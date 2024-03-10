36 *Very* Useful Items That Just Make Sense To Have On Hand

1. Fragrance-free shoe odor absorbers, a charcoal air purifying bag that prevents the entire room from smelling like gross feet. You can even toss one in your gym bags or luggage to help with the stench of dirty clothes!
These ✨reusable✨ odor absorbers come from small biz Moso Natural!
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING!!!! I can't believe how well these work!! I take my shoes off, pop these in, and overnight, any odor that they had is GONE!! I love that you regenerate the inserts by putting them outside in the sun, and after a year of use, you recycle them by sprinkling the carbon in your garden! Such a great and sustainable product!" —Elizabeth Klonowski
2. A portable car vacuum because you never know when you, the dog, or the kids will make a huge mess in the car — and you *need* to stay prepared. This vacuum will pick up all of the dust, dirt, and crumbs sitting on and in between the seats!
Promising reviews: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house; however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October, my husband and I went to the ocean, and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
"This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard-to-reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
3. A Kitsch microfiber hair towel that's made of super absorbent material designed to prevent frizz as well as gently and QUICKLY dry hair.
Kitsch is an Asian woman-founded business!
Promising reviews: "Kitsch Towel Wrap has made my wash days so much easier. It minimizes frizz and helps lock in all the moisture from the products I use on my hair. I definitely recommend it for all my natural girls or anyone in general 😁." —Mutiat Kakpovi
"The perfect drying towel. This is my second one of these, and I love them! Plenty of room for my long, thick, curly hair, and it helps me cut down on the time it takes to dry. Having the elastic and the button also helps to prevent my curls from being pulled straight while drying. My first one is over a year old and still going strong, so these are great quality!" —M. Jenkins
4. A mascara remover because it removes even the most stubborn, waterproof mascaras out there. Simply apply it just like mascara and watch the magic happen.
BuzzFeed Editor Melanie Aman loves this product!:
"This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes."
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
5. A bottle of Folex spot remover to make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
6. A miracle-working Migraine Stick that gives you relief from headaches almost instantly. It's made with essential oils like peppermint, spearmint, and lavender that can even help clear your sinuses.
Promising reviews: "I have had tension and migraine headaches for around 20 years. I have tried everything. OTC medication, prescription medication, pain injections, chiropractor, etc...This topical oil has given me relief for nearly six weeks now. I have only had two to three headaches in that time, and they were mild. I ordered more already, so I have some in my car and at home, and I bought some for two of my friends who suffer from chronic migraines. I would recommend this product to anyone with migraines. It is phenomenal." —Mary D.
"This stuff is my go-to fix when I feel a migraine coming on. I suffer from sinus headaches and migraines, usually once or twice a week. I put this product on each temple, under my nose, and on my wrists when I feel the pressure starting, and it cuts the pain to a minimum. It seems to stop the worst pain before it has a chance to start. Thank you for a great product! I will buy again and again!" —Brenton1985
7. An IceBeanie headache relief cap — a Shark Tank-featured item that helps relieve headaches and migraines. And the best part? Instead of tiring your arms holding a cold towel to your head, you can go about your day freely. It's got a removable ice pack inside that you pop in the freezer when needed.
IceBeanie is a small business founded by surfer and migraine sufferer Nick Lamb.
Promising review: "By far one of my favorite everyday essentials. The fit could not be more perfect; it fits on my head like a glove. The fabric is SOOO smooth, soft, and comfortable. It is lightweight and doesn’t feel heavy at all. I love that the entire beanie gets cool, not just sections of it. The color is so aesthetically pleasing, and I will definitely be ordering more for my family. This product is one of my favorites because it is multifunctional; I use it when I need to cool off, when I have a headache, when I do yoga/meditate, and so much more. Do yourself a favor and buy one; you will LOVE it!!!" —Mitchel L
8. A box of antiperspirant towelettes to keep you dry for up to an entire week! 🤯 All you have to do is wipe under your arms before bed, let them dry for five minutes, and have a good night's sleep. When you wake up, you'll have dry armpits!
Promising review: "So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found that has made the quality of my life so much better!" —Amazon Customer
9. A rechargeable ring light because it'll brighten your frame for work meetings or online classes and provide the perfect lighting for selfies. It's small enough to fit in purses and backpacks, too!
Promising reviews: "Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power. Would recommend." —Shawn Maile
"I love this light. It has four brightness settings and is rechargeable. I only just received it, but wow, what a huge difference. And for the price, you just can't beat it!" —Samantha Logan
10. A gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to also make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine), I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
11. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods because these things are too dang valuable to lose (again). They're also a great help if the shape of AirPods doesn't quite fit your ears and you're always readjusting them.
These also work great for wired EarPods!
Promising reviews: "Do not hesitate to buy these. My AirPod Pros were constantly falling out my ears, and it was so annoying. These anti-slip ear hooks are a lifesaver. Do not hesitate to buy them, because it works. They help my AirPods stay in place, and I don't have to worry about losing them anymore. The pack includes three pairs of replacement hooks and a cute little carry pouch." —Simone
"Finally, something that actually makes my AirPod Pros stay in! I was hesitant to try at first, seeing as they’re made of a silicone material. But they fit, and my AirPods stay comfortably in my ears. I danced, I ran, I jumped, I talked, and they still stayed in. I love that they come with three pairs, so there are plenty of backups. Great product and a great price!" —Chad Johnson
