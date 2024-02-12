30 Aesthetically Pleasing Versions Of Kitchen Must-Haves, Because We Love When Form Meets Function

1. A breathtaking set of chip-resistant stoneware bowls that blend function and beauty together to make magic. These bowls can make your morning cereal, soup, or midnight ice cream feel extra exquisite.
Promising review: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen. They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." —C. Mah
Get a set of four from Amazon for $25.53+ (available in five colors and two sets).
2. A cute set of glass coffee syrup dispensers in case you've always wanted your kitchen to feel like a personal coffee shop. These charming bottles will create that fancy coffee bar look, and now you can whip up your own grande iced macchiato with two pumps of vanilla syrup.
Each set also comes with a prefixed label set and a funnel.
Promising review: "I absolutely love the look of these dispensers on my kitchen counter. These dispensers have an expensive feel and look. Added so much class to my countertop and blended perfectly with the current decor and items on the counter. The only change I would make is maybe adding an outline for where the perfect placement of the label should be on the jar. You really want them to be even and at the same height, but once they are on they are on. I would still recommend this purchase to anyone! 10 out of 10. Gorgeous! These are stunning and I am in love." —Kevin
Get it from Amazon for $25.95+ (available in three finishes and two sizes).
3. Plus, a handheld milk frother designed with a faux wood or marble finish that'll make you feel (and look) like a barista in your own kitchen. You can create all sorts of delicious foam-based drinks, from classic lattes to trendy dalgona coffees. Reviewers also love that it's super easy to clean!
Just don't forget to pick up some AA batteries at the same time, or who knows when you'll actually get around to using it.
Promising review: "Great little frother! I love the wood grain aesthetic, much prettier than your average random plastic color kitchen appliance. Makes a very frothy beverage so it’s equally stylish and useful. Keep in mind batteries not included so make sure you have two double A's!" —Brooklyn Bean
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 21 colors).
4. A slim but sturdy magnetic stove shelf letting you keep all your cooking essentials (like seasonings and oils) within arm's reach while saving precious counter space. You can also use this shelf to prop up your phone while watching a YouTube tutorial on every step of the recipe, because you honestly have no idea what's going on.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I picked up the StoveShelf in the white 20-inch apartment size a while back, and I'm *obsessed* with how it uses and fills the space above my teensy stove. The magnets under are S-T-R-O-N-G, but you can still move them around with ease. That's a good thing, because if your stove top is curved (or straight-up dented on top, like mine...lol), you may need to adjust the positioning of the magnets so that the StoveShelf sits flat on top and items don't slide off. (I found that positioning the magnets near the front allowed the StoveShelf to sit further back and maintain a flat level position.) As a backup option, though, I found that it works just as well when you put it on backwards so that the lip on the back faces the front — this keeps any items on top from sliding off!"
Promising review: "This is perfect and I’m obsessed. Where has this contraption been all my life? We basically freed up the cabinet above the stove where we messily stored our spices/oils and such. Now, the things we use the most are right in front of us. And more things fit than expected! This was the biggest bang for your buck sort of organization product I’ve gotten for my kitchen!" —Katie M.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
5. An elegant set of square wine glasses for days when you want to feel like a character on Gossip Girl. Similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel, these lightweight and durable crystal glasses bring a level of sophistication to any occasion, whether it's a fancy glass of orange juice for breakfast or sparkling wine for girls' night.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $38.98 (also available as a set of two).
6. And a mounted stemware holder because free cabinet space = room for more bottles of wine. Plus, this is also a beautiful way to show off your glassware even when you're not using it.
This rack holds 9–12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wine glasses, we've got you covered.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multipacks, and in four finishes).
7. A pair of amber glass bottles that'll give your kitchen counter a luxe aesthetic (even if they're filled with soap you got at the dollar store). Plus, refilling these is cheaper than buying new bottles of hand soap every time you run out!
Each set of bottles come with erasable chalk labels, or you can pair them with a pack of waterproof labels for a complete look.
Promising review: "Exactly as pictured and truly pretty. The pumps are well made, and fit and work perfectly. The glass is not thin — not bulky-thick either. I am very impressed with the quality and pricing. I love these and will absolutely buy them again." —Admin Math & Science
Get the set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A set of glass storage jars with bamboo lids that aren't just a sight for sore eyes — they're also ideal for holding all your dried goods. From pasta to rice to nuts, these jars will keep everything organized and easy to find. Plus, with their sleek and modern design, they'll make your pantry look straight out of a home magazine.
