30 Aesthetically Pleasing Versions Of Kitchen Must-Haves, Because We Love When Form Meets Function

StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I picked up the StoveShelf in the white 20-inch apartment size a while back, and I'm *obsessed* with how it uses and fills the space above my teensy stove. The magnets under are S-T-R-O-N-G, but you can still move them around with ease. That's a good thing, because if your stove top is curved (or straight-up dented on top, like mine...lol), you may need to adjust the positioning of the magnets so that the StoveShelf sits flat on top and items don't slide off. (I found that positioning the magnets near the front allowed the StoveShelf to sit further back and maintain a flat level position.) As a backup option, though, I found that it works just as well when you put it on backwards so that the lip on the back faces the front — this keeps any items on top from sliding off!"



Promising review: "This is perfect and I’m obsessed. Where has this contraption been all my life? We basically freed up the cabinet above the stove where we messily stored our spices/oils and such. Now, the things we use the most are right in front of us. And more things fit than expected! This was the biggest bang for your buck sort of organization product I’ve gotten for my kitchen!" —Katie M.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).