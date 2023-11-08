36 Time-Saving Products For People Who Refuse To Wake Up Early (...You’re Welcome)

1. A Takeya cold brew maker if you're strictly an iced coffee fan, but can't imagine waking up early to make it. All you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and let it sit overnight. The next day you'll have some yummy cold brew!
Promising review: "I have made my money back and then some with this cold brew coffee maker. I make a fresh batch each evening and have coffee for the next day (or two, depending on how much I drink) instead of going out to buy iced coffee everyday. I followed other people's advice and pour the water over the grinds as I fill the container. My coffee comes out strong and smooth the next day. If you love iced coffee, I recommend this product to save you time and money by making iced coffee at home." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
2. A heatless hair curler for bouncy curls without the damage and without the early-morning effort. On top of being heat-free, the curler is made with mulberry satin that helps prevent tangled hair, too.
This heatless curler comes as a set, so you'll also get two matching silk scrunchies and a hair clip with purchase!
Promising reviews: "I loved how simple and easy this was to use. I do recommend getting a spray bottle and making sure your hair is damp before using the product for a better hold. It was comfortable to sleep in and definitely helps with getting ready in the morning with your hair done and having an effortless blowout!" —RENEE KARM-TIERNEY
"I could not be more obsessed with this. I have stick-straight hair and I'm a new mom. I love feeling glam but have about seven minutes to get ready every morning. I put these in when I go to sleep at night...They're comfy. and only take two minutes to put in. And when I wake up, I pull them out in 15 seconds, mist with hairspray and I have bouncy curls for the rest of the day... Works better than curlings iron for me!" —nikki liu
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. Some Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray when you're in a rush and taking out the ironing board will make you even more late than you already are. With a few spritzes of this stuff, you'll be good to go!
Promising review: “Easy to use, convenient, and effective. I love this stuff!!... you just spray the front and back and pull on it for a minute to release all the wrinkles. It smells great – very fresh... Plus, even if you do have the space to iron, it’s such a time saver in the mornings and great for things like T-shirts that don’t usually need to be ironed but are wrinkly...My mom has been using this for years, and it was great when I was a young teenager so that I didn’t have to get out the iron and make my mom worry about me burning the house down. Overall, I think this product is super convenient and a time- and energy-saver worth having around the house.” —Isabel
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.94.
4. The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp to get the ~perfect~ cat-eye look in seconds. No need to carve out 15 minutes of your getting-ready routine to create identical, perfectly symmetrical winged liner on your own. This stamp is pretty much a one-and-done type of situation (and I'm here for it).
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovior Beauty.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with these liners!! My first application took under three minutes and was perfect. These liners are foolproof. I even put it to the ultimate test and applied on my bare, unprimed eyelids. I have oily eyelids and I’m telling you this liner is long wearing and smudge proof! So far I’ve used the 8mm and 10mm sizes and I have zero complaints. I’ve gotten so many compliments and flick stick liners are now a staple in my makeup collection. My beauty routine is now much quicker and more streamlined. Do yourself a favor and buy this!" —Angel McDaniel
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
5. A breakfast sandwich maker so you can *literally* throw all of the ingredients into one pan and let this cool kitchen gadget work its magic in just a few minutes.
Promising reviews: "I am very happy with it. When I'm rushing in the morning before work, it's nice that I can throw everything in the cooker, go get myself ready, wrap the finished sandwich in foil, and throw it in my purse for later. At 6:30 a.m. I'm not going to mess with clanking pans and utensils and wake my family up." —Student
"It is perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and 'fast' meals. I fix bacon in the microwave, and it cooks the egg, melts the cheese on bagels, English muffins, hamburger buns, and other round breads. If I had one with squares I would make sandwiches like grilled cheese and ham. It can even cook a round omelet!" —Bonita
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
6. An LED fog-less mirror, the essential time-saving item you didn't know you needed. Simply mount it in the shower so you can shave while you shower to cut down your getting ready time.
Promising review: "This deluxe shaving mirror saves me about 15 minutes in the morning. If you're anything like me, 15 minutes in the morning is like an hour in daytime hours. I really like not having to keep up with and apply the anti-fog sprays to the mirror, which only temporarily work (so I hear). Filling the back with water that goes in the back of the mirror only takes about 10 seconds and discarding the water after shaving takes about five seconds. Shaving in the shower with all the steam makes your shaving experience much closer and comfortable, I find. Like I said, when I wake up in the morning, I stumble to the shower FIRST. No more going to the sink, washing my face, shaving, AND THEN stumbling to the shower. Excellent way to start the day... and with much less stumbling, my chances are much greater in making it to work... LOL." —Nicholas
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
7. A set of no-tie elastic shoelaces so you can slip right into your shoes and head out the door. Who has time to stop and tie (and re-tie) their shoes anyway? Hint: not you.
The shoelaces can be used on both adult and kid's shoes! Reviewers also say these are great for making it easy to remove shoes while going through airport security.
Promising review: "At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the "hidden" fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever. They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time. I couldn't be happier with them." —lucidity
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 37 colors).
8. A set of airtight glass meal prep containers that are microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe and have leakproof lids! These bad boys will save you time and each container even has up to three compartments for easy food separation.
This set comes with nine lids and containers: three with 1 compartment, three with 2 compartments, and three with 3 compartments.
Promising reviews: "These glass containers are sturdy and great for meal preps! i have really enjoyed using these in my day-to-day life! also very easy to clean and take care of! 10/10" —Braden Foster
"These glass containers are so convenient. Love that they have different ones if you want to separate your food. So nice when you don’t want your food to mix. The glass and lids are very sturdy. Have put them in the dishwasher with no damage. Highly recommend these." —pau
Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
9. The Turbie Twist microfiber hair towel wrap because it's made of super absorbent material designed to prevent frizz, as well as gently and QUICKLY dry hair.
