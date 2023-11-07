If You Don’t Have These 64 Kitchen Items In Your Home, You’re Missing Out

1. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer since chopping by hand takes waaay too much time. With this kitchen gadget, you can quickly and easily chop up veggies, your favorite fruits, and even ice in a flash.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices...What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
2. A slim cutlery organizer to get that hectic drawer in order! It takes up very little space, but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro
Get it on Amazon for $11.92.
PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above and available in four colors) for $10.50 too.
3. A set of super convenient sheet pan dividers so you can cook everything at once without having to worry about oils or flavors spilling over (and easy removal if one thing is done sooner 👏🏾). As a bonus, these dividers are nonstick and dishwasher safe, too!
Promising review: "A kitchen staple...These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control and separate out gluten-free vs none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 for a set of four (available in gray and navy).
4. An easy-to-use SodaStream for yummy, refreshing sparkling water whenever you want it! Not only are you limiting plastic bottle use, but you're saving tons of $$$ not buying cases of LaCroix every month. 😅
The SodaStream also comes with a 60-liter Co2 cylinder, a one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, and lime flavoring! Reviewers suggest also buying two CO2 cartridges and trying various natural fruit flavors to spice things up!
Promising review: "Why didn't I buy this sooner? Let me start by saying I drink a lot… A LOT… of seltzer. I was going through multiple cans a day which added up quickly in my garage and was a hassle to return). The Sodastream Terra has been a welcomed change in our household. I keep three 1L bottles cold on hand in the fridge at all times and rotate them around as we use them. The machine itself is so easy to use and fits right under the cabinets in my kitchen with very little footprint. The first canister lasted around a month, depending on how much fizz you enjoy it could last more or less. The CO2 quick connect is very easy to install as well making this item 1000% worth the time and energy to make my own seltzer vs buying at the store." —MM
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four colors).
Check out BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass's full SodaStream review.
5. A cutting board with a pour spout to make cleanup after prep a breeze. On the other side (yes, it's double-sided!), there's even a slot to hold your phone for when you're looking up recipes or following along with a YouTube video.
Promising reviews: "This cutting board looks so nice I keep it on my counter all the time. Handy and sturdy. I like that one side has a grooved border that catches any juices from meat or poultry that's resting before carving. I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Joseph G.
"I already own these amazing cutting boards and just bought one for each of my daughters. The slot for your phone is genius, they are very generously sized, and easy to clean and maintain." —Kathy H
Get it from Food52 for $19.99+ (originally $40+; available in two sizes).
6. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker so you can make a quick and delicious cup of joe before you start your day. Will you get up early enough to stop at the cafe? Debatable. But will you have an easy, single-serve coffee maker at home? Yep!
Need some coffee to go with? Try this variety pack of 60 K-Cups ($26.99) or these reusable K-Cups ($13.95) for a low-waste option.
Promising review: "It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).
7. And a super convenient K-Cup storage drawer for neat storage and easy access to your morning essentials. Just pop your Keurig on top to give it the throne it truly deserves.
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." —tunisianswife
Get it from Amazon for $15.31+ (available in eight styles).
8. An oil mister to effortlessly spritz every inch of your food while cooking. There'll be no more hand-tossing to make sure every part is covered, AND it helps your oil last much, much longer. YAS!
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with this sprayer!! I think I want to buy a few more because they’re the perfect size and so versatile! 1) The main selling point was how stylish and classy they look… It really upgrades the look of the the typical oil sprays, and makes it look expensive!! 2) It saves a lot of money in the long run! Goodbye the days of me buying $4 olive oil spray and throwing away the canister with about a months use. I can use a giant jug of olive oil for maybe $15 and use this spray to refill about 10 times!! 3) The way it sprays is honestly flawless. The size is perfect to me, small enough to fit with the spices in the spice cabinet but not too small because it can still probably last a good while." —Monica
"This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a saving right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
9. A breakfast sandwich maker so you can *literally* throw all of the ingredients into one pan and let this cool kitchen gadget work its magic in just a few minutes.
Promising reviews: "I am very happy with it. When I'm rushing in the morning before work, it's nice that I can throw everything in the cooker, go get myself ready, wrap the finished sandwich in foil, and throw it in my purse for later. At 6:30 a.m. I'm not going to mess with clanking pans and utensils and wake my family up." —Student
"It is perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and 'fast' meals. I fix bacon in the microwave, and it cooks the egg, melts the cheese on bagels, English muffins, hamburger buns, and other round breads. If I had one with squares I would make sandwiches like grilled cheese and ham. It can even cook a round omelet!" —Bonita
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
10. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stovetops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A double-sided tea organizer to free up space in the cabinet and keep your favorite flavors in pristine order. Time to toss all of those clunky tea boxes!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A satisfying batter scooper that features a sliding plunger so your baked treats are more uniform in size and less messy in the process. You're going to have Bake Off-level desserts with way less effort!
It's dishwasher-safe!
Promising reviews: "Saw a video of this product on TikTok and knew I had to get it for our kitchen! Makes it a breeze to fill muffin liners!!" —Amazon Customer
"I can’t say enough good things about this little tool! It changed my cupcake game forever! No mess and uniform sized cupcakes every time." —Jillip
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in pink and blue).
13. An electric gooseneck kettle to make preparing hot beverages an effortless and fast task. In addition to being electric (swoon!), it features pre-set temperatures for specific beverages, and the stainless steel gooseneck actually makes pouring much smoother and more precise, while the balance handle gives you a better grip and less chance of overflow. Say buh-bye to your old time-sucking stove kettle!
Promising review: "So much to love about this kettle!...THIS Cosori product is sturdy and made well. It looks SO nice sitting out and we love that we can set the water temperature! I drink matcha tea each morning and my husband drinks coffee so filling the kettle, setting the temp is easy and accurate. The kettle beeps three times when the water is heated to your liking and then it shuts off which is nice. The weight of this beauty is very sufficient and the gooseneck pour is elegant and fun. Highly recommend for anyone wanting to get away from the bulky electric hot water kettles and have a great looking product sitting out on your counter." —Chris Baum
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in two colors).
14. A set of airtight glass meal prep containers because they're microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe and have leakproof lids! These bad boys will save you time, and each container even has up to three compartments for easy food separation.
This set comes with nine lids and containers: three with 1 compartment, three with 2 compartments, and three with 3 compartments.
Promising reviews: "These glass containers are sturdy and great for meal preps! i have really enjoyed using these in my day-to-day life! also very easy to clean and take care of! 10/10" —Braden Foster
"These glass containers are so convenient. Love that they have different ones if you want to separate your food. So nice when you don’t want your food to mix. The glass and lids are very sturdy. Have put them in the dishwasher with no damage. Highly recommend these." —pau
Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).
15. A game-changing pan and pot lid organizer that can be used upright or on its side for easy storage that'll fit your particular kitchen setup.
Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —L
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors).
16. Fridge organizers because having a go-to spot in the fridge will feel a lot less overwhelming when looking for dinner. These organizers also have handles so you can pull them out easily.
Promising review: "Great for organizing. Bins are clear so you could easily see what you have and what you need. These are a perfect addition for my refrigerator to keep items organized and within reach. They are sturdy and will last a long time. Very easy to clean. Will recommend this." —Deepika
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes and in packs of two, four, six, eight, or fourteen).