If Your Kitchen Layout Sucks, Here Are 39 Products To Maximize Space

1. A sliding shelf that'll make seeing and reaching ~everything~ in your kitchen cabinets easy peasy. No more forgetting about items because they get buried in the back (and you'll be saving money, too!).
Promising review: "After multiple attempts to organize my deep, narrow, hard-to-organize lower cabinet, where I keep pots and pans, I finally tried one of the Lynx sliding shelves. WHY didn’t I just buy this to begin with?! I have these awful half-shelves in the lower cabinets that don’t hold much and make organizing even more difficult. Reaching into these lower cabinets can be painful and maddening when you need one pan or pot, but you have to remove EVERYTHING, set them on the floor, grab the one item you need, and shove the stack back into the narrow and deep cabinet. THIS sliding shelf solves the problem!" —Mustang Sally
Get it from Amazon for $47.80+ (available in seven sizes and two colors).
2. A double-sided tea organizer to free up space in the cabinet and keep your favorite flavors in pristine order. Time to toss all of those clunky tea boxes!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A MAJOR space-saving cookware set with a detachable handle for a complete level-up in your kitchen essentials. This five-piece set comes with everything you'd need to make delicious meals, including two different-sized frying pans, a saucepan, a lid, and one (genius) removable handle. And yes, the set is nonstick!
All of the cookware is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe in temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. And when attached to a pot, the handle can withstand up to 22 lbs.
Promising review: "Incredibly functional. These are the best pots and pans I’ve ever used. Truly nonstick, stackable, and beautiful. They look great, work great, and should be in every home!" —Kim
Get a five-piece set from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sets of four, five, and nine, and in three colors).
4. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers that'll give you maximum use of your space. They're stackable, too! Which will be helpful when you want to save room for taller items.
5. An Our Place oven pan because you can use it for just about anything. As a giant stove griddle for fewer dishes? Yep! In the oven for baking and roasting? Well, of course. It's cute and really is multifunctional!
Promising review: "A solid pan and the silicone sheet is one of the best I have ever used. Easy to clean, and everything in the oven is baked to perfection. Love the color as well. It is a versatile pan that can be used on the stove. Cooked an entire breakfast, eggs, sausage, and potatoes all in one pan." —Mary N.
Get it from Our Place for $125 (available in 10 colors).
6. A wineglass rack you can put anywhere in your kitchen: on the bar cart, under kitchen cabinets, under floating shelves — you name it.
BTW, one rack can hold up to nine standard-size glasses.
Promising review: "Overall, very pleased with the product. Found some floating shelves to match a cabinet. Then added these to make my custom wine stem rack. Quality is better than expected, and love the darker finish and not the standard Chrome option. These also were the right size for the width and depth of the Shelf. So far, I've gotten several compliments." —Ms Lila
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in four colors, three or four rows, and multipacks).
7. Attachable drawers for those whose small fridge won't let them be great! These drawers take advantage of the unused space in your fridge and are perfect for organizing fruit, cheese, eggs, and other produce.
Promising reviews: "I bought a new refrigerator and it doesn’t have any kinds of drawers with the exception of the bottom. These additional drawers make my refrigerator 100% more functional. They are easy to install and work like a dream!" —Ash Antonelli
"Great if you need storage for your fridge. Great for things like cheese and hot dogs. I hated how cluttered everything looked, and these made things so organized. It's small but fits a decent amount. One can hold three packs of bacon." —Boy Mom
Get a set of two from Amazon for $33.99 (available in two sizes).
8. A set of magnetic spice jars to save you space in the kitchen and deck out your fridge. This set of 10 even comes with labels for each jar to make for easy grab 'n' spice cooking.
Gneiss Spice is a small biz based in Bethel, Maine. They specialize in stylish and sustainable spice organization.
Promising review: "These little jars have added such charm to our kitchen. They are not only beautiful and showcase the gorgeous spice colors but are incredibly functional and make great use of our extra fridge space. The magnets are strong, the pack comes with a TON of sticker labels for any spice you can imagine, and the small jars are honestly just the right size." —Gretchen K.
Get it from Amazon for $75+ (available in two sizes and packs of 12 or 24).
9. Or a two-tiered turntable that'll make looking through your collection of spices, food, or cleaning supplies a lot easier. This will prevent having to take out everything one by one just to get that one thing in the back.
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices, and it has always been a nightmare to find the right one. Now, I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." —Vegmom
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 14 colors).
10. A stackable can-dispensing rack you can use to hold sodas, beers, or your favorite La Croix flavors. This makes grabbing canned beverages WAY easier without taking up too much space in the fridge.
Promising review: "We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well-made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom, where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can, and another rolls into its place. Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." —Nancy Pearson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.87 (available in two sizes and four colors).
11. A slim cutlery organizer to get that hectic drawer in order! It takes up very little space but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro
Get it on Amazon for $9.99 (available in two sizes and two colors).
PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above and available in four colors) for $9.98 too.
12. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that'll remove the need for clunky cereal boxes and obnoxiously bright snack bags that are hard to fit neatly in a cabinet. They happen to be dishwasher-safe, too!
13. OR a set of glass canisters that'll stylishly hold your pasta, coffee beans, and treats because — I repeat — why do they come in bags that are so hard to store?? You'll get five variously sized canisters, each with a silicone ring on the included bamboo lids to ensure things stay fresh.
This set includes a 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great, and the glass isn't too thin, which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+.