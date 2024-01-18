If You Don't Have These 59 Things In Your Home, You're Missing Out

Promising reviews: "The best blanket. Amazingly soft, and super stretchy! This blanket is big, my partner and I can share it on opposite sides of our couch." —htxcatxdad



"This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. I was on the fence because of the price but it definitely lived up to its hype." —KarenAmor

Get it from Nordstrom for $147+ (available in two solid colors and multiple leopard print options).

Reviews agree the OG Barefoot Dreams throw is *amazing* and well worth the price, but if the total is too hefty for ya, Amazon has a great alternative for under $50!