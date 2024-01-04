27 Cleaning Items That’ll Get Your Bathroom Sqeaky Clean

Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard-water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer

Get one from Amazon for $5.97 (available in multiple sizes).