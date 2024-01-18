Skip To Content
    If You Don't Have These 59 Things In Your Home, You're Missing Out

    From award-winning bed sheets to smart home must-haves, and everything in between.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cozy Barefoot Dreams throw blanket you can use to keep warm while hanging on the couch, and also use as decor because it's just that dang cute. 

    a stack of gray and blue throws
    two leopard print blankets on a bench
    Nordstrom

    Promising reviews: "The best blanket. Amazingly soft, and super stretchy! This blanket is big, my partner and I can share it on opposite sides of our couch." —htxcatxdad

    "This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. I was on the fence because of the price but it definitely lived up to its hype." —KarenAmor

    Get it from Nordstrom for $147+ (available in two solid colors and multiple leopard print options). 

    Reviews agree the OG Barefoot Dreams throw is *amazing* and well worth the price, but if the total is too hefty for ya, Amazon has a great alternative for under $50!

    2. The Always Pan 2.0 — the kitchen appliance that quickly grew a cult following for being all in one. (I'm not kidding about the following — colors sell out ALL the time.) With every purchase, you'll get a beechwood spatula and a stainless steel steamer basket.

    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, Our Place

    I've had the green Always Pan for a while now (that's mine above on the left!), and it's still one of my favorite things in my kitchen. I'm no chef by any means, but I can't help but be way more motivated with this cutie on my stove. It's got pour spouts, a built-in spoon rest, and a super-convenient non-stick (and non-toxic) coating! You can steam, strain, sauté, fry the list goes on.

    Promising review: "I purchased an Always Pan in 2020 and have since purchased two more as gifts, and two of the Perfect Pots. I love knowing that I am not cooking chemicals into my food while using these. They are super easy to clean, and I was really surprised that the exterior color does not get stained by food. It is definitely important to use only a super-soft sponge on the pan interior. Admittedly, I was skeptical at first given the price of the pan, but you can honestly tell that there is a high level of quality! Very happy with this purchase!" Angelique O.

    Get it from Our Place for $120+ (available in three sizes and 11 colors).

    3. A string of under-cabinet lights that'll be useful when prepping dinner, but they'll also give your kitchen a more elevated look. Are you standing in a hotel or your home kitchen??

    reviewer image of kitchen cabinets with lighting installed underneath
    amazon.com

    Includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.

    Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install, and I love that it breaks off into sections, so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome, and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween

    Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three colors).

    4. A stainless-steel rainfall shower head to transform your bathroom in the best way. Who said you can't have bougie, spa-level showers every day?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful shower head, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a shower head?" —Sadda Reddy

    Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).

    5. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet, but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I bought this because I was tired of not having my pants all in one spot and them falling off the hangers. This keeps all my pants organized together, neat, and saves space! I didn't think I'd like the locks that it comes with, but now I use them and recommend putting them in place. Assembly was a breeze, the quality is top-notch, and I'm very happy with my purchase." —Bruce M.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

    6. A set of two nesting storage tables because these babies can be used as both chic side tables and a place to store extra home goods.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After looking at other home stores I decided to go with these from Amazon because they had the best price. These are sturdy, lightweight, and I love that they can be nested/stored together if needed. We are using them as end tables with blanket storage and they work great! The top is more of a faux/plastic-like wood which is great for drinks etc. but it looks like real wood from a distance so it doesn't bother me that it's not real wood. Easier to wipe and clean." —kwood

    Get it from Amazon for $89.95+ (available in five styles).

    7. A stained-glass window decal that's not only great for privacy, but for having constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds, which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about 10 minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (11 roll sizes available).

    8. A soothing sunrise alarm clock so waking up groggy isn't the norm anymore. With this, it'll feel calming and natural, like an at-home vacation, if you will. Having that every morning? I'll take it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TL;DR: This is an amazing little product, and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago, and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." —KatieM

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).

    9. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.

    A reviewer shows before and after photos of their bathtub. Before it is rusted and dirty and after using The Pink Stuff, it is white and clean.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard-water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $3.09 (available in three sizes).

    10. A door draft stopper to keep your home the cozy safe haven that it is. When you have the space heater going while bundled up in a blanket, the last thing you need to worry about is a cold breeze.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    PS. it's soundproof too!

