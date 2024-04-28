Calling All Lazy Neat Freaks – These 52 Items Will Make Keeping A Tidy Home 10x Easier

1. MVP Bissell Stomp N' Go stain lifting pads reviewers say really do live up to their name. These pads remove gross pet-related stains, and according to reviews, they work on coffee stains, blood, dirt, and even red wine, too.
Promising review: "Every pet owner should own these. They are so easy to use and pull up every kitty stain without fail. It even picks up other dirt that we didn't know was there! No stain has failed to be picked up by these, even the ones that have sat for a few days before we noticed them, and some old stains that were there when we bought our house which didn't even come out with professional carpet cleaning. You need these!" —MKELady
2. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets, a painless way to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scales, and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times, our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china, and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this; you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
3. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser and will keep things tidy without you having to think about it.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario, I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD, and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best, cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
4. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that'll make it waaay easier to clean your microwave (so no more excuses!). Simply add in water and vinegar, then put it in the microwave for five to eight minutes. When it's done, just wipe clean!
Promising review: "I would give this product more stars if I could. I am a busy mom, and my microwave often gets pushed to the end of my never-ending to-do list. So much so that I would have been too embarrassed to show anyone how gross it had gotten. I finally ordered this with the hope that it would at least help make the job a little bit easier. I was AMAZED! Seriously, the hardest part of the entire experience was trying to get the little mama’s head off to fill it, and that only took a minute to figure out. I followed the directions carefully and then used a sponge to wipe off the grease and food bits. My microwave looks brand new. I will probably use a microfiber cloth next time, though, because the sponge pushed the mess around and wasn’t needed to scrub at all... If you dread cleaning your microwave, order this; I’m telling you it really does work wonders!" —MJ
5. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner because it provides results so good, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! If you're a lazy neat freak who's tired of starring at the same dirt, pet, and baby stains... you need this.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. I have a cat and dog with an almost white couch, so this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"Kids are gross, and I'm lazy — this machine solves that. PROS: it's small/portable,...[it's] fool-proof and everything is labeled, it's great for pet hair, [and] it doesn’t clog...Overall this is a very good choice and affordable as well. I have no ragrets, not even one letter. 😜" —Clarissa
6. Shelf dividers to ~effortlessly~ keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab them from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)
Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice. I got the grey ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.
7. A hanger stacker — something you didn't know existed but could definitely use in your closet. Those annoying tangled bins of hangers are about to go *poof*!
Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers, hands down! I ordered two: one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333
8. An app-controlled iRobot Roomba vacuum you can let loose in your home to ensure every crevice of your home is cleaned and free of dust, dander, and pet hair. If you run it a few hours everyday, that'll cut down tons of cleaning time for you later!
This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base (batteries included). It's also compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home!
Promising review: "Loving it so far! This is my first Roomba and I didn't have much expectation from something so small and compact. I was wrong! The setup was easy [and] the app was easy to set up as well, and it was connected to my WiFi network in under two minutes. The first time you send it off to clean, I recommend following it around to see the types of things that it may get stuck on. Try to pick up all wires, pet toys, and food/water bowls as best you can. You'll learn what needs to be "prepped" before Roomba cleans.
I've run it for three days in a row now, and each time, it brings back a bin full of hair from the cat and dirt. It gets places that I've never been able to clean before, like under the couch and bed. It has been able to get 'home' every time as well, even from under the couch...For its size and how much suction it has, it's actually relatively quiet. I've been working from home and I let it clean in the morning and don't even notice it at times...I have already cleaned the filter and brushes, which was a breeze. They really make it easy with identifiable tabs underneath it, so it's simple to pull apart and clean the brushes, which they recommend doing once a week or twice if you have a pet. My only regret is not getting a Roomba sooner in life!" —Chris
9. OR a reviewer-beloved, touchless stationary vacuum if you want an easier clean without having to splurge on a robo-vac. This handy gadget takes away the need to haul a heavy vacuum around the house. With this, just your broom will suffice for a great (and did I mention easy?) clean!
EyeVac is a small biz that specializes in stationary vacuums to make home cleaning easier.
Promising review: "This thing is great. Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
10. And a pack of sweeper slippers that'll help you do the dirty work while you're running around getting ready to start the day. The microfiber bottoms will clean up the dirt, dust, and hair you may have missed from a previous clean, and these slippers are pretty cozy, too.
11. A bottle of Folex spot remover sure to make even the most horrifying stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. It's powerful enough to remove red wine, too.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either one. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
