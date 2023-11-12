Just 35 Unexpectedly Awesome Finds From Amazon

1. A grassland, knitted jumper that'll have everyone ~m~ooing and aahing when they see it! This cutie has the perfect oversized look for anyone who wants to stay warm and cozy.
One reviewer said, "Moo-ve over sweater competition!" and I felt it was an obligation to share that with the world.
Promising review: "Basically perfect. The sweater's design is beautiful, and the materials are very soft and thick, definitely has some weight to it folded up, and it makes it feel very nice and high quality. It can get fuzzy but fortunately doesn’t fall off and get everywhere, so it looks great. Keeps you pretty warm and [very] comfortable, and it’s a bit oversized which is great!" —Erik
Price: $28.99+ (available in men's sizes S–XL and in 36 colors/designs)
2. A zigzag martini glass set because it looks like something you may have scored at a flea market, but surprise! Amazon for the win.
Promising reviews: "Omg I love these martini glasses!! Really elevates your bar cart and adds a fun and modern feel!! The price is so good and the quality is amazing." —Elizabeth
"Was thrilled with the quality of these glasses given the price point. They look great and seem sturdy. They have a nice weight to them as well - I would recommend!" —Natalie Alshouse
Price: $29.99 (for a set of four)
3. A top-rated Baroque mirror truly fit for royalty. So get out your Bridgerton dress, strike a ~pose~ for a selfie, and be prepared to brag about how you found this gem for under $150!
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Price: $117.99+ (available in five sizes and five colors)
4. A ceramic cone mug because it's basically a functional piece of art. This is a unique dish you definitely won't mind leaving out on the kitchen counter, side table, or nightstand.
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower loves these cups!: "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!"
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
Price: $15.99+ (available in seven colors and also in sets of two)
5. A roll of app-controlled LED rope lights so you can create a unique design to fit *your* space. These lights can change colors, be controlled by your phone, and can connect to Alexa and/or Google Assistant, too!
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
Price: $55.99+ (available in 6.56- and 16.4 ft)
6. A pair of puffy kitten heels you can confidently step out in knowing you'll be dressed to the nines with unique accessories to match. Honestly, these mules are an Amazon hidden gem, so you might just be starting a new trend.
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these sandals! The block heel gives the perfect amount of height without being too high, and the mule style makes them easy to slip on and off. The white color is crisp and clean, and they look great with so many different outfits. Plus, they're really comfortable — I can wear them all day without any pain or discomfort. Overall, I highly recommend these sandals to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes! 🤍" —Mo
Price: $89 (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 14 colors)
7. A tissue box cover that'll really make you feel at home (ha, get it?) while covering up the boring patterns that seems to be on all tissue boxes.
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Price: $8
8. A hanging macrame cat bed so your bohemian theme isn't disturbed by your lounging kitty. It's comfortable, cute, and can hold up to 40 pounds!
This includes all the hardware you'll need to hang it, the macrame hanger, and a cushion.
Promising review: "This is worth every penny! My kitten loves sleeping and playing in it! The bed is really good quality and it's the perfect fit!" —Rachel Eggers
Price: $31.99
9. A pair of darling bookcase earrings handmade for the bookworms who just can't get enough. These dangling beauties are lightweight compliment magnets just waiting to be added to your jewelry collection!
Pammytail is a woman-owned, Connecticut-based small business with a specialty in handmade charm bracelets, necklaces, and other jewelry.
Promising review: "These are really nice earrings. The artwork is crisp and detailed, very cool. It arrived in a pretty pink bubble wrap bag and within the pink bag was a pink sheer gift bag with a pretty box inside. So it is gift ready. Love these." —Leanne S
Price: $16.95
10. A set of velvet color block pillow covers if you're in need of some extra color in your home. Your couch, bed, and accent chairs will never be the same without 'em!
Psst, these are pillow covers. You can grab a set of pillow inserts for $16.99.
Promising review: "These are gorgeous, soft, and well made. I chose the orange and teal combination. Perfect! No loose strings at all, which is rare in itself when you order textiles. I want to get some more. Just luscious!... They are a different color on the other side which add more interesting contrast. I definitely recommend these. They can work in a casual or more formal setting. The colors are unique as well. I suggest getting inserts the same size if you want a soft pillow, and size up the insert if you want a firmer, puffier look." —A. Jerry
Price: $29.50 for a set of four standard 14x14 covers (also available in seven other sizes and 10 other color combos)
11. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to fill a room with colorful and inviting lighting. Be prepared for tons of "where did you get that!?" questions.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $17.80+ (available in five styles)
12. A quilted chenille floor pillow that looks worthy of Anthropologie prices, but surprise! These stunning cushions are under $40 bucks, and they're from Amazon. They're a must for any small homes without room for giant seating furniture or for anyone who just loves to relax on a good floor fort.
13. A Bluetooth typewriter keyboard with a holding slot for your iPad or tablet! Reviewers also use it for their laptops and entire WFH stations too, and just use the slot as a phone holder. If there was anything that'd motivate you after hours in front of a screen, it'd be this!
Promising reviews: "This little keyboard is awesome! Just like typing on a retro typewriter. I love the feel of the keys. Super easy to pair up with my phone and iPad. Highly recommend this!" —Michele Sanises
"Definitely worth the purchase. My favorite quality is that it holds my phone up too!! The keys stick up higher than a normal keyboard and it took some getting used to, but I love it. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it and it makes that satisfying clicky sound when you use it. it’s super easy to connect and it is compatible with a Mac, which can be a pain if you know anything about Macs lol. buy it!" —Abby Victoria
Price: