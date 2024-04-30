25 Things If You Have Expensive Taste But A Tight Budget

1. A Simple Modern tumbler, which is a dead ringer for the fancier (and pricier) Stanley cup. It can keep your drinks cold for hours on end, and not even a drop is getting past its leak-resistant straw lid. Plus, it comes in a variety of trendy colors that will have your drink game seriously on point.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these) and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 29 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
2. A set of gold cabinet handles, aka one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to upgrade the look of your kitchen. It's as simple as unscrewing your old boring handles and screwing in your new, elegant golden ones. And at a price point of around $1.65 per handle, you can't beat a complete kitchen transformation for under 20 bucks.
Promising review: "These look great in my kitchen, adding a nice modern touch to my cupboards. Easy to install and true to size. I never had a single screw that went in crooked or too tight. A great buy for the money and comparable to other handles I've seen at twice the price. Very pleased. Obviously, if you are worried about them being too lightweight, then go ahead and spend the extra $3 or $4 to buy solid handles. Personally, I think these hollow handles look just the same as the expensive ones, and they are sturdy enough to hold up for many years." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of 10 5-inch pulls from Amazon for $13.31+ (available in five finishes and 14 lengths).
3. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed. Think Olaplex (without the $$$).
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
4. A fanny pack made to keep your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials close by whenever you travel or just for day-to-day use. Reviewers love that the versatile strap can be worn crossbody or around the waist, keeping their hands free while on the go. Lulu's belt bag has been reaaalllll quiet lately.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."
Promising review: "I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar. Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!" —Em
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 45 styles).
5. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings if you want the luxe look of Bottega Veneta without the luxe price tag. These earrings are the perfect accessory to elevate your look, and reviewers say they're so lightweight and comfortable, some even forgot they had them on.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 colors, two-packs, and a extra large size).
6. A pair of sleek motion-sensor cabinet lights to instantly brighten up your kitchen. They're easy to install thanks to their magnetic adhesive strip, *plus* they're battery-powered so you can simply remove and recharge the battery as needed.
Promising review: "I loved having these excellent magnetic attachments so I can move them around and turn them on to charge them and it has a high-end look. Battery life is also excellent and sticks to any metal surface. Definitely one of the best purchases I have ever made." —Luis R
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in warm white and cool white).
7. Buttery soft high-waisted leggings — you'll be pleasantly surprised at how similar the feel is to Lululemon or Athleta. These leggings are so comfortable you'll want to wear them every single day (and with so many colors and patterns to choose from, you totally could). The material is super stretchy so they move WITH you, not against you. Plus, several reviewers say they're not see-through, aka squat-proof.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "EASILY the best yoga pants I’ve found at this price point — I actually prefer them to Lulu and Athleta! The waist is incredible, it is ACTUALLY seamless and does not have elastic at the top that cuts into your stomach. I now have these in five colors and I’m buying a few more right now. The patterned pairs are slightly larger than the solids: I wear a 2 in Lulu and small or XS in Athleta; I like a small in these pants for the solids and XS in the print. The pockets are perfectly sized for phones, deep enough to keep them snug and not a lot of wiggle room, which I love! Buy these, you will not be disappointed." —Lorin
Get them from Amazon for $25 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 27 colors/patterns).
8. Velvet blackout curtains for a simple yet effective way to upgrade your home's look and feel. By installing curtains that extend from the ceiling to the floor, you can create the ~illusion~ of spaciousness and grandeur since they draw the eyes upward.
Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in five lengths, 24 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets).
9. A quarter-zip pullover sweatshirt everyone will think you got from Aritzia, but I won't tell them you didn't pay $80 for it. It's super soft and gives the perfect oversized look without being frumpy. Wear it to run errands or just to look cute while lounging around the house!
Promising review: "So TikTok made me buy this + seeing it over and over again on the Amazon Best Sellers tab. I finally took the plunge to buy it. I love this jacket so much. It literally is comparable to my $80 Aritzia jacket for so much cheaper! I love how soft it is on the inside! Super fuzzy and warm. I love the collar, it's stylish and I love to give it a little flip over. The zipper is quality too! I love the contrast of the black and white. I loved this jacket so much that I came back and bought it in white after buying the apricot color. I would highly recommend it to literally everyone. I bought the same size as my Aritzia jacket, which was a size medium. It fits me perfectly with an oversized look!" —Kate Dumas
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in 27 styles).
10. Battery-powered picture lights (no wiring needed!) to elegantly draw attention to wall decor, creating the feeling of an intimate art gallery in your home. Now you can gaze at the picture of a cat driving a fire truck that your 5-year-old drew for you with a glass of wine in hand to really reflect the emotions of the artist.
Promising review: "We have a 160-year-old home with 12-foot plaster ceilings! These lights were great because we didn’t have to tear up walls to run wiring and also because they are powerful enough to illuminate the whole length of the wall. Very aesthetic! Highly recommend!" —Ameila Von
Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three colors).
11. A pair of platform slippers reviewers say are giving the Ugg Tazz a run for their money. These shoes will keep your feet so warm, cozy, and comfortable all day that you won't want to take them off. And since they're made from quality materials that can be worn indoors and outdoors, you really don't have to!
Keep in mind if you're holiday shopping that reviewers say shipping can take two to three weeks (but expedited Prime delivery is available for some sizes/colors). Reviewers also recommend going up a half size if you want to wear socks with your shoes.
Promising review: "These are so cute and perfect! They are comfortable and true to size! My expectations were beyond met! I have been sharing the link to these to so many people already!!!! I have returned my Tazz Uggs (not true to size and expensive) and will buy more of these instead!" —Lineth L.
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and in two colors).
12. A popular checkerboard throw blanket giving Barefoot Dreams cozy vibes but at a fraction of the price. Not only does this chic throw add the perfect pop of personality to any room, but it's also soooo soft that one reviewer compares it to the feel of fuzzy socks (that you can wrap your entire body in).
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10" tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $39.59+ (available in seven colors and three sizes).