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline
Get the 7-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in other packs and sizes).
9. And some chic minimalist spice and pantry labels to really embrace the whole “I have my ish together” look. The organization queen Ms. Khloé Kardashian would be so proud.
Quart and Pint is a Utah-based small biz on Etsy that sells high-quality vinyl labels that are water- and oil-resistant! They're pre-printed and sold in packs. Check out their store page to see the current offering of spice and pantry label designs!
Promising reviews: "These are exactly what I wanted, they came out beautifully and were easy to apply. This pack contains every label I needed and then some. 10/10 would recommend." —shannon buffo
"The labels are very pretty and feel high-quality! I love that I can re-adjust them too (as opposed to just being stuck forever in one position)." —Maddie
Get a set of 134 minimalist black pantry labels from Quart and Pint on Etsy for $20.95. And get the matching spice label set here!
10. A pretty stainless-steel measuring cup set, because life’s too short to still be using those boring ol' plastic ones. Even everyday essentials could use some razzle dazzle!
11. An all-in-one set of black knives in a sleek acrylic stand that'll look beautiful on your counter. These stainless steel knives are built to last through years of slicing and dicing; plus, they're easy to clean and come with a knife sharpener!
This 20-piece set comes with 14 knives (including six steak knives), a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage knife sharpener, a knife cleaner, a knife guard, and the clear stand.
Promising review: “I love everything about these!!! I NEVER put my knives in the dishwasher, it’s the best way to destroy them! These will last forever! I love the variety of blades. The handles are sturdy and comfortable. The stand is unique and very convenient. The knives are very sharp and the sharpener is easy to use. I’m very satisfied!” —Dean Maikranz
Get the 20-piece set from Amazon for $39.99.
12. A set of handblown colored wine glasses *almost* too beautiful to be used. Now you can select the perfect hue to match your vibe for an evening of Cabernet and charcuterie, and when not in use, they simply deserve to be displayed.
Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman–owned small business offering luxury glassware that's vintage-inspired.
Promising review: "I had heard about these and was happy to see them at Anthro. Beautiful. Yes, they are pricey, but they are stunning and unique. Can’t wait to entertain with them." —Jenniferinsd1
Get the set of six from Anthropologie for $185 (available in three styles).
13. A cute rapid egg cooker that's way easier than plopping eggs in a pot of boiling water. This little gadget can make hard-boiled eggs for a quick snack, soft-boiled eggs for your breakfast toast, or even poached eggs for your fancy brunch. IDK about you, but I'm tired of playing the guessing game of whether my yolks are cooked all the way or not.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves this lil' egg cooker and uses it regularly: "I especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra 'oomph' to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too." Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!
Promising review: "I have been wanting one of these for a while now. It was on sale so figured now was the time. I made hard-boiled eggs, omelet, and poached. They all came out perfect the first time and super easy. I am disappointed that I didn't get this sooner. The amount of time I could have saved." —Brent Carlson
Get it from Amazon for $16.69+ (available in seven colors).
14. A sleek wine decanter I’m certain will pass the vibe check for your tasting night. The design of this decanter isn’t just for show – it actually aerates your wine, bringing out all those delicious flavors and aromas that you didn’t even know were hiding in there. It can take your two-buck Chuck from "meh" to "oh my god, this tastes like a $100 blend."
After being kept in an airtight bottle, your wine needs to breathe, and this helps it do just that!
Promising review: "My family loves this decanter. It improves the taste of all kinds of wines and looks very nice when displayed. It is much cheaper than many $100 or $200 decanters while looking and working just as nicely. While these can be a bit tricky to clean, I've been using a quick trick to make it look like new! 1) Rinse with warm water (if you have time, let it soak for an hour). 2) Fill about 1 centimeter with salt and add 2 centimeters of white wine vinegar. 3) Swirl the solution and CAREFULLY shake if stains are higher up. 4) Rinse with warm water. That should get your decanter ready for the next bottle!" —Jackson L.
Get it from Amazon for $57.99.
15. A set of charming flower trivet mats that'll protect your table when placing hot dishes on it *and* serve as dainty wall art when not in use.
Promising review: "I simply love these trivets. I used them as a decoration on my kitchen wall. When needed, I just place them on the table for my hot dishes. They clean in a breeze and the color is great. The price is so reasonable that if I didn't need them, I still would have bought them. You will not be disappointed with this item." —redhead
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).