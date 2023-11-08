36 Time-Saving Products For People Who Refuse To Wake Up Early (...You’re Welcome)

Promising review: "I have made my money back and then some with this cold brew coffee maker. I make a fresh batch each evening and have coffee for the next day (or two, depending on how much I drink) instead of going out to buy iced coffee everyday. I followed other people's advice and pour the water over the grinds as I fill the container. My coffee comes out strong and smooth the next day. If you love iced coffee, I recommend this product to save you time and money by making iced coffee at home." —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

And to learn more, read the full review of the Takeya cold brew coffee maker here.

