If You Don't Have These 59 Things In Your Home, You're Missing Out

1. A cozy Barefoot Dreams throw blanket you can use to keep warm while hanging on the couch, and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute.
Promising reviews: "The best blanket. Amazingly soft, and super stretchy! This blanket is big, my partner and I can share it on opposite sides of our couch." —htxcatxdad
"This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. I was on the fence because of the price but it definitely lived up to its hype." —KarenAmor
Get it from Nordstrom for $147+ (available in two solid colors and multiple leopard print options).
Reviews agree the OG Barefoot Dreams throw is *amazing* and well worth the price, but if the total is too hefty for ya, Amazon has a great alternative for under $50!
2. The Always Pan 2.0 — the kitchen appliance that quickly grew a cult following for being all in one. (I'm not kidding about the following — colors sell out ALL the time.) With every purchase, you'll get a beechwood spatula and a stainless steel steamer basket.
3. A string of under-cabinet lights that'll be useful when prepping dinner, but they'll also give your kitchen a more elevated look. Are you standing in a hotel or your home kitchen??
4. A stainless-steel rainfall shower head to transform your bathroom in the best way. Who said you can't have bougie, spa-level showers every day?
5. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet, but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯
6. A set of two nesting storage tables because these babies can be used as both chic side tables and a place to store extra home goods.
7. A stained-glass window decal that's not only great for privacy, but for having constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile.
8. A soothing sunrise alarm clock so waking up groggy isn't the norm anymore. With this, it'll feel calming and natural, like an at-home vacation, if you will. Having that every morning? I'll take it.
9. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
10. A door draft stopper to keep your home the cozy safe haven that it is. When you have the space heater going while bundled up in a blanket, the last thing you need to worry about is a cold breeze.
11. A set of water-absorbent coaters that are just as cute as they are useful. These terrazzo-style coasters are fast acting when it comes to liquid cleanup, and they even have a cork bottom so there is no unwanted movement.
12. A slender storage cabinet so you'll actually have a *cute* place to store extra toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and fill that weird space between the toilet and the wall.
13. A Kitsch 100% satin pillowcase to ensure your hair and skin protection continues while you're sleeping! With satin, there's less friction, which means no more tangled hair (thank goodness!), and the cooling effect will help you sleep soundly.
14. A Vitruvi stone diffuser that will have your home smelling like lavender, citrus, or whatever your relaxing scent of choice may be. This diffuser can run continuously for up to four hours, and has an auto-shutoff feature perfect for when you forget about it (unlike candles).
15. An ~app-controlled~ touchscreen air fryer for make quick and delicious meals! With the help of five cooking presets, this Cosori air fryer can help even the worst of cooks make something great. Reviewers rave about making everything from french fries to whole steaks (and some yummy reheated meals in between).
16. And reusable air fryer liners to make cleanup a breeze. Because these babies are made of silicone, you'll get years of use!
17. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that are dishwasher-safe and pleasing to the eye. You really can have it all. 😌
18. A stylish wireless charging stone you won't mind laying around the house. It's compatible with iPhones, Galaxy phones, AirPods, and more.
19. A Samsung frame smart TV to hide that solid black screen that kinda ruins your living room ~vibe~. When turned off, this TV disguises itself as a gorgeous piece of art hanging on the wall.
20. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, the best-selling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that's *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, baby stains, and because it's cordless, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. With having a cat and dog with an almost white couch, this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from eight weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. ... That being said, I am happy with the way it takes out most stains and has not failed me yet." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $116.99.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
21. A vertical shoe rack perfect for entryways and small spaces. Your shoes do not have to take over the floor space!
22. Shelf dividers to keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate, while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)
23. A slim cutlery organizer that takes up very little space in your drawer, but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.
24. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser too.
25. A set of Wad-Free pads that'll prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.
26. A towel holder to make your bathroom at home feel like one at a hotel. You can mount it on the wall or even behind the door if you want it out of the way.
27. A super soft — and top-rated — Brooklinen linen sheet set that'll turn your favorite place (your bed, duh) into the oasis it should be. This set comes complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases — each made of breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking fabric.
Promising reviews: "Best sheets I’ve ever owned. Absolutely in love with these linen sheets. I was nervous about making the switch from cotton, but I sleep hot and was told linen was the way to go. So glad I did! Super soft and comfortable, not stiff or scratchy at all. Definitely has lessened night sweats for me!" —