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    11. A set of water-absorbent coaters that are just as cute as they are useful. These terrazzo-style coasters are fast acting when it comes to liquid cleanup, and they even have a cork bottom so there is no unwanted movement.

    four coaster in their stand, one by itself, and one with a blue cup on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these because my old coasters left puddles of water from the condensation on drinks. These really work and absorb everything! Very pleased. And they are so cute and look good on both wood and white marble countertops! Love that there are two slightly different designs in a pack." —Liza P

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in four styles).

    12. A slender storage cabinet so you'll actually have a *cute* place to store extra toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and fill that weird space between the toilet and the wall.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to put together, I could put it together with my eyes closed. It fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet, and it has created so much more space, and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B

    Get it from Amazon for $35.86 (available in three styles and five colors).

    13. A Kitsch 100% satin pillowcase to ensure your hair and skin protection continues while you're sleeping! With satin, there's less friction, which means no more tangled hair (thank goodness!), and the cooling effect will help you sleep soundly.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Way better than I expected! I was super skeptical that this would help. I only wash my hair twice a week and typically have to straighten or curl it every week. This helped a ton! I don't have to curl or straighten it nearly as much. It's helped with frizz too. I've washed them several times and they feel durable." —Molly G.

    "I love my pillow case!...It's super soft and leaves your hair feeling silky when you wake up. It is durable and lasts through the washing machine (and dryer, I know). I will definitely be using these as gifts for friends and family." —Kimmie

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two sizes and 22 colors/patterns).

    14. A Vitruvi stone diffuser that will have your home smelling like lavender, citrus, or whatever your relaxing scent of choice may be. This diffuser can run continuously for up to four hours, and has an auto-shutoff feature perfect for when you forget about it (unlike candles).

    Vitruvi

    Don't forget your essential oils! Here's a top-rated pack of six for only $9.99.

    Promising reviews: "This diffuser is so pretty, and I just love the dim light around the diffuser. I felt it was a little pricey, but it’s made from ceramic and not plastic so well worth it." —Kathy B.

    "Best purchase, zero regrets! Love this thing! I purchased the blush diffuser and the Refresh kit. All of the scents were outstanding, and the diffuser itself emits a great stream of vapor and quickly fills my room. ... I want one in every color now lol. It fits any style/home decor. Treat yourself! You won’t regret it!" —Danielle W.

    Get it straight from Vitruvi for $98.40+ (available in five colors) or from Amazon for $98.40 (available in three colors).

    PS: If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, ViviTest has a similar diffuser for $27.99.

    15. An ~app-controlled~ touchscreen air fryer for make quick and delicious meals! With the help of five cooking presets, this Cosori air fryer can help even the worst of cooks make something great. Reviewers rave about making everything from french fries to whole steaks (and some yummy reheated meals in between).

    instagram.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with it. This Cosori airfryer is incredibly easy to operate and clean. The design is sleek and appealing (I leave it out on my counter). And the results have greatly exceeded my expectations. I'm hooked and I think for the foreseeable future I will be using this almost every day. Here's just a few examples of what I've made so far:- Brussels sprouts: the results of cooking these at home in a normal gas oven have always sucked. While not quite restaurant quality (restaurants use oil fryers) the Cosori comes incredibly close and shaves about 10 min of cooking time.
    - Reheating french fries: This alone was worth the purchase. They were crispy and just as delicious from the night before.
    - Reheating steak that I cooked to a rare temp the night before on the pan: no complaints and super easy to clean afterwards.
    - Bacon: Way faster, way cleaner (and can easily save the bacon fat) and turned out perfect.
    I'm so excited to experiment more with this awesome machine. 5/5" —Nolan S.

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    16. And reusable air fryer liners to make cleanup a breeze. Because these babies are made of silicone, you'll get years of use!

    A reviewer showing the red liner inside of their air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how much easier clean up is with these silicone mats. I’ve used them several times in my air fryer and they solved the problem of food sticking and made clean up afterwards a breeze. I still spray them with olive oil with whatever food I’m cooking and wash with soapy water when done. I liked them better than the aluminum foil I was using due to holes in them that allow air to circulate and to non stick. The silicone has no odor that I could detect. Quality material. Food gets browned and crispy. They fit perfectly in my Cosori air fryer." —Diane Lareau 

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $10.75+ (available in six sizes, including two round options).

