dpbbab
Get it from Amazon for $36.04.