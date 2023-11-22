41 Time-Saving Products For Anyone Who Already Has Too Much On Their Holiday Season To-Do List

1. A pre-decorated popup tree reviewers say can be set up in as quick as five minutes! That means no time spent shopping for ornaments or decorating the tree. It'll all be done in one quick step.
Promising review: "It was perfect right out of the box. Set up in five minutes. I wanted something that would fit in my little apartment. I am so happy with it!!!" —Garry Scheel
2. A simple and straightforward Dash air fryer that can roast vegetables, warm up dinner rolls, heat up leftovers, and do just about anything you need for a quick and easy holiday meal *stat*.
Promising review: "Fantastic kitchen tool and well deserving of the hype. It’s helped me immensely when cooking meals in my kitchen, especially with side dishes such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and the ubiquitous fried potato. The Dash has removed all the stress of trying to get the timing right when preparing a variety of dishes and cooks everything perfectly crisp on all sides. Getting tofu crisped has always been a struggle...but with this I’ve been able to get results that I’ve been trying for years...Highly recommended. It looks cool and doesn’t take up too much counter space either." —User of Consumer goods/bads
3. A heatless hair curler for bouncy holiday party curls without the damage and without the early-morning effort. On top of being heat-free, the curler is made with mulberry satin that helps prevent tangled hair, too.
This heatless curler comes as a set, so you'll also get two matching silk scrunchies and a hair clip with purchase!
Promising reviews: "I loved how simple and easy this was to use. I do recommend getting a spray bottle and making sure your hair is damp before using the product for a better hold. It was comfortable to sleep in and definitely helps with getting ready in the morning with your hair done and having an effortless blowout!" —RENEE KARM-TIERNEY
"I could not be more obsessed with this. I have stick-straight hair and I'm a new mom. I love feeling glam but have about seven minutes to get ready every morning. I put these in when I go to sleep at night...They're comfy. and only take two minutes to put in. And when I wake up, I pull them out in 15 seconds, mist with hairspray and I have bouncy curls for the rest of the day... Works better than curlings iron for me!" —nikki liu
4. Some Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray when you'rve got to start cooking a meal to feed the whole fam, but taking out the ironing board will make you even more late than you already are. With a few spritzes of this stuff, you'll be good to go!
Promising review: “Easy to use, convenient, and effective. I love this stuff!!... you just spray the front and back and pull on it for a minute to release all the wrinkles. It smells great – very fresh... Plus, even if you do have the space to iron, it’s such a time saver in the mornings and great for things like T-shirts that don’t usually need to be ironed but are wrinkly...My mom has been using this for years, and it was great when I was a young teenager so that I didn’t have to get out the iron and make my mom worry about me burning the house down. Overall, I think this product is super convenient and a time- and energy-saver worth having around the house.” —Isabel
5. A Shark Tank wrapping paper cutter that'll make the difficult (but fun!) process just a tad easier and A LOT faster. Simply place the paper in between the slit and push the cutter through!
Little Elf is a small biz that originally began as a high school project invented Bryan Perla and later became a Shark Tank success!
Promising review: "This is a most useful tool for rolled gift wrap. Simply slide over the end of the roll of paper and slide it down the length of the roll. Easy as pie. I am one who has never been able to cut a straight line with scissors, so I was thrilled to find this Gift Wrap Cutter! Wish I'd learned of it MANY years ago. I recommend this to anyone who uses rolled gift paper. A definite winner!" —Zephyr303
6. AND a single-handed tape dispenser to ensure the gift-wrapping process is easy from beginning to end.
Push the lever to dispense a 1-inch piece, or keep it pressed to create a custom length of tape.
