23 Products That'll Keep Your Skin Hydrated And Glowing When The Air Outside Is Crisp

1. The cult-favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This serum leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — no wonder it has over 45,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "There is literally too much good about this product to list it all! DON'T WAIT JUST BUY IT! You will not regret it. This product has transformed my skin in just one week! I can’t wait to see the long-term effects. My skin has never felt so nourished! I have oily combo skin and I am sensitive to a lot of products and this product didn’t cause any breakout and did NOT increase my oil production! I actually started using this the day before I started my period and I had a pimple and I really feel like this made it go away. I didn’t get any other spots during my period and I usually get a few. I will use this forever!" —Amazon Customer
"Feels great on my skin and gives me the extra moisture that I really need during winter. Easy on the face and doesn't irritate it (my skin isn't easy to irritate tho). The product will last me a long time and I enjoy using it. Definitely became an integral part of my skincare routine." —Renata
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
2. Or the SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream that can help reduce fine lines and dark spots. It contains shea butter, aloe, and jojoba oil to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this. It smells so good (citrusy), goes on well and melts into my skin rather than sitting on top. I used this along with the snail mucin from Cosrx. Makes my skin so smooth and soft. This is it for me. I will continue buying it for as long as they have it. Oh, and very hydrating without a greasy feel! Lasts all day long for me and I have semi-dry skin. You won’t regret it." —Jenny Antle
Get it from Amazon for $20.
3. Bio-Oil, a serum packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil. This non-greasy body oil helps hydrate your skin and lock in moisture, and it's also beloved for fading the appearance of scars and stretch marks.
It's not an overnight miracle, but if you use it twice a day, you could see results in no time.
Promising reviews: "Smells great. No sticky residue. Absorbed by skin fast, but leaves skin hydrated. I got it for my belly during pregnancy and used it today. Found myself putting it on several times because I like it so much." —Amazon Customer
"Love the feel of it when you put it on the skin. Get a softer feel. Haven’t noticed any changes to the scars or lines yet but I like to put it in the night, especially during winter as in the morning my skin is still moisturized and not feeling dried up." —Raj Jash
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. The viral Juno & Co. cleansing balm that's making waves in the TikTok beauty world. This balm cleanses without stripping the skin's natural oils, leaving you with a fresh and hydrated ✨ glow ✨. And did I mention, it literally MELTS off every last bit of makeup?!
Juno & Co. was founded by Kyle Jiang in California and specializes in clean-ingredient skincare.
Check out this balm in action on TikTok.
I personally use this balm when I double cleanse and I SWEAR by it. Not only does it remove all the dirt and oil you didn't even know was there, but the texture is so smooth it's like rubbing butter on your face. I have dry skin and after using this my skin is so hydrated it looks and feels like I just got a facial.
Promising review: "A tiny amount goes a long way!! I ALWAYS have makeup under my eyes after washing my face, but this takes it ALL off! Not even a speck of makeup left! Just massage a little on your face then rinse it off, and your makeup is washed clean off! It’s very moisturizing too! I don’t notice a scent at all which is perfect for me since I don’t care for scented facial products." —Audra S
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream in case you're hard on your hands at work or wash them a ton, and now they need some life put back in them. This cream hydrates skin cells while drawing back in moisture and creates a barrier to prevent future moisture loss.
Promising review: "I just got this stuff last night and I'm really impressed! I work in food service so I am constantly washing my hands. They have been so terribly dried out this winter but my regular moisturizer wasn't doing anything for the flaking, cracking, and paper-thin skin. I was slathering my hands with moisturizer multiple times per day. Anyway, I used this stuff before I went to bed last night and I can already tell a huge difference! The cracks around my knuckles look like they're starting to heal up, my hands are super soft, and the best thing of all is they look and feel moisturized. It feels too good to be true but I don't think it is! This stuff doesn't stink (it seems to have absolutely no scent at all) nor is it greasy. However, it kind of leaves your hands feeling like they have a film on them. I'm not complaining though! This is heavy-duty stuff really made for people who work with their hands." —Brandy M. Thielen
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
6. CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream — this holy grail moisturizer is packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to promote hydration while also protecting your skin's natural barrier.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by this stuff: "I have sensitive, combination skin that's also acne-prone (especially when I get stressed or don't get enough sleep). I loved it right away, noticing the plumping, soft, hydrating effect it gave my skin after the first use — without any greasiness or overpowering fragrances. And after getting an allergic reaction to a different product, this cream got me THROUGH. TL;DR: CeraVe night cream really is fabulous, whether you have dry winter skin, combo skin, or your skin just needs some hardcore TLC after something goes awry. And for $15 a jar, you're getting quite a lot of skincare bang for your buck."
Promising review: "The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody
Get it from Amazon for $15.38.
7. A fast-working calming cream with a natural extract from chamomile oil that hydrates the skin and helps relieve redness. It can be good to use after laser treatment, long-term sun exposure, or post-shaving.
Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple of seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.
8. A hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Icelandic glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost you need on days when you've hit snooze one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "I must say I really am becoming a true fan of 'K-cosmetics' particularly moisturizers and skin care. Do not let the gimmicky packaging fool you as these are top-of-the-line products that look like they are packaged in a toy. This eye stick is remarkable, it is solid and it goes on feeling a bit wet but when it sinks in the tender skin around the eyes feels so good. This is a real must for anyone who particularly lives in a really dry environment." —D. Matlack
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A bottle of EOS body lotion just begging to be added to your winter skincare routine. This silky lotion has a texture that melts right into your skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth for up to 24 hours. And with its delicious scent, you'll be smelling like a sweet gourmand cake.
Promising reviews: "If you have dry skin, this is THE moisturizer for you! It leaves you feeling soft and smooth! It is not watery and quick to evaporate like most lotions; it is just the right amount of thickness. It layers well with perfumes, especially those with vanilla notes!" —Oluwatosin A-O
"Oh LORD THIS IS THE BEST SMELLING LOTION I'VE EVER USED!!!!! It feels so nice and it just smells so GOOD!!!!!!!!! Buy it, it’s so worth it :D" —Sofia
Get it from Amazon for $8.24 (available in four additional scents, plus a fragrance-free option).
10. A bottle of Nivea in-shower body lotion in case you don't want to shrivel up like a prune when you get out of a hot shower. This lotion instantly activates in the shower, giving you 24 hours of hydration.
Promising review: "I live in Wisconsin and have terrible dry skin in the winter. This year it has been worse than normal for whatever reason. I've used this the past couple of days and I'm very surprised at how well it keeps my skin moisturized. My back and arms are no longer itchy. I'd definitely recommend this product to anyone who has very dry skin." —Chris C.
Get it from Amazon for $6.37.
11. A Vaseline body balm stick you'll want to have on hand when the cold wind hits your face, leaving it dry and flaky. This travel-friendly stick will help keep your skin soft, smooth, and protected WITHOUT getting your hands messy and greasy while on the go.
Promising reviews: "Great for your heels and any dry spots. It's NOT heavy or greasy and is light to the touch. Your skin drinks it in. I got three, one each for my desk, my handbag, and my bathroom. It'll be a nice soother for the lil' one's itchy spots as well, and their lil' cheeks in the winter:))))))) Must get, you won't be disappointed." —LiLi
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.76.
12. A fragrance-free multipurpose soothing balm formulated with three magical ingredients — papaya, aloe vera, and olive oil — working together to deliver deep hydration to your skin. You can use it on your lips, cuticles, or anywhere else on your body that needs a little extra TLC.
Plus, it's small enough to take with you on the go, so you'll never be without your moisture fix.
Promising reviews: "I use it on my cuticles and it's absolutely perfection! Easy to apply none messy like oils and leaves my cuticles looking straight out of nail salon perfect! I carry it in my purse at all times! A must have for sure." —Katy
"This is the real deal. Revives my lips fast and plumps them up. My lips stay hydrated hours after application. This is a must have for me." —LipGirl
13. A lightweight eye cream that'll keep your delicate under-eye area plumped and nourished. This cream also helps tackle dark circles, fine lines, and puffy under-eye bags. A little goes a long way, so you won't need to break the bank to see results!
FYI, the packaging has recently changed!
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this eye cream. I actually like the hydration so much I use it all over my face. This is definitely a great product and I have told several of my friends about it. It hydrates the skin really well and has no fragrances." —Stephanie N. Troy
"For years in the harsh New England winters, my eczema would flare up on my eye lids and burn like a mutha f-er, and would look gross because it would all be red and swollen and I couldn’t put makeup on them. Then I randomly tried this eye cream and I’ve never had a flare-up again. Highly recommend!" —Natasha Young
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).