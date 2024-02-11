31 Pet Items That Will Blend In With Your Home Decor Perfectly

It comes with a removable stainless steel bowl for easy cleaning *and* sends you real-time low-food alerts!

Nooie is a family-owned small business that provides stylish smart home gadgets including indoor and outdoor cameras, smart plugs, and more — all with neutral, ceramic-like finishes.



Promising reviews: "10/10⭐️ This feeder is primarily used for his lunchtime feedings/when I’m not home in time to provide him his wet food. Really easy to set up, and I love that I can control the portion size and designate a specific time to feed him in replacement of asking a friend to feed him on days I’m unable to! The kibble placed inside is Ziwi Peak Air dried food, so I was slightly skeptical about whether or not it would clog since they’re in the shape of a square, but NO clogging AT ALL!" —Stephanie

"This feeder not only fixed my cat's tendency to destroy my house as a means of getting fed, but now I don’t have to pay someone to stay with them when I go away for the weekend. 100% worth it. It looks cute, and I can control it with my phone." —Sarah mayers

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.