I Don't Mean To Be Dramatic, But These 38 Items Are *Absolutely* Essential To Your WFH Space

1. A laptop stand you can put right on your desk. It makes any space much more work-friendly as the ergonomic design brings your laptop screen up to eye level while you sit! No more leaning down to see your laptop screen means less neck and shoulder strain.
Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about handling working from home during this COVID-19 stay-at-home requirement — since workspaces at home aren't as ergonomic as at work when it comes to eight-hour work days. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard, which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." —Joe Mama
2. A set of memory foam gel pads that work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper in anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and am so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch; they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
3. A gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to also make your office chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising reviews: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
"Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine), I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
4. A pair of blue light-blocking glasses that can help prevent eye strain and provide protection from the glare of screens (computer screens, phone screens, all the screens!).
Note: Results from wearing blue-light blocking glasses are mostly placebo effect. According to the Mayo Clinic, while blue-light blocking or filtering products such as blue-light glasses decrease the transmission of ultraviolet light involving wavelengths, there is no significant improvement in vision performance or sleep quality. Read more about it here.
Promising review: "I started working full time from home due to COVID, like everyone else, and I started to get a lot of headaches, my eyes were dry and heavy, and I was having issues with my sleep. My friend pointed out I was on the computer now all day long when I had barely used computers before. I bought these glasses and have used them for about a week and they are amazing!!! I feel so much better, and my body feels much better at the end of the day! I only wish they were a little lighter, and they are a little tight behind my ears." —Meghan McCutcheon
5. A pair of noise-canceling headphones because they look A LOT like AirPod Maxes but only cost $70 👏 These babies are wireless with Bluetooth capabilities, too. So you can move from your desk to making lunch in the kitchen without having to stop your tunes or pause your work meeting. Seriously, you'll earn major bragging rights with this purchase!
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer has to say:
"I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying the AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So, instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
6. And a 360-degree rotating headphone holder that won't take up any unnecessary space on your desk. It's got a simple installation, too: just peel off the adhesive back and stick to any surface.
Promising reviews: "[This is] worth more than its cost. The mount actually comes with an extra sticky pad, so if you choose to remove/move the mount to somewhere else, you can do it at your own leisure. The quality of the material doesn't feel too cheap, and it's quite sturdy. We've bumped into it a couple of times but it hasn't broken or anything... The mount is extremely versatile in its flexibility and possible mounting options. Best I've seen out of other compact options (that aren't gaming headphone stands that take desk space)." —Forest Nguyen
"I have a white desk and a light grey chair, and this headphone hanger matches the design perfectly. The quality and simple hinged design is brilliant. The adhesive is very strong provided you clean the surface before applying and let it cure for 24 hours before hanging anything on it." —Henry Ting
7. A rechargeable clip-on LED light to brighten your frame for work meetings or online classes and provide the perfect lighting for selfies. It has three light modes, is small enough to fit in purses, and — unlike the popular ring lights — it won't leave the awkward circles in your eyes when turned on!
Promising review: "This fits perfectly in my small purse. I love that I can use this for my night time outings to take great selfies but also for work during my meetings. It has warm lights, white light, and a combination of both. You may also change the intensity of each. It really makes you look great." —Araceli Grande
8. A handmade wooden cord organizer so your desk doesn't look chaotic with wires. It'll make concentrating on work much easier with a clean space.
Stem Bear is a small business that focuses on unique wooden desk and phone accessories.
Promising review: "Really lovely wood. It still had its great, fresh wood smell. The box and wrapping was so, so lovely, and you could see they'd put effort." —Ollie Law
9. Or cable organizer box to hide all those annoying wires and that huge extension cord that's always in the way.
Promising reviews: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn
"Seriously, where has this been all my life??? Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution, and it autocorrected to a soulmate. However, I think that’s accurate, LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." —April Olsen
10. A sleek and stylish charging station you won't mind looking at every day. It's compatible with iPhones, Galaxy phones, and AirPods too.
I've been wanting a charging station for a while now, but most are....not very pleasing to the eye, to put it nicely. When I discovered the Courant charging stations, I jumped on it immediately and wasn't disappointed one bit! First and foremost, it's so freakin' cute. The linen exterior and the minimalistic design is actually gorgeous. And second, the charging is fast! It connects with my iPhone and my AirPods with no problem (*zero* setup needed), and I can charge both at the same time. Basically whatever two items you can fit on the charging pad, you can charge. It has definitely enhanced my work experience for the better because my AirPods no longer die in the middle of meetings 🙃 A major win for me!
P.S. Courant's charging stations are available in multiple sizes. The Catch:1 is the smallest, Catch:2 (pictured above), and Catch:3 which has a large catch-all tray attached!