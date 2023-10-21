29 Things That Pet Owners Say Make A Big Difference When It Comes To Keeping Your Home Clean

I tried the Pet Stain Eraser for the first time when my cat had a nasty incident on my white (!!) carpet, and within seconds — literally seconds — the stain, the gunk, and the smell were disappearing. My partner returned to the room and couldn't tell where the stain had been at all. And another huge bonus is the compact size. I live in a small apartment with limited storage space, so the fact the something handheld can be so powerful is awesome. Highly highly recommend for any pet household!



Promising review: "Love! A must for pet owners! It’s light and easy to take wherever you want. Especially when I was going room to room cleaning up spots. I cleaned carpet stains, porch cushions, and car trunk. I was very impressed how well such a small machine worked. Definitely would recommend for a portable cleaner! Also, it was easy to clean the actual machine. I don’t feel like I’m spreading grossness from place to place with a dirty machine." —Christina C.

Get it from Amazon for $127.99.

BTW, this tool comes with two small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!