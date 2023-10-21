29 Things That Pet Owners Say Make A Big Difference When It Comes To Keeping Your Home Clean

1. A Bissell Pet Stain Eraser — a portable carpet cleaning power brush that's *super* convenient and very easy to use! Seriously, it's like a one and done scenario with this thing. It can be used for pet stains, baby stains, wine stains (yay!) and because it's cordless, you can use it to clean your car, too.
I tried the Pet Stain Eraser for the first time when my cat had a nasty incident on my white (!!) carpet, and within seconds — literally seconds — the stain, the gunk, and the smell were disappearing. My partner returned to the room and couldn't tell where the stain had been at all. And another huge bonus is the compact size. I live in a small apartment with limited storage space, so the fact the something handheld can be so powerful is awesome. Highly highly recommend for any pet household!
Promising review: "Love! A must for pet owners! It’s light and easy to take wherever you want. Especially when I was going room to room cleaning up spots. I cleaned carpet stains, porch cushions, and car trunk. I was very impressed how well such a small machine worked. Definitely would recommend for a portable cleaner! Also, it was easy to clean the actual machine. I don’t feel like I’m spreading grossness from place to place with a dirty machine." —Christina C.
Get it from Amazon for $127.99.
BTW, this tool comes with two small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
2. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, the fan-fave stain and odor-eliminating spray for those carpet incidents that seem to happen right when you think your pet's in the clear. This spray lifts stains away and removes the odor that comes along with it.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. A small silicone-bristled paw washer to get the (very important) job done and prevent dirty paws from walking around your house — without taking up much storage space. With this you can clean muddy or dusty paws quickly and easily.
Promising review: "This works great! Quality is great and it comes apart easily to rinse off every few uses. My 75-pound lab always has dirty feet after a stroll in the winter/spring/fall in the Midwest, and living in an apartment with no garage space or mudroom to clean him up is not ideal! The paw washer is easy to use and after dunking each foot a few times, we just wipe his feet off with a towel to get any remaining (sometimes dirty) water off of his paws without having to give him a full bath. I ordered the Large but we could have probably done better with the medium." —Haley Albright
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors)
4. A couch cover that'll protect the furniture that your pets, kids, or (very) messy significant others love laying on. To be fair, where else are they gonna lounge!? This cover will make sure everyone is comfortable and happy.
Promising review: "These are really nice! I wasn't expecting much in the way of quality at this price point but was pleasantly surprised when I opened the package. The fabric is really durable and the construction of the covers is excellent. I bought two of these, the regular-sized couch cover and the oversized chair cover. Both fit perfectly....The fabric on the covers is a microfiber that is very soft while still being tough enough to handle abuse from my four cats. I ordered the green color for my sage green furniture and found the reverse side with the lighter green to be a pretty close match. I haven't used the straps and probably won't. My furniture is made of a micro suede fabric and the covers haven't slipped at all, so there's really no need to strap them down. All in all, very pleased with this purchase. An excellent value!" —Kathy V.
Get it from Amazon for $25.97+ (available in five sizes and 28 colors/patterns).
5. An app-controlled iRobot Roomba vacuum you can let loose in your home to ensure every crevice of your home is cleaned and free of dust, dander, and pet hair. If you run it a few hours everyday, that'll cut down tons of cleaning time for you later!
This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base (batteries included). It's also compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home!
Promising review: "Loving it so far! This is my first Roomba and I didn't have much expectation from something so small and compact. I was wrong! The setup was easy [and] the app was easy to set up as well, and it was connected to my Wi-Fi network in under two minutes. The first time you send it off to clean, I recommend following it around to see the types of things that it may get stuck on. Try to pick up all wires, pet toys and food/water bowls as best you can. You'll learn what needs to be 'prepped' before Roomba cleans. I've ran it for three days in a row now and each time it has brings back a bin full of hair from the cat and dirt. It gets places that I've never been able to clean before, like under the couch and bed. It has been able to get 'home' every time as well, even from under the couch...For it's size and how much suction it has, it's actually relatively quiet. I've been working from home and I let it clean in the morning and don't even notice it at times...I have already cleaned the filter and brushes, which was a breeze. They really make it easy with identifiable tabs underneath it so it's simple to pull apart and clean the brushes, which they recommend doing once a week or twice if you have a pet. My only regret is not getting a Roomba sooner in life!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
6. A nonslip food mat to keep the mess in one designated area and ensure it's an easy cleanup, too. These mats even come in tons of stunning colors that won't clash with your current set up.
These feeding mats come from Dog Buddy, a small biz founded by dog lovers.
Promising review: "I love this mat. It’s soft, flexible, and easy to clean. Good variety of sizes and color options. And no more trails of water from our messy drinker. It has a nice high edge around it to stop all the water." —Chelsea R.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
7. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads reviewers say really do live up to their name. These pads can remove the gross pet-related stains we could even bear to touch.