Promising reviews: "My time is limited in the morning. I wash my hair, wrap it up in a Turbie, and proceed to eat, dress, and do my makeup. When I remove the Turbie there is far less dampness in my hair and drying goes more quickly." —Trinity Grace
"I’ve used Turbie Twist towels for well over a decade. In that time, I’ve had to replace them one other time...It's an excellent quality product that does exactly what it says. I have a lot of fine hair that has varied between chin length and mid back over the years. Regardless of length, the Turbie Twist keeps my hair off my face while I moisturize and apply skin care, and also cuts down on dry time. The towels are absorbent and the microfiber prevents frizz because it’s not roughing up the cuticle. Highly, highly recommend!!" —Amazon Customer
"Softness. I don’t have to worry about lint in my locs. Quick drying for my 4c hair." —Tawana White
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in 10 colors).
10. Milani's 2-in-1 concealer and foundation so you can knock out two steps of your usual makeup routine in one go. This foundation is super buildable, and can quickly cover up any discoloration and under-eye circles ~or~ use it just to give yourself some light coverage for a casual and easy look.
Promising review: "To put it simply... I've never found a better foundation...I have mature skin...and it's hard to find a foundation that looks natural on my skin. This foundation gives me great coverage without a noticeable appearance. It's smooth, blends right in with my skin tone, and covers my age spots. It didn't settle in fine lines. It sets well without any sticky feeling. It lasted all day even when I applied my sunscreen mist over it and after I was gardening in June! I don't feel like I have a caked-on face with this makeup and it's at a very affordable price. I have it on my 'Subscribe and Save' to receive it every month to make sure I don't run out. I FEEL BETTER wearing it every day, even if I am not going anywhere. I don't have ANY complaints. TOTAL. GAME. CHANGER." —Sherry
Get it from Amazon for $10.76 (available in 41 shades).
11. And Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush because it's a super "low maintenance," beauty product according to reviewers, and can be used on your cheeks, lips, and even as an eyeshadow. A makeup product like this means hitting that snooze button just one more time won't hurt.
Promising review: "I’m a huge fan of low-maintenance makeup. I love this because I can use it on my cheeks and lips. Similar to a stain, it spreads very evenly before it dries. I feel like it gives me an instant rosy glow. Perfect for mature skin! On a day when I don’t feel like makeup I will use this and some mascara and it makes a difference! I will be keeping this in my makeup routine. For the low price it’s an excellent product!" —OldPortland
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
12. A simple and straightforward Dash air fryer that can toast bread, cook bacon, boil eggs, heat up leftovers, and do just about anything you need for a quick and easy breakfast *stat*.
Promising review: "Fantastic kitchen tool and well deserving of the hype. It’s helped me immensely when cooking meals in my kitchen, especially with side dishes such as brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and the ubiquitous fried potato. The Dash has removed all the stress of trying to get the timing right when preparing multiple dishes and cooks everything perfectly crisp on all sides. Getting tofu crisped has always been a struggle...but with this I’ve been able to get results that I’ve been trying for years...Highly recommended. It looks cool and doesn’t take up too much counter space either." —User of Consumer goods/bads
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in five colors).
13. An Apple AirTag you can keep in your wallet, purse, or attach to your keys so that your morning isn't spent in a frantic while you look for each of 'em.
To track your item, simply use your Find My iPhone app! The AirTag will even make noise if you select "Play Sound" in the app.
Promising review: "My boyfriend always loses his wallet and he wanted Tile Mate and looked into all these others but most of them had a distance limit. Whereas Apple AirTag is basically unlimited. If lost all it needs is Bluetooth in the surrounding areas to trigger the location. It is only connected to your Apple ID so it wouldn’t connect to anybody else’s phone unless they log into your Apple ID... The battery is included but last about a year or two. Very simple. No cords needed. Very sleek. It also notified his phone when it’s not with him on his phone which is great. Great for all things including luggage, pets, backpack, and kids. Everything trackable. Definitely worth the buy. $30 you can’t beat that for an Apple product...Greatest invention ever." —Mindy Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
14. A smart button pusher that'll turn on all your tech necessities before you get out of bed. Schedule it to turn on your Keurig or espresso machine, switch on your lights, and more. This cool gadget works through the SwitchBot app and is also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and HomePod.
Promising review: "I am so amazed by this product. I recently purchased an espresso machine that needs to heat up for 30 minutes for optimal usage. I would get up on cold mornings, run into the kitchen to turn the button on, and then get back in bed and have to wait. A friend [told me about the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher]...It was easy to set up and viola, it worked perfectly. So now my coffee is ready to go right when I get out of bed. I am amazed by this technology and can't wait to try this company's other products." —LDC
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in black and white).
15. A Revlon one-step drying brush (now with an upgraded motor) sure to make ALL the difference when you're blow-drying your hair, when you've just showered and have to rush to brunch, or are just having a bad hair day. It produces gorgeous blow-out results and works for all hair types.
Promising review: "I have curly hair, before purchasing this I would have to blow dry it straight with a large round brush and then follow up with my straightener to minimize frizz and my curls returning. But since buying this, it has cut my hair routine down to only 30 minutes from wet to dry/straight — instead of taking almost an hour and a half. It gives me amazing volume and looks like I just left the salon every time… My daughter is 8, she has become more independent when it comes to fixing her hair and getting ready since we bought this as well. It’s super easy for her to use and style her hair for school every morning, and QUICK… Saving us time getting ready everyday has been the best thing about this product so far. I plan on ordering the smaller barrel one for my little girls who have short hair. Highly recommend this product!!!!!" —Elizabeth Brock
Get it from Amazon for $33.19+ (available in five colors).