    17. A set of food storage containers with airtight lids that are dishwasher-safe and pleasing to the eye. You really can have it all. 😌

    reviewer photo showing the food storage containers neatly labeled and arranged in their pantry
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered a few different sets from this company, and all seem really airtight so far. I like how they stack and am loving the label options. My pantry is looking really organized. Yay!" —Jackie

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).

    18. A stylish wireless charging stone you won't mind laying around the house. It's compatible with iPhones, Galaxy phones, AirPods, and more.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love the quality. It is actually better than expected. I have marble bedside tables and it blends beautifully." —Joyce2022

    Get it from Target for $69.99 (also available in dual version).

    19. A Samsung frame smart TV to hide that solid black screen that kinda ruins your living room ~vibe~. When turned off, this TV disguises itself as a gorgeous piece of art hanging on the wall.

    a reviewer shows the frame TV above their fire place
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but I am so enamored with this TV, I had to... This TV checks all the boxes. Beautiful picture when viewing TV, but disguised so ingeniously, when not. A large selection of artwork is available to fit any decor. It’s just incredible!" —FLgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $534.33+ (available in seven sizes).

    20. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, the best-selling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that's *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, baby stains, and because it's cordless, you can use it to clean your car, too.

    a reviewer shows the machine on a carpet
    a reviewer's before and after of grape juice spilled on a white carpet and then totally cleaned
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. With having a cat and dog with an almost white couch, this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer

    "This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from eight weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. ... That being said, I am happy with the way it takes out most stains and has not failed me yet." —Cece

    Get it from Amazon for $116.99.

    BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!

    21. A vertical shoe rack perfect for entryways and small spaces. Your shoes do not have to take over the floor space!

    reviewer photo showing shoe rack in their entryway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great! Fits vertically in my small entryway, just what I was looking for. If you want a modern stylish clean-looking shoe rack with a small footprint, this is the perfect selection! It’s lightweight, so of course it’s not the sturdiest piece of furniture, but for storing five pairs of shoes, it’s great! It fits men's size 10 shoes perfectly." —Aaron Staley

    Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in two colors and widths).

    22. Shelf dividers to keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate, while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)

    reviewer photo showing shelf dividers used to separate stacks of towels in their linen closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful, and it looks really nice. I got the gray ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    23. A slim cutlery organizer that takes up very little space in your drawer, but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).

    PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above) for $9.99 too.

    24. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser too.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.68+ (available in seven colors).

    25. A set of Wad-Free pads that'll prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.

    Promising review: "Honestly, I had my doubts! But BuzzFeed kept showing me this product. And washing and drying sheets was an annoyance: The sheets would take over the washing machine and get tangled in the dryer, causing EVERYTHING in that load to take forever to dry. No longer. I used these for the first time yesterday and ZERO tangles. The load dried in normal time. AND I get to support a woman-owned business?!?! Perfect." —Michelle Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    26. A towel holder to make your bathroom at home feel like one at a hotel. You can mount it on the wall or even behind the door if you want it out of the way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very pleased with the product, came with the necessary hardware, easy to install, seems pretty sturdy, and solved a storage problem — no more piles of rolled towels on top of my toilet tank, and now I can reserve the hooks on my bathroom door for towels that are currently in use... Arrived quickly and intact. If I had a drill I would have installed it myself. It only took a handyman about five minutes. Good product at a decent price." —Kilidonia de Acero

    Get it from Amazon for $16.79 (available in six colors).

    27. A super soft — and top-rated — Brooklinen linen sheet set that'll turn your favorite place (your bed, duh) into the oasis it should be. This set comes complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases — each made of breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking fabric.

    the khaki linen sheets set up on a bed
    Brooklinen

    Promising reviews: "Best sheets I’ve ever owned. Absolutely in love with these linen sheets. I was nervous about making the switch from cotton, but I sleep hot and was told linen was the way to go. So glad I did! Super soft and comfortable, not stiff or scratchy at all. Definitely has lessened night sweats for me!" —