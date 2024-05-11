27 Home Products With Before And After Photos That'll Inspire You To Redo Your Own House

This kit includes all necessary hardware for hanging the door: a sliding track (that comes in various sizes), two door stoppers, two wall hangers with rollers, one floor guide, two anti-jump disks, and all the bolts and spacers you'll need! The door is *not* included, but if you're in need of a door too, check out this unfinished barn door for $169+ that can be painted any color you'd like. The ultimate DIY project!

Winsoon can also do custom sizing; just be sure to email them before purchasing!

Promising review: "After my begging him for a barn door for a year, my hubby finally caved. We looked at Home Depot and the doors with the kits were around $500. That’s ridiculous. So we came across this set, and my husband bought the wood from HD. The whole project was a little over $200, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s beautiful. Yes, the wheels are plastic, but they roll very smoothly. He did say hanging the hardware was the hardest part, I guess measuring it, but he was able to do it alone. So glad that Amazon is always there for us." —Kimberly M

Get it from Amazon for $49+ (available in single door sizes 4'–18').