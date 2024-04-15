35 Unique Pieces Of Decor, Because To Paraphrase Dorothy, "There's No Place Like *Your* Home"

1. A sunset projection lamp for gorgeous end-of-day vibes whenever you want them. This lamp can rotate 180 degrees and provides a light that can go as big or as little as you'd like, depending on its position. How can you not see the joy in that?
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed, and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —Amazon customer
2. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase perfect for the bookworms who want to decorate with their favorite pastime in any way they can. This piece deserves a place on your bookshelf!
Promising reviews: "I’ve always been a big reader, and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." —Alyssa
"Beautiful and unique design. Doesn’t leak water. I am very happy with my purchase." —Fernando Perepechkin
3. A quilted chenille floor pillow worthy of three-digit prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.
4. A stained-glass window decal great for privacy AND for having constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile.
Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds, which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about 10 minutes. It lets in light but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith
5. An adorable tulip floor lamp that'll add some extra personality to ~literally~ every aspect of your home...even the lighting. The neck is conveniently adjustable, too.
Promising review: "PERFECT!! Super heavy, sturdy base, super easy to assemble, adorable, I love it so much!! Worth the price tag for its cuteness, IMO :)" —stinkygirl
6. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. Just imagine a color-coded book wall in your home!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010, and in the last 10 years, I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up, it's like, 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
7. A rotating disco ball diffuser because the best part about being at home is that you can have your favorite scent *all* over the house. The fact that it's coming from a spinning disco ball will just boost your mood even more.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing, too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors, which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes, too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
8. A small, vintage-inspired gold decorative mirror that'll uniquely fill the space in your gallery wall. Some reviewers even use it as a catch-all or vanity tray, and it's such a genius way to use it!
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
9. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights to create a unique design to fit *your* space. These lights can change colors, be controlled by your phone, and can connect to Alexa and/or Google Assistant, too!
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product, and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
10. A super plush and cozy "dog bed for humans" so you can have the kind of naps your furry family members have. You know, the drooling, tongue out, not-a-sound-will-bother-you kind of nap they ALL have after a hard day of being cute. It's super soft with the faux fur, but the slight firmness of the bed will make it impossible to leave.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night, according to my sleep app. I tried this, hoping for the best and I will say I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
11. An iridescent side table that'll work with any color scheme you've got goin' on already. It's a stand-out piece that'll bring on tons of oohs and aahs!
Promising reviews: "This table is SO CUTE! Obviously, it looks great in the sun/direct light, but it still looks good at night. I was worried it'd look cheap, but it definitely gives off a classy vibe (with lots of fun character)! It's great quality and really sturdy, so I don't have to worry about the size or weight of what I put on it. Excellent side table for the price!" —KayJay
"I'm in love!! This is absolutely a compliment piece to my entire living room and is always a conversation starter! It came assembled and scratch-free." —Tiffanie
12. A compliment-worthy seashell glassware set so gorgeous, you'll probably want to showcase them more as decor than drinkware! Use one as a catchall, another as a mini planter, the third as a tealight candle holder, and... okay, fine... the others as your go-to wine glass or dessert cup during your next dinner party.
