27 Cleaning Items That’ll Get Your Bathroom Sqeaky Clean

1. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard-water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get one from Amazon for $5.97 (available in multiple sizes).
2. A shower door cleaner that'll help get rid of those hard water stains and get your glass doors back to their original clean and clear state. So, say goodbye to feeling scared in your dark and dingy shower, no scary Psycho reenactments are in your future with shower doors this clean.
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
3. And an all-purpose squeegee to maintain the shine! This works great for bathroom mirrors and windows, too. It comes in all the finishes that would match any of your current hardware, it's waterproof, *and* comes with a suction hook so you can hang it in your shower.
Promising review: "I bought this squeegee to replace our old plastic one that was old and warped. I love that this one is much wider than our previous squeegee so it takes less time to clean our glass-enclosed shower. It also has a really nice weight to it. It feels sturdy in your hand and the weight helps to pull it down to the bottom of the glass wall/door. The hanger feels secure and I love having it out of the way (our previous one sat on the shower bench). Happy so far." —shellyrae1
Get it from Amazon for $13.57+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
4. A pack of melamine cleaning sponges that are tough on grime and gentle on surfaces. Reviewers call them "magic" for a reason!
All you gotta do is wet and swipe!
Promising review: "These magic erasers work exceptionally better than the Mr. Clean erasers that are obtained locally. These are twice as thick and do a fantastic job at cleaning up dirt and grime. I originally purchased these to scrub out the inside of my electric smoker, and WOW, just one of these makes my smoker door look brand new! I have started using them to clean all kinds of things around the house, and they have become my go-to tool! They work phenomenal on the whites of shoes look new, wall scuffs, bathrooms, shower doors, sinks, etc. There hasn't been a thing that these magic erasers failed at. Buy them today!!" —TShepp
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.
5. A rust-removing spray, aka a cleaning magician that'll turn your showers, sinks, and any other rust-filled surfaces into the clean slate they once were. Just spray it on the rusted area, leave the room while it works its scary good magic, and return to diminished stains you can easily wipe away.
Promising review: "Used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks and shower. Compared it to the It Works Bathroom you can get at The Dollar Tree. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of the It Works. I will buy this again, hands down. I tried the powder, which was good for scrubbing and soaking the tub, but the spray was fantastic for the shower and sink. Just sprayed, walk away for a few minutes and wipe/rinse." —Carrie D.
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
6. A pack of Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamps that'll keep your toilet looking and smelling fresh for up to 12 days — which in turn, will help your entire bathroom smell fresh as well. Simply stamp a gel cleaning disc under the rim, flush, and you're done!
7. OR for a more eco-friendly approach, a jar of 10 toilet bowl bombs with refreshing scent options like blood orange and eucalyptus. These babies are made with a blend of ingredients that specifically removes mold and brightens surfaces. It can be used to clean bathtubs and sinks too!
I've been using the blood orange-scented bowl bombs for a couple of months now, and OMG they smell amazing! Like, right when I opened the package. After doing a thorough cleaning of my bathroom, I always pop one of these babies in the toilet as a last step to clean and make the room smell a little better (I have a teeny tiny bathroom so this little guy does the trick). And in terms of cleaning the porcelain throne, they absolutely work. My towel bowl always shines brighter after using one. It's also helpful that the packaging is plain ole adorable and I don't have to hide or store it anywhere!
Viren Apothecary is a woman-owned business based in Wisconsin that sells eco-friendly cleaning essentials.
Get it from Viren Apothecary on Etsy for $9+ (available in blood orange, eucalyptus, or unscented).
8. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear! Talk about terrifyingly good results.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR-86 spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a 32-ounce bottle on Amazon for $16.99 (available in three sizes and multiple quantities).
9. A gap-cleaning brush perfect for cleaning all the nasty gunk that's trapped in that tiny sliver between your shower door and the floor. If you flinch every time you think about the sight of it, you've gotta add to cart.
Promising review: "This brush comes two in a package. A little smaller than I expected, but good for the job of getting in those grooves that get so funky around the shower. It has a ring to hang from the rack in the shower." —M Waters
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99 (available in three colors).
10. A microfiber spin mop and bucket because it's top-rated with over 134,000 5-star reviews on Amazon! This baby spins to rinse the mop with one step (literally), no hands necessary. Reviewers call this mop game-changing, life-changing, and all-around ~essential~ for household cleaning. And yes, that includes bathrooms!
Promising review: "I never thought a mop could change my life! This mop cuts at least a half hour off my cleaning time and since I can ring it out so well it does a fabulous job on my hardwood floors without worrying about puddles of water which could do damage! The triangular design is great for corners too! I also like how I can toss the head in the washing machine to clean it. I would highly recommend this mop!" —kheiser67
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
11. Or washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet (or anything similar) if you don't need another mop, but are tired of spending tons of money on disposable mop pads.
This pad can fit any 10” to 12” microfiber mop, can last up to 100 washes, and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life-changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.29 (available in multi-packs).