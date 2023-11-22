41 Time-Saving Products For Anyone Who Already Has Too Much On Their Holiday Season To-Do List

This heatless curler comes as a set, so you'll also get two matching silk scrunchies and a hair clip with purchase!

Promising reviews: "I loved how simple and easy this was to use. I do recommend getting a spray bottle and making sure your hair is damp before using the product for a better hold. It was comfortable to sleep in and definitely helps with getting ready in the morning with your hair done and having an effortless blowout!" —RENEE KARM-TIERNEY

"I could not be more obsessed with this. I have stick-straight hair and I'm a new mom. I love feeling glam but have about seven minutes to get ready every morning. I put these in when I go to sleep at night...They're comfy. and only take two minutes to put in. And when I wake up, I pull them out in 15 seconds, mist with hairspray and I have bouncy curls for the rest of the day... Works better than curlings iron for me!" —nikki liu

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven colors).