25 Things If You Have Expensive Taste But A Tight Budget

Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these) and they work perfectly!"

Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 29 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!