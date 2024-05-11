27 Home Products With Before And After Photos That'll Inspire You To Redo Your Own House

1. A roll of marble contact paper you can use literally everywhere! Not kidding; this looks good on nightstands, countertops, picture frames, bar carts — the list is never-ending.
Promising review: "I used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover on an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It's easy to cover the tiles with the film. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price." —Zhen
Learn more in our full write-up on this DIY-friendly marble contact paper.
2. A set of hairpin furniture legs to completely reimagine your furniture — whether you just want to make something sit a little higher or are ripping off old legs and creating something entirely new!
Promising review: "I bought a TV stand which was too short to work with my wall-mounted TV. These 12” spindle legs were the PERFECT solution. You can see in the pictures how much better it looks. I ended up buying two sets (8 legs total) since the TV stand is 6’ long. They were easy to install. Five screw holes in each leg. I had to use shorter screws in some of the holes, but this thing is rock solid. Now it looks like a retro mid-century modern piece of furniture." —Matt Z
3. Some thick velvet slipcovers so you don't have to spend big bucks on a brand-new couch. It'll look like you did just that by the time you're done! And to ensure they stay in place, these covers have nonslip straps, too.
BTW, the reviewer used the color 'Taupe' above!
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
4. Some peel-and-stick wallpaper if you want beautiful Mediterranean details throughout your home. It looks *just* like real tile, but is a fraction of the price. And this on stairs? Genius!
Promising review: "The paper of my dreams! It is thick, easy to install, and has a VERY forgiving pattern, and I was able to pull off and reposition it several times with no loss of stickiness. Can’t say enough good things! Not even a bad smell like I was expecting after reading other reviews. One roll covered my entire set of stair risers with exactly the right amount and a very tiny strip left over. Posting a before and after so you can be amazed at the transformation like I was. The results are just what I was hoping for and more." —BwHow
5. Or a roll of solid-color self-adhesive wallpaper for a quick and easy room transformation from bland to gorge. And it's got a peel-and-stick adhesive in case you like to switch things up often.
Promising review: "This wallpaper is awesome...It was easy to apply, remove, and then reapply to match up the seams better. You don't notice the seams any more than any other wallpaper. It has a nice texture. It has measurements and a grid on the back, which makes trimming it easy. I used my rotary blade to cut it, and it went very smoothly. I've already purchased some more in a lighter color to put up on a bedroom wall. I would 100% recommend it!" —Rachel
6. Under-cabinet lights that'll be useful when prepping dinner, and also give your kitchen a more elevated look. Who says you can't get that fancy hotel vibe at home?
Includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install, and I love that it breaks off into sections, so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome, and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
7. A barn door hardware kit so you can turn a boring ole doorway into a cool entryway you ~glide~ through in style. Some reviewers use it for garage doors, closets, and even hanging their TVs, too! Genius 👏
This kit includes all necessary hardware for hanging the door: a sliding track (that comes in various sizes), two door stoppers, two wall hangers with rollers, one floor guide, two anti-jump disks, and all the bolts and spacers you'll need! The door is *not* included, but if you're in need of a door too, check out this unfinished barn door for $169+ that can be painted any color you'd like. The ultimate DIY project!
Winsoon can also do custom sizing; just be sure to email them before purchasing!
Promising review: "After my begging him for a barn door for a year, my hubby finally caved. We looked at Home Depot and the doors with the kits were around $500. That’s ridiculous. So we came across this set, and my husband bought the wood from HD. The whole project was a little over $200, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s beautiful. Yes, the wheels are plastic, but they roll very smoothly. He did say hanging the hardware was the hardest part, I guess measuring it, but he was able to do it alone. So glad that Amazon is always there for us." —Kimberly M
8. A guided gallery wall kit complete with everything you need for the set up you've been dreaming of. It includes seven black frames (!!), a hanging template, hardware, and even a few black-and-white prints that you can use or replace.
Promising review: "I collect all sorts of artwork, but needed a way to display family photos in a cohesive and decorative manner. This does the job nicely. The frames are sturdy and statement-making while quietly blending into the eclectic arrangement on the walls. Great! Easy to arrange and hang using the template. Fabulous price for the value." —Angelica D.
9. Some rattan cane webbing you can add to any cupboard, bookshelf, or chair (the options are endless, really) for the boho transformation of your dreams. I mean, just look at how that cabinet turned out! 😍
Pro tip💡: Reviewers say it's easiest to work with when wet!
Promising review: "Looks really good! [I] used this to spice up my bathroom cabinets. Although the material is pretty firm, cutting it to shape was pretty easy with scissors and it doesn't come apart. I used staples to attach it to the cabinet and it looks good." —Gabriela Perales
10. A set of interlocking teak tiles to transform your normal, everyday shower into a spa oasis. And the best part? They work great outside too, which means you've also got your very own backyard retreat. You may never want to leave home!
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
11. And a two-spray showerhead that'll upgrade every shower you have from now on. This shower head will give you better pressure, high temperatures, and more coverage with its ingeniously engineered design. A low-water pressure shower can be avoided, people!
Promising reviews: "It truly is the best showerhead ever. It's one of those products that deliver as advertised." —Mr Ed
"Absolute game changer!! We bought our house three years ago. The water pressure was so low, making showers unenjoyable. I was skeptical, but bought this anyway. This showerhead is freaking amazing!! The water pressure is beyond what we hoped for. Super easy to install, no leaks. Very highly recommend this product!!" —Lisa burns
12. A set of magnetic decorative hinges you can attach to your garage doors for a transformation that neighbors won't be able to ignore. Just stick it on the door, and voilà! And because they're magnetic, there's no drilling or tools needed.
Includes four magnetic carriage-style gate hinges and two magnetic handles.
Promising review: "The only thing I don’t like is that kids think they are real and walk up and try to hang on the handles, which obviously just come right off. I have to admit it’s hysterical, it does teach the kids to quit messing around with things they shouldn’t because they think they break them... it’s downright comical. Other than that, you would never know they are magnetic. They stay on, you can pull them off easily to wash the doors and then just put right back on. Heavy rains, and they didn’t come off. It’s -20 degrees outside now, and they're still stuck on with no problems. I got three sets — one double door and one single door, looks perfect." —Rummy3
13. A can of front door paint to really make your home's exterior pop. IMO, the bolder the better but refreshing a classic neutral is never a bad move either.
Promising review: "Excellent product. Very easy to use. We were able to paint our front door with two coats and be finished all in one day. The product is a very thick consistency that doesn't cause it to drip, run, splatter, or ruin your paint brushes. And there is very little prep work and clean up." —Jay