Promising review: "I love this product! It's a game-changer. I have an older dog that is now starting to have accidents. I rent my place, and I was carpet cleaning every other week. Now with this, I don’t have to as much. She went on my new rug, which is white, and I was convinced it was gonna be ruined, but it’s not! The Stomp and Go did its job! My rug is perfect and no urine stains or odor. If you have a puppy or older dog, I highly suggest this product." —Sandra E.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
8. Some Arm & Hammer pet fresh carpet odor eliminator that will freshen up just about any surface you pour it on. Whether it be your pet's bed, the living room rug, or your favorite lounge chair, this is 100% the stuff you want to have on hand.
Promising review: "Love this stuff. My shag carpet was impossible to clean. No matter how much I vacuumed it and sprayed on a deodorizer, the dog smell would always come back. My Great Dane lays on the rug all day and loves rolling on its plush fibers, but the dog smell just kept getting stronger and stronger. I bought the Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh, sprinkled it on my carpet, rubbed it in a bit, let it sit for about 15 minutes, and then vacuumed it up. All I can say is wow! The dog smell is gone, and a fresh scent is left behind. I am so pleased with the smell and refreshed carpet I will be ordering more." —Musha
Get it from Amazon for $6.57+ (available in packs of 1, 3, 4, and 12).
9. A UV black-light flashlight for those times you *know* there's a pee stench in the house, but you can't tell where it's coming from. This flashlight will help you spot your pet's urine so that you're able to clean it up ASAP.
Promising review: "This thing is so evil. Exposes all urine stains, past and present. Was able to see where our new cat had sprayed all over the walls and kitchen counters. Also, we're getting new flooring in our bedroom now, three dogs later. That carpet was trashed...even with shampooing, but it didn't show. So be careful, this little tool can change your life and make you feel dirty. But you can't clean what you can't see, so I won't be without one ever again." —Nicole M.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. A rubber broom that'll easily sweep up that hair monster that's been living in your rugs. This handy tool grabs all the pet AND human hair that's been embedded in your carpet for a scary amount of time. (Even the hair you didn't even realize was there!) And while it can work on any type of floor, it's specifically designed to pull up hair in the most difficult place — the carpet.
BuzzFeed Writer Emma Lord (pictured above) swears by this thing!:
"An embarrassing confession: my hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it. In fact, to make matters worse, weird particles get stuck in the hair on the floor, which is stuck to the carpet, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will."
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
11. OR a more compact ChomChom pet hair remover for making sure your pet's shedding does minimal damage to your sinuses and your furniture. It's like a lint roller without the annoying sticky pads that you have to constantly replace. All you have to do is empty the roller when it's full, and it's as good as new.
Promising review: "I have allergic reactions to dog hair and dander so imagine my surprise when we learned our new quarantine pup wasn’t hypoallergenic as we had thought. Cue a mad dash to buy every product under the sun to keep my allergies in check because from the moment she came home we were in love...Then enter the Chom Chom roller, the roller to end the need for any other roller. Gone are the days of stripping and sticking with a disposable lint roller. Gone are the days of dragging that red lint brush paddle over the furniture. And definitely gone are the days hauling out the vacuum just to zip away the excess dog fur on the couch. If you use it right— and I mean vigorously roll back and forth, up and down, to and from like your life depended on it— the Chom never fails...Truthfully, it picks up more than enough for me to be satisfied." —L. White
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
12. A waterproof (and urine-proof) double-layered litter trapping mat to catch any leftover litter before your cat makes the entire home dusty and litter-filled. When your cat steps out of the litter box, it'll collect the litter with its honeycomb design, and keep it there until you clean it out!
And in case you're wondering, it is *very* easy to clean. You can open it up (like the photo on the right) and dump leftover litter back in the box, wash it under a sink, or suck up any leftover litter with a vacuum!
Promising review: "Going from no litter mat for this box to using this new mat there is a noticeable decrease in litter strewn across the floor, which is what I wanted. The cats certainly don't mind the texture so they have no problems with it either. Would recommend." —Kelliar
"I was pleased to find that [the litter mat] works very well. The litter falls down the holes and is not seen so it looks clean all the time. Very few granules are being tracked off the mat and I see the litter falling down through to the lower layer to be poured out later." —LyricMama
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
13. Or a top-entry litter box with a grooved lid to help catch and remove the litter particles from their toe beans before they hop out after doing their business. It's got a discreet enough look to be placed in a number of rooms, *and* if you have a dog who likes to go digging in litter boxes, this design is great way to prevent that.
Reviewers say it works for both small and bigger cats alike! One reviewer's tip: Make sure the side without the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).
Note that if you have a senior cat with limited mobility, you'd want to provide a litter box with low, easy access for that cat.
Promising reviews: "Wow — I can't believe I went four years without this. My house is sooooo much cleaner now; my two (fairly big) Ragdolls barely track any litter now. Great product." —Josh
"This box is seriously amazing. My cat went right in and has plenty of room to go to the bathroom without missing or spreading litter everywhere. I would have loved to have had this six years ago when I got her." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in three sizes and five colors).