Promising review: "My last tape dispenser was awful. Threading the tape through the mechanism was a PITA. The gears and springs would fall out when you opened the damn thing. Eventually, the tape started to cling to the roller and would rip the paper I was trying to tape. This design is great; the tape self-threads when you put it on the rubber bands, the tape stays on the inside of the device until you press the trigger to release it, the tape self-cuts when you let go of the trigger. Everything can be done with one hand. Wonderful!" —Billster
7. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer since chopping by hand takes waaay too much time. With this kitchen gadget, you can quickly and easily chop up veggies, fruit for your fave desserts, and even ice in a flash.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices...What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
8. The Turbie Twist microfiber hair towel wrap because it's made of super absorbent material designed to prevent frizz, as well as gently and QUICKLY dry hair.
Promising reviews: "My time is limited in the morning. I wash my hair, wrap it up in a Turbie, and proceed to eat, dress, and do my makeup. When I remove the Turbie there is far less dampness in my hair and drying goes more quickly." —Trinity Grace
"I’ve used Turbie Twist towels for well over a decade. In that time, I’ve had to replace them one other time...It's an excellent quality product that does exactly what it says. I have a lot of fine hair that has varied between chin length and mid back over the years. Regardless of length, the Turbie Twist keeps my hair off my face while I moisturize and apply skin care, and also cuts down on dry time. The towels are absorbent and the microfiber prevents frizz because it’s not roughing up the cuticle. Highly, highly recommend!!" —Amazon Customer
"Softness. I don’t have to worry about lint in my locs. Quick drying for my 4c hair." —Tawana White
9. The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp to get the ~perfect~ cat-eye look in seconds. No need to carve out 15 minutes of your getting-ready routine to create identical, perfectly symmetrical winged liner on your own. This stamp is pretty much a one-and-done type of situation (and I'm here for it).
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovior Beauty.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with these liners!! My first application took under three minutes and was perfect. These liners are foolproof. I even put it to the ultimate test and applied on my bare, unprimed eyelids. I have oily eyelids and I’m telling you this liner is long wearing and smudge proof! So far I’ve used the 8mm and 10mm sizes and I have zero complaints. I’ve gotten so many compliments and flick stick liners are now a staple in my makeup collection. My beauty routine is now much quicker and more streamlined. Do yourself a favor and buy this!" —Angel McDaniel
10. Some gift boxes with classic holiday designs and lids to match. If you can save time by eliminating the need to actually wrap gifts, I say go for it!
P.S. it comes with tissue paper, too!
Promising review: "Although I initially thought this item was a bit pricey, I now know that it was worth every penny. This gift box is really beautiful and bright. Equally as important is the fact that this box is sturdy and firm. This could easily be used several times or for storage. I would definitely purchase this again." —James Robinson
11. A set of no-tie elastic shoelaces so you can slip right into your shoes and head out the door to go Christmas shopping. Who has time to stop and tie (and re-tie) their shoes anyway? Hint: not you.
The shoelaces can be used on both adult and kid's shoes! Reviewers also say these are great for making it easy to remove shoes while going through airport security.
Promising review: "At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the "hidden" fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever. They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time. I couldn't be happier with them." —lucidity
12. A set of airtight glass meal prep containers perfect for leftovers...because who wants to cook anything between Thanksgiving and Christmas? They're microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe and have leakproof lids, too.
This set comes with nine lids and containers: three with 1 compartment, three with 2 compartments, and three with 3 compartments.
Promising reviews: "These glass containers are sturdy and great for meal preps! i have really enjoyed using these in my day-to-day life! also very easy to clean and take care of! 10/10" —Braden Foster
"These glass containers are so convenient. Love that they have different ones if you want to separate your food. So nice when you don’t want your food to mix. The glass and lids are very sturdy. Have put them in the dishwasher with no damage. Highly recommend these." —pau
13. An affordable, reviewer-beloved 2-in-1 mop and vacuum robot you can let loose in your home before your holiday hosting duties begin. It'll ensure every crevice of your home is cleaned and free of dust, dander, and pet hair. If you run it a few hours everyday, that'll cut down tons of cleaning time for you later!
Promising review: "Great vacuum and saves me time! Works great and my husband loves that you can control it with the remote! It has no issues getting under our sofas and does the carpet transitions well. I recommend this, especially at the low prices they are selling them at!" —Janell
