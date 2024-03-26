46 Game-Changing Pet Products That’ll Make Your Life A Little Easier

1. A pet ear cleanser for soothing your cat or dog's inflamed ears in a way they *won't* absolutely hate. The gentle 1% hydrocortisone formula doesn't sting (yay!) and relieves itching (YAY!) so your pet no longer has to suffer through the uncomfortable struggle. It also helps protect against fungal and bacterial infections, which will end up saving you tons of $$$ avoiding the vet.
Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the Humane Society. When we adopted him, his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after we used this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. Some plush rounded dog stairs so smaller or aging pups can maintain their independence without hurting themselves jumping off the couch or bed. The plush steps will be easy on their bones and ensure they're always comfortable!
Recommend for dogs less than 60 pounds and comes with a machine washable cover.
Promising review: "My dog loves these slopped steps! He’s officially a senior and has been having issues jumping up on the sofa. He would just sit in front of it and stare at someone until he got picked up. Well, I got him these stairs for Christmas, and after some initial bribery, he uses them all the time and loves them!! For reference, he’s a ~25-pound Scottish terrier. The stairs are definitely sturdy enough and don’t move around on our carpet. Just perfection!" —Caroline K.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. A no-slip, no-spill pet water bowl with a silicone bottom grip to prevent the mess your pet inevitably makes every time they go for a drink. It even has a stainless steel interior to keep the water cold!
Both cat and dog owners love this bowl!
Promising reviews: "I ordered as a cat water dish, knowing cats don’t like bowl edges touching their whiskers. This is such a stable, wide, clean bowl that keeps water cold! She had a kidney problem, so trying to encourage her to drink. I also ordered a fancy cat fountain same time. She plays in the fountain but drinks from her bowl!" —Linda A. Bonness
"The Coldest Dog Bowl is a game-changer! Its stainless steel construction is not only sleek but durable, ensuring longevity. The non-slip base and no-spill design make mealtimes a breeze, and the thoughtful insulation keeps water cooler for longer. I highly recommend it for pet owners seeking a stylish, functional, and pet-friendly bowl. I would buy another one in a heartbeat." —Jenni
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
4. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, the fan-fave stain and odor-eliminating spray for those carpet incidents that seem to happen right when you think your pet's in the clear. This spray lifts stains away and removes the odor that comes along with it.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
5. A suction licking pad so there'll be zero fuss during bathtime! Simply add on some peanut butter or their favorite wet food to distract them from the much-needed clean that's to come.
Many reviewers suggest freezing this with the peanut butter on it first so that your pup has to really work at getting all that deliciousness out — which will keep them occupied a bit longer so you can do what you need to do!
Promising review: "Anyone who knows what it is like to try and wrestle a large dog into the bathtub for a shower will find this tool invaluable. My lovely boy hates to take a bath, which is weird because he loves swimming in any water he can find! What can I say dogs love peanut butter...and this mat worked wonders for me to bribe my big boy into the tub to get clean!" —Ejrunner
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a two-pack).
6. OR a no-rise waterless pet shampoo great for pups who absolutely hate the idea of bath time. Simply spray it on and towel it off to get your dog's coat lookin' soft and shiny. Plus, the scent options (lavender, lemongrass, or oatmeal-and-apple) smell amazing!
Promising review: "Works great for our senior dog! As she has gotten older, baths have become more challenging for her, so we're glad we found this dry shampoo!" —John Beattie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and in three scents).
7. A ChomChom pet hair remover to make sure your pet's shedding does minimal damage to your sinuses and your furniture. It's like a lint roller without the annoying sticky pads that you have to constantly replace. All you have to do is empty the roller when it's full, and it's as good as new.
Promising review: "I have allergic reactions to dog hair and dander so imagine my surprise when we learned our new quarantine pup wasn’t hypoallergenic as we had thought. Cue a mad dash to buy every product under the sun to keep my allergies in check because from the moment she came home we were in love...Then enter the Chom Chom roller, the roller to end the need for any other roller. Gone are the days of stripping and sticking with a disposable lint roller. Gone are the days of dragging that red lint brush paddle over the furniture. And definitely gone are the days hauling out the vacuum just to zip away the excess dog fur on the couch. If you use it right— and I mean vigorously roll back and forth, up and down, to and from like your life depended on it— the Chom never fails...Truthfully, it picks up more than enough for me to be satisfied." —L. White
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
8. An odor-eliminating candle because when you're around your pet 24/7, you may not even notice the smell taking over your home (trust me, it's there). This candle will make your home smell deliciously clean with scents like apple cider, fresh citrus, vanilla sandalwood, and TONS more.
