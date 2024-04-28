Calling All Lazy Neat Freaks – These 52 Items Will Make Keeping A Tidy Home 10x Easier

This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base (batteries included). It's also compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home!

Promising review: "Loving it so far! This is my first Roomba and I didn't have much expectation from something so small and compact. I was wrong! The setup was easy [and] the app was easy to set up as well, and it was connected to my WiFi network in under two minutes. The first time you send it off to clean, I recommend following it around to see the types of things that it may get stuck on. Try to pick up all wires, pet toys, and food/water bowls as best you can. You'll learn what needs to be "prepped" before Roomba cleans.

I've run it for three days in a row now, and each time, it brings back a bin full of hair from the cat and dirt. It gets places that I've never been able to clean before, like under the couch and bed. It has been able to get 'home' every time as well, even from under the couch...For its size and how much suction it has, it's actually relatively quiet. I've been working from home and I let it clean in the morning and don't even notice it at times...I have already cleaned the filter and brushes, which was a breeze. They really make it easy with identifiable tabs underneath it, so it's simple to pull apart and clean the brushes, which they recommend doing once a week or twice if you have a pet. My only regret is not getting a Roomba sooner in life!" —Chris

Get it from Amazon for $278.49.