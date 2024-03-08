Anyone Who Doesn’t Love Compliments Should *Not* Buy Any Of These 38 Home Decor Items

1. A stained-glass window decal that's not only great for privacy, but for having constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile.
Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about 10 minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in 11 roll sizes).
2. A set of floating bookshelves if you want your books to work double duty as both relaxing entertainment and decor. Just imagine a color-coded book wall in your home!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up it's like 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!" —Jlands
Get it from Amazon for $16.94+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).
3. A vibrant printed sheet set that comes in 11 gorgeous patterns that can easily transition from summer to fall to winter and back again. Each piece (from the fitted sheets to the pillowcases) are made of lightweight, breathable organic cotton.
This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.
Promising review: "Great percale sheet set! Aside from the color vibrancy and fun print mixing, I like the crisp and cool percale fabric but what's nice is that it still has a smooth finish. If you like a sheet with a little more structure and is cooler to the touch I would recommend this." —Anthro Insider
Get it from Anthropologie for $148+ (available in six sizes and 12 prints).
4. A compliment-worthy seashell glassware set so gorgeous, you'll probably want to showcase them more as decor than drinkware! Use one as a catchall, another as mini planter, the third as a tealight candle holder, and... okay, fine... the others as your go-to wine glass or dessert cup during your next dinner party.
P.S. These glasses are hand-wash only and cannot be used in dishwashers or microwaves.
The Camila Rendon Store is a small business based in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Get it from the Camila Rendon Store on Etsy for $41.65+ (originally $85+; available as a set of five or sold individually. Available in more styles here).
5. An amazingly convenient washable rug from Rugs USA, so you no longer have to compromise on style for the sake of cleanliness. You've got your pick of the litter when it comes to aesthetics — from vintage-inspired to farmhouse to modern. It's the perfect way to make a room a little cozier, minus the worry about mess.
Promising reviews: "This rug is beautiful! Looks just like the picture! Wonderful colors and perfect for our living room! The stitching on the edge of rug is well made. So happy with my purchase." —Happy Customer
"I have three young kids so a smooth washable rug is easy to play and snack on, and easy to clean! Really cute, too!" —Ashley
Get them from Rugs USA: the vintage medallion rug (left side) for $45.95+ (available in 15 shapes and sizes, and in two colors), the black and white shag rug (right) for $125.99+ (available in two sizes), and more styles here.
6. Or a faux cowhide rug with pretty gold flecks throughout for some extra flair. If you're looking for something that'll tie the room together, reviewers say this is the ONE.
Promising review: "I have owned huge, real hides in the past and paid $500 to $700. I ordered this hoping it would be cute but worried a bit that it would look cheap. Well, it is Amazon, so I knew I could return it and made the leap. SOOOOOO HAPPY I did! It looks real and the gold adds such whimsy! I sprayed with a water/stain repellent and laid the little beauty in my kitchen. Looks AWESOME! My home is mid-century modern with gorgeous high-end pieces and art. This lovely gem on my tile floor adds such warmth and joy. When the light comes through the windows and lights up the gold, I cannot help but smile! Amazing and fun! LOVE!!!!! Would ABSOLUTELY purchase over and over and over! Perfection!" —Frog Hop
Get it from Amazon for $49.49+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
7. An adorable tulip floor lamp that'll add some extra personality to ~literally~ every aspect of your home...even the lighting. The neck is conveniently adjustable, too.
Promising review: "PERFECT!! Super heavy sturdy base, super easy to assemble, adorable, I love it so much!! Worth the price tag for its cuteness, IMO :)" —stinkygirl
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $199 (available in two colors).
8. A pompom throw blanket to stay extra warm and toasty during the colder months. The pom-pom fringe makes it the perfect decor when not in use.
Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m sooo glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. It’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. 🥰 I will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." —Kasandra Emerson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and 20 colors).
9. A mushroom shelf you can use for keys, candles, or for absolutely nothing — because they're so cool sitting on their own. They come in three sizes, and the biggest one would work great for plants, too!
Leily Cloud is a small business aaallll about mushroom decor. They hand-make mushroom shelves, hooks, vases, and more.
Promising review: "I purchased all three sizes, worth the wait. Absolutely obsessed with this purchase. It's my favorite thing. Not only because I know these are handmade and totally unique, but they were so easy to mount to my wall. They add such an interesting vibe to my room. Not to mention they are EXTREMELY high quality. They also really do wrap and package these to ensure 100% safe arrival." —Thomas
Get it from Leily Cloud on Etsy for $35.25+ (available in three sizes and as a set of three).
10. A sleek, space-saving leaning ladder if you want to incorporate a cool way of storing blankets, scarves, or towels. And because of the clever leaning design, there's no nails or wall-mounting necessary!
People also use this for storing those kinda-dirty-but-not-dirty-enough-to-wash-yet clothes you normally toss onto that chair (you know the one).
Promising reviews: "I was a little hesitant to spend this much on this product, but glad I did. Now, my tiny bedroom looks a little more polished because I have eliminated the not-quite-dirty-clothes pile-on-the-chair-or-floor, and instead have this stylish ladder where I can neatly hang my clothes...and it looks lovely. It literally took a little anxiety away." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $66 (available in two colors and also with a shoe rack).
11. A cloud-like boucle accent chair wide enough to sit criss cross apple sauce-style, and comfy enough to want to do it for a really, really long time. New reading chair anyone?
I haven't had this chair long, but it quickly became one of my new favorite pieces of furniture. It looks just like the photos and is gorgeous in person. The chair is also incredibly comfortable. It's sturdy but something you can still sink into. I'm 5'3 and can sit in it comfortably with my legs crossed (it's so great, lemme tell ya), and my partner who's 6'3 says the chair is comfortable for him, too, and that the back isn't too low and is a good height. The super soft boucle material = perfect. It easily matches the other furniture and decor I have because of the neutral color. On top of aaall of that, it took no more than 5-10 minutes to put together!
Get it from Cozey for $295 (available in two styles).
12. A set of velvet color block pillow covers if you're in need of some extra color in your home. Your couch, bed, and accent chairs will never be the same without 'em!
Psst, these are pillow covers. You can grab a set of pillow inserts for $16.99.
Promising review: "These are gorgeous, soft, and well made. I chose the orange and teal combination. Perfect! No loose strings at all, which is rare in itself when you order textiles. I want to get some more. Just luscious!... They are a different color on the other side which add more interesting contrast. I definitely recommend these. They can work in a casual or more formal setting. The colors are unique as well. I suggest getting inserts the same size if you want a soft pillow, and size up the insert if you want a firmer, puffier look." —A. Jerry
Get it from Amazon for $32.50 for a set of four standard 18x18 covers (also available in six other sizes and eight other color combos).