Each candle is made with 100% soy wax and can burn for up to 60 hours. Feline parents also swear by this product for eliminating odors around the house!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly also finds this candle helpful and said:
"Cleo clocks in hours luxuriating on the couch on the reg. So I light this bad boy to make the joint smell nice and eliminate any dog smells. Sure, regular candles help some. But this candle acts fast, and I don't have to keep it lit for long, which is safe/good because I'm terribly forgetful. It comes in so many ~regular~ candle smells like Fresh Citrus and Pumpkin Spice — not just the de rigueur odor-neutralizing Clean Laundry or Fresh Air. And in case you're wondering, Mango Peach smells divine."
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in a variety of scents and 2-packs).
9. A grooming glove you can use on both cats and dogs. It not only grooms and detangles fur for a clean and healthy coat, but it also catches the loose hair that would otherwise end up on your clothes, the couch, and every other crevice of the house.
Promising reviews: "My kitty has really long fur. I bought this because I know she doesn't like traditional brushes and loves to be petted. This thing works like a charm! I brush her about once a week and this thing is magic. Super easy to use, she thinks I'm just petting her. It's got an elastic band to keep it tight on your hand. when it comes to cleaning, it can be a little tricky but if you pull down along each finger and then grab at the palms it comes off fairly easily. I will definitely be buying one for my aunt and her cats." —Jenny Hahn
"I am so happy I took a chance and bought this. My blonde cat left my house covered in cat hair. I tried using a fur comb that had worked fine for my dog but did little for my cat. This glove is magical! The first day I petted him for about 10 minutes and got off a jaw dropping amount of fur. Now I pet him with this once a day about 100 strokes and we no longer have cat hair flying everywhere. I can pick him up in a dark colored shirt and not be embarrassed to leave the house in the same shirt." —Mom of two
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. And a mounted cat grooming brush so no scritch will go unscratched ever again. It's got adhesive tape on the back, so it's super easy to put up. And it catches a lot of the fur that would otherwise be all over the house!
Promising review: "Both my cats seem to love this inexpensive product. Bought on a whim but very pleased. Little need for catnip, with some positive attention and gentle encouragement they started using this groomer and haven't stopped, only when it falls down. Didn't want to use screws and haven't found a lasting adhesive tape that holds up under such constant use. Command strips are on the shopping list." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
11. Some eye wash pads to gently clean the crust in your pet's eyes and help soothe irritation. You can't have them walking around like that in the summertime! And yep, it works for dogs *and* cats.
Because these wash pads are pre-soaked and ready to go, you can keep them in your car or bag to ensure your pet's eyes are ~always~ clean, no matter where you are.
Promising review: "Oscar gets really bad infections around his right eye; it causes his whole area to get red and crusted up. We tried this, and it worked great! Even after the first use, we could see a big difference. I don't use it as directed, maybe once a day, but it still works great. Will absolutely buy again. P.S. Forgive the before pic (left); he was helping me size baby hats I was making. No cats were tortured; he just acts like he was." —April Mcleod
Get a pack of 90 pads from Amazon for $10.99.
12. A pop-up pet door that you can easily install in a sliding glass door or window for the cat who loves coming in and out (and back in again). If you've got an enclosed balcony or patio, it works great for when small dogs have to use the bathroom, too!
It has a slide-in closing panel with a lock so you can restrict access when you don't want your cats going out, and the whole thing is easily removed thanks to its spring-loaded frame that lets you lift it right out of the sliding door track.
Promising review: "Our cats took right to it! I figured it was going to be a nightmare training them. One of them jumped through it as I was installing it, AND I even had the main door wide open. It was hilarious! Anyway, I wanted to say that the retractable top makes it so easy to install and remove at will! It wasn’t something I was looking for, but once I realized this awesome feature, I knew it was a bonus! So, I quit on installing it permanently with all the screws and went with it as is. Now, when we are going to be gone longer than a day, I can just simply pull the retractable top down a little and remove the door. I was a little bummed about the sealing, or lack thereof, where the door makes contact with the PetSafe insert. So, I just ran up to the store and grabbed a couple of different weather strip seals and put one on the PetSafe insert and one on our sliding glass door, overlapping them so they seal each other as the door closes shut. We bought the medium-size pet door because we have 15- and 20-pound beast cats. Our biggest fits just fine. I also fashioned a bar to fit between the door to brace lock it when we are asleep or gone. Lastly, the weather stripping it came with for the back of the door is fantastic! Very simple, and the sticky stuff is great!" —Lookin4That1Thing
Get it from Amazon for $164.95+ (available in three colors, five sizes, and three styles).