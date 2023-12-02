No, These 35 Kitchen Items Are Not All Hype (And, Yes, They Make Perfect Gifts)

1. An Our Place ovenware set complete with three gorgeous stone baking dishes perfect for cooking and serving, as well as the top-rated Oven Pan that they'll be able to use for just about anything. As a giant stove griddle for less dishes? Yep! In the oven for baking and roasting? Well, of course. It's cute and multifunctional!
With the set, they'll be able to bake, roast, braise, serve, and SO much more.
Promising review: "This ovenware set is wonderful! The different pieces are so versatile,... they’re a breeze to clean, and look so pretty that they can go from oven to table. I’m in love with them!" —Stephanie S.
Shipping info: All orders with in-stock items take up to two business days to process and generally take 1-7 business days for delivery.
Get it from Our Place for at $150 (available in six colors).
2. A fancy set of truffle-infused hot sauces for the person who loves to add some spice to their meals. With this set, they'll get a ~sophisticated~ spice with three different levels of hotness.
Promising review: "I'm loving this variety pack!! The flavor is sweet and earthy with just a bit of spice (the black one is very mild, and the hotter one is more like low medium heat). I'm eating it on everything! One of my favorite simple things to have it on is rice with just a little bit of butter and Truff. Unbelievably good!!" —L.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (also sold individually, in two-packs, and packets).
3. An easy-to-use SodaStream so they'll have yummy, refreshing sparkling water whenever they want it! Not only will this limit plastic bottle use, but you're helping them save tons of $$$ not buying cases of LaCroix every month. 😅
The SodaStream also comes with a 60-liter Co2 cylinder, a one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, and lime flavoring! Reviewers suggest also buying two CO2 cartridges and trying various natural fruit flavors to spice things up!
Promising review: "Why didn't I buy this sooner? Let me start by saying I drink a lot… A LOT… of seltzer. I was going through multiple cans a day which added up quickly in my garage and was a hassle to return). The Sodastream Terra has been a welcomed change in our household. I keep three 1L bottles cold on hand in the fridge at all times and rotate them around as we use them. The machine itself is so easy to use and fits right under the cabinets in my kitchen with very little footprint. The first canister lasted around a month, depending on how much fizz you enjoy it could last more or less. The CO2 quick connect is very easy to install as well making this item 1000% worth the time and energy to make my own seltzer vs buying at the store." —MM
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
Check out BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass's full SodaStream review.
4. An indoor herb garden for those who love gardening, but don't have the yard to do so. This garden comes with six seed kits and has a built-in LED grow light to help them flourish indoors.
The six seed kits include Genovese and Thai basil, parsley, dill, thyme, and mint.
AeroGarden shipping info: Free standard shipped orders usually arrive within 7-10 days after orders are placed. Faster shipping options are available at checkout.
Get it straight from AeroGarden or from Amazon for $79.95+ (originally $89.99; available in three colors and with multiple seed kits).
5. An Ember temperature-control smart mug because it can keep their coffee and tea as hot as when they first poured it. It's aaaall controlled through the app where they choose their desired temperature and can even make presets for specific beverages. Fancy stuff, right?
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I hate when my coffee gets cold. I was originally looking for one of those warming coasters, but then, I saw the Ember mugs. ... There was no turning back. I can take my coffee with me into my boss's office, and it still stays hot?? Yes, please. I used that app and have adjusted my temp down to 127 degrees. It stays at that temperature the entire time. I’ve not had an issue with battery life either, doesn’t take me more than an hour to polish off a cup of coffee. I HIGHLY recommend." —Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in three colors).
6. A set of the fanciest olive oil, vinegar, and honey they will be bragging about any chance they get! The olive oil is handcrafted from California olives, the vinegar is made with chardonnay grapes and Valencia oranges, and the honey has a surprising orange blossom twist. How delicious does that sound!?
Brightland Co. is small business based in California.
Promising reviews: "Wonderful, flavorful high-quality products. I love it all so much! Bright, interesting, and complex flavors in all three! I sent [this set] to my best friend for her birthday — that's how good it is! :) I will definitely buy again. Highly recommend." —Diane V.
"WOW — the flavor, the packaging, ALL OF IT! I received Brightland as a gift, and If I had not received the gift, I would not have known about these amazing oils. The flavor is great, the packaging is great, and just the overall experience was amazing. Will purchase again." —Brittany
Shipping info: UPS Standard Shipping, FedEx Home Delivery, and FedEx Standard Overnight are available.
Get it from Brightland Co. for $88.
7. An enameled, cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch Oven I'm positive they'll be cooking out of for years to come (seriously, reviewers say they last forever!). It's easy to clean and won't chip or crack even after years of use.
Promising reviews: "Best cooking item I've ever bought. It really pays to buy the absolute best sometimes, and this is it in Dutch ovens. I've used it at least twice a week since I bought it. It's such a delight to use." —Consuela S., Sur La Table customer
"A must-have for your kitchen. Beautiful, high quality. Even temperatures and great for roasting anything. So easy to clean also. The hardest decision is the color and size!" —Gail C., Sur La Table customer
Sur La Table shipping info: With standard shipping, item will arrive within 5–7 business days. Express and overnight shipping are also available.
Amazon shipping info: Not available on Amazon Prime, but generally takes between 6–8 business days to ship, and up to 5 days with expedited shipping. See Amazon's full shipping information here.
Get a 5.5 qt. from Sur La Table for $419.95 (available in 14 colors) or from Amazon for $399+ (available in 10 colors).
8. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for a quick and delicious cup of joe before starting their day. Will they get up early enough to stop at the cafe? Debatable. But will they have an easy, single-serve coffee maker at home? Yep, thanks to you!
Need some coffee to go with? Try this variety pack of 60 K-Cups ($36.09) or these reusable K-Cups ($13.95) for a low-waste option.
Promising review: "It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in six colors).
9. A *mini* KitchenAid stand mixer so they can bake to their heart's desire, without taking up a ton of counter space in the kitchen. This baby comes with over 10 attachments that'll allow them to mix dough for cookies, batter for pancakes, and SO much more.
Promising review: "This mini is perfect for everything that doesn't need the capacity of my full size KitchenAid. It's great for beating eggs, whipping cream, etc., but it's also ideal for making small-batch cookie dough, dinner rolls, single loaves of yeast bread, crumble toppings, and on and on." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $279.95+ (available in eight colors).
10. An electric wine opener because opening a bottle of vino should be as stressless as possible. They are, after all, about to sit and relax with a glass, right? The modern and sleek design makes it stylish enough to sit right on top of their kitchen counter, too. They'll love it!
Promising review: "Luxurious look. This product has a fancy design and is super quiet! It's easy to use, and within seconds, you will have wine ready to pour. Hassle free and a neat way to open bottles of wine. It lights up blue, easy to recharge, and most definitely a good product to give as a gift." —Babi Gendut
Get it from Amazon for $26.89.
11. A chic and compact Beast Blender just as useful as it is stylish. The ribbed design helps things blend faster and more smoothly. And bonus points for the mini blending vessel, matching to-go drinking lid, carrying cap, and hydration system that's included!
Promising review: "[I have] declared this the best purchase of 2023! It's attractive, quiet, and a 'beast' at blending drinks with ice. This is the blender I've been waiting for." —Sharon B.
Shipping info: Standard shipping delivery within seven business days. For the most accurate delivery date, please refer to the item's product page.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $140.25 (available in three colors).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Beast Blender for more details.
12. An ~app-controlled~ touchscreen air fryer for make quick and delicious meals! With the help of five cooking presets, this Cosori air fryer can help even the worst of cooks make something great. Reviewers rave about making everything from french fries to whole steaks (and some yummy reheated meals in between).
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with it. This Cosori air fryer is incredibly easy to operate and clean. The design is sleek and appealing (I leave it out on my counter). And the results have greatly exceeded my expectations. I'm hooked and I think for the foreseeable future I will be using this almost every day. Here are just a few examples of what I've made so far:- Brussels sprouts: the results of cooking these at home in a normal gas oven have always sucked. While not quite restaurant quality (restaurants use oil fryers) the Cosori comes incredibly close and shaves about 10 min of cooking time.
- Reheating french fries: This alone was worth the purchase. They were crispy and just as delicious as the night before.
- Reheating steak that I cooked to a rare temp the night before on the pan: no complaints and super easy to clean afterward.
- Bacon: Way faster, way cleaner (and can easily save the bacon fat) and turned out perfect.
I'm so excited to experiment more with this awesome machine. 5/5" —Nolan S.
Get it from Amazon for $84.99+ (available in three sizes, two styles, and